The Future of Fuel Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198132, 9781483223162

The Future of Fuel Technology

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Conference Held by the Institute of Fuel at the Invitation of, and in Collaboration with, the Royal Institution of Engineers in The Netherlands, Amsterdam, May 1963

Editors: G. N. Critchley
eBook ISBN: 9781483223162
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 238
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Future of Fuel Technology documents the proceedings of a Conference held in the Netherlands, Amsterdam in May 1963.

This book consists of four main topics relating to the future of fuel technology— combustion and heat transfer, generation of steam and power, furnaces, and domestic utilization.

In these topics, this compilation specifically discusses the broad strategy of research and development in industrial fuel utilization, flame research at IJmuiden, and fuel utilization in water-tube boilers. The fuel requirements for fuel cells, high-intensity combustor for liquid fuels, and gaseous fuels in industrial furnaces are also discussed. This text likewise covers the manufactured domestic fuels for closed appliances and domestic gas utilization research and development.

This publication is recommended for fuel technologists, engineers, and scientists concerned with advances in fuel technology.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Session I. The Future of Fuel Technology (Combustion and Heat Transfer)

The Broad Strategy of Research and Development in Industrial Fuel Utilization

Discussion

Flame Research at IJmuiden: 15 years Past and Prospects

Discussion

Session II. The Future of Fuel Technology (Generation of Steam and Power)

The Future of Fuel Utilization in Shell Boilers

Discussion

Fuel Utilization in Water-Tube Boilers

Discussion

The Steam Engineering Laboratory of the Technical University, Delft

Fuel Utilization in Gas Turbines

Discussion

Fuel Requirements for Fuel Cells

Discussion

Session III. The Future of Fuel Technology (Furnaces)

Use of Solid Fuels in Furnaces

Discussion

A High-Intensity Combustor for Liquid Fuels

Discussion

Gaseous Fuels in Industrial Furnaces

Discussion

Session IV. The Future of Fuel Technology (Domestic Utilization)

Manufactured Domestic Fuels for Closed Appliances

Discussion

Liquid Fuels (Domestic Utilization)

Discussion

Domestic Gas Utilization Research and Development

Discussion

Session V. Forecasts of Probable Advances in Fuel Technology

Details

No. of pages:
238
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483223162

About the Editor

G. N. Critchley

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.