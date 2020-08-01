The Future of Intelligent Transport Systems

PART ONE: ITS Technology enablers

1. Sensing and perception systems for ITS

2. Communication advances and ITS

3. Computing technologies: platforms, processors and controllers

PART TWO: ITS users

4. User requirements and preferences for ITS

5. Co-creation of value for user experiences

6. ITS and their users: classification and behavior

7. User acceptance and ethics of ITS

PART THREE: ITS business models

8. ITS and economic growth

9. Impact of ITS advances on the industry

10. ITS business and revenue models

11. ITS and marketing

12. Societal impact of ITS

PART FOUR: ITS regulations, policies and standards

13. ITS and sustainability

14. ITS standardization bodies and standards

15. ITS programs and strategies worldwide

PART FIVE: The future of ITS applications

16. Transportation network applications

17. Autonomous Driving levels and enablers

18. Intelligent Transport Systems and Smart Mobility

19. Big Data Analytics for Intelligent Transportation Systems

20. Personalized Mobility Services and AI

21. Integrated mobility for smart cities

22. ITS and blockchain

23. Conclusions and way forward