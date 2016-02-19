The Future of Fuel Technology
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference Held by the Institute of Fuel at the Invitation of, and in Collaboration with, the Royal Institution of Engineers in The Netherlands, Amsterdam, May 1963
The Future of Fuel Technology documents the proceedings of a Conference held in the Netherlands, Amsterdam in May 1963.
This book consists of four main topics relating to the future of fuel technology— combustion and heat transfer, generation of steam and power, furnaces, and domestic utilization.
In these topics, this compilation specifically discusses the broad strategy of research and development in industrial fuel utilization, flame research at IJmuiden, and fuel utilization in water-tube boilers. The fuel requirements for fuel cells, high-intensity combustor for liquid fuels, and gaseous fuels in industrial furnaces are also discussed. This text likewise covers the manufactured domestic fuels for closed appliances and domestic gas utilization research and development.
This publication is recommended for fuel technologists, engineers, and scientists concerned with advances in fuel technology.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Session I. The Future of Fuel Technology (Combustion and Heat Transfer)
The Broad Strategy of Research and Development in Industrial Fuel Utilization
Discussion
Flame Research at IJmuiden: 15 years Past and Prospects
Discussion
Session II. The Future of Fuel Technology (Generation of Steam and Power)
The Future of Fuel Utilization in Shell Boilers
Discussion
Fuel Utilization in Water-Tube Boilers
Discussion
The Steam Engineering Laboratory of the Technical University, Delft
Fuel Utilization in Gas Turbines
Discussion
Fuel Requirements for Fuel Cells
Discussion
Session III. The Future of Fuel Technology (Furnaces)
Use of Solid Fuels in Furnaces
Discussion
A High-Intensity Combustor for Liquid Fuels
Discussion
Gaseous Fuels in Industrial Furnaces
Discussion
Session IV. The Future of Fuel Technology (Domestic Utilization)
Manufactured Domestic Fuels for Closed Appliances
Discussion
Liquid Fuels (Domestic Utilization)
Discussion
Domestic Gas Utilization Research and Development
Discussion
Session V. Forecasts of Probable Advances in Fuel Technology
