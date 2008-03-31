The Future of Information Architecture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344704, 9781780631288

The Future of Information Architecture

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Baofu
eBook ISBN: 9781780631288
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843344711
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344704
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st March 2008
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
47.50
40.38
58.95
50.11
80.00
68.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
49.50
42.08
61.95
52.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Future of Information Architecture examines issues surrounding why information is processed, stored and applied in the way that it has, since time immemorial. Contrary to the conventional wisdom held by many scholars in human history, the recurrent debate on the explanation of the most basic categories of information (eg space, time causation, quality, quantity) has been misconstrued, to the effect that there exists some deeper categories and principles behind these categories of information - with enormous implications for our understanding of reality in general. To understand this, the book is organised in to four main parts: Part I begins with the vital question concerning the role of information within the context of the larger theoretical debate in the literature. Part II provides a critical examination of the nature of data taxonomy from the main perspectives of culture, society, nature and the mind. Part III constructively invesitgates the world of information network from the main perspectives of culture, society, nature and the mind. Part IV proposes six main theses in the authors synthetic theory of information architecture, namely, (a) the first thesis on the simpleness-complicatedness principle, (b) the second thesis on the exactness-vagueness principle (c) the third thesis on the slowness-quickness principle (d) the fourth thesis on the order-chaos principle, (e) the fifth thesis on the symmetry-asymmetry principle, and (f) the sixth thesis on the post-human stage.

Readership

Information professionals and other knowledge managers

Table of Contents

Introduction: The role of information architecture; Information architecture and taxonomy: Information architecture and network; Conclusion: The future of information architecture.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631288
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843344711
Paperback ISBN:
9781843344704

About the Author

Peter Baofu

Dr Peter Baofu is the author of 18 books (as of 2008) in numerous fields ranging from the social sciences through the humanities to the natural sciences. He earned an entry to the list of ‘prominent and emerging writers’ in Contemporary Authors (2005) and another honorary entry in The Writers Directory (2007). He was a U.S. Fulbright Scholar in the Far East. He had taught as a professor at different universities in Western Europe, the Caucasus, the Middle East, the Balkans, Central Asia, and North America. He finished more than 5 academic degrees, including a Ph.D. from M.I.T., and was a summa cum laude graduate.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.