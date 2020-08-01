The Future of Intelligent Transport Systems
1st Edition
Description
The Future of Intelligent Transport Systems considers ITS from three perspectives: users, business models and regulation/policy. Topics cover in-vehicle applications, such as autonomous driving, vehicle-to-vehicle/vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, and related applications, such as personalized mobility. The book also examines ITS technology enablers, such as sensing technologies, wireless communication, computational technology, user behavior as part of the transportation chain, financial models that influence ITS, regulations, policies and standards affecting ITS, and the future of ITS applications. Users will find a holistic approach to the most recent technological advances and the future spectrum of mobility.
Key Features
- Systematically presents the whole spectrum of next generation Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) technologies
- Integrates coverage of personalized mobility and digital assistants, big data analytics and autonomous driving
- Includes end-of-chapter, open-ended questions that trigger thinking on the technological, managerial and regulatory aspects of ITS
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students in Intelligent Transportation Systems and Transport Engineering, Planning, Systems Management, and Networks; planning professionals, local governmental authorities, city administrations, city planners, transportation authorities
Table of Contents
PART ONE: ITS Technology enablers
1. Sensing and perception systems for ITS
2. Communication advances and ITS
3. Computing technologies: platforms, processors and controllers
PART TWO: ITS users
4. User requirements and preferences for ITS
5. Co-creation of value for user experiences
6. ITS and their users: classification and behavior
7. User acceptance and ethics of ITS
PART THREE: ITS business models
8. ITS and economic growth
9. Impact of ITS advances on the industry
10. ITS business and revenue models
11. ITS and marketing
12. Societal impact of ITS
PART FOUR: ITS regulations, policies and standards
13. ITS and sustainability
14. ITS standardization bodies and standards
15. ITS programs and strategies worldwide
PART FIVE: The future of ITS applications
16. Transportation network applications
17. Autonomous Driving levels and enablers
18. Intelligent Transport Systems and Smart Mobility
19. Big Data Analytics for Intelligent Transportation Systems
20. Personalized Mobility Services and AI
21. Integrated mobility for smart cities
22. ITS and blockchain
23. Conclusions and way forward
About the Author
George Dimitrakopoulos
George Dimitrakopoulos is Assistant Professor at the Department of Informatics and Telematics of Harokopio University of Athens. His research interests include optimization and performance evaluation of wireless systems, applications of wireless networks, intelligent transport systems, autonomous driving and smart radio systems. He has authored more than 150 articles and is involved in research and development projects in transportation and urban mobility.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Informatics and Telematics, Harokopio University of Athens
Lorna Uden
Lorna Uden is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Computing at Staffordshire University in UK. Her research interests include learning technology, web engineering and technology, big data, knowledge management, and the Internet of Things. She has authored more than 200 papers and is on the editorial board of several international journals, including as the founder and editor-in-chief for the International Journal of Web Engineering and Technology, and the International Journal of Learning Technology. She has been invited as keynote speaker at many international conferences and visiting professor at many universities internationally. She is the conference chair for both KMO and LTEC. She also travels widely to give workshop on Problem Based Learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus in the Department of Computing at Staffordshire University in UK.
Iraklis Varlamis
Iraklis Varlamis is Associate Professor of Data Management at the Department of Informatics and Telematics at the Harokopio University of Athens. His research interests span data-mining and knowledge extraction from social media, to intelligent systems and machine learning with application in recommender systems and personalization. He has co-authored three books and more than 130 papers concerning graph and text mining, data analytics, intelligent systems and personalization and has more than 2000 citations on his work. He holds a patent from the Greek Patent Office and an application pending from the US patent office. He is been involved on several EU funded projects concerning intelligent systems, machine learning, and data mining on the industrial and automotive domain.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Data Management, Department of Informatics and Telematics, Harokopio University of Athens