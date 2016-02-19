The Future of Fuel Technology documents the proceedings of a Conference held in the Netherlands, Amsterdam in May 1963.

This book consists of four main topics relating to the future of fuel technology— combustion and heat transfer, generation of steam and power, furnaces, and domestic utilization.

In these topics, this compilation specifically discusses the broad strategy of research and development in industrial fuel utilization, flame research at IJmuiden, and fuel utilization in water-tube boilers. The fuel requirements for fuel cells, high-intensity combustor for liquid fuels, and gaseous fuels in industrial furnaces are also discussed. This text likewise covers the manufactured domestic fuels for closed appliances and domestic gas utilization research and development.

This publication is recommended for fuel technologists, engineers, and scientists concerned with advances in fuel technology.