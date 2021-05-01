The Future of Effluent Treatment Plants
1st Edition
Biological Treatment Systems
Description
The Future of Effluent Treatment Plants: Biological Treatment Systems is an advanced and updated version of existing biological technologies that includes their limitations, challenges, and potential application to remove chemical oxygen demand (COD), refractory chemical oxygen demand, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), color removal and environmental pollutants through advancements in microbial bioremediation. The book introduces new trends and advances in environmental bioremediation with thorough discussions of recent developments. In addition, it illustrates that the application of these new emerging innovative technologies can lead to energy savings and resource recovery.
The importance of respiration, nitrogen mineralization, nitrification, denitrification and biological phosphorus removal processes in the development of a fruitful and applicable solution for the removal of toxic pollutants from wastewater treatment plants is highlighted. Equally important is the knowledge and theoretical modeling of water movement through wastewater ecosystems. Finally, emphasis is given to the function of constructed wetlands and activated sludge processes.
Key Features
- Considers different types of industrial wastewater
- Focuses on biological wastewater treatments
- Introduces new trends in bioremediation
- Addresses the future of WWTPs
Readership
Engineers, scientists who require an excellent introduction and basic knowledge to the principles of waste water treatment technologies. Different professionals, managers working or interested in the Water treatment microbiology field
Table of Contents
- Wastewater treatment
2. Removal of trace organics and emerging contaminants
3. Effluent disposal to waterways
4. Biological treatment of sulphate and metal-rich wastewater using sulphate-reducing bacteria
5. Biological treatment of dye-containing wastewater through bioaugmentation
6. Wastewater biodegradability: selection of a treatment technology
7. Microbial growth kinetics: unstructured model
8. Aerobic microbes in aquatic environments
9. Biological treatment technologies
10. Treatment of pharmaceutical and personal care product wastewater
11. Treatment of textile wastewater
12. Aerobic treatment of effluents from food and beverage industries
13. Aerobic treatment of effluents from the aquaculture industry
14. Aerobic treatment of effluents from the petroleum industry
15. Aerobic treatment of effluents from the pulp and paper industry
16 Aerobic treatment of effluents from the mining industry
17. Aerobic treatment of effluents from the electronic and electrochemical industry
18 Aerobic treatment of effluents from other industries
19. Aerobic treatment in cold climate countries
20.Preference to anaerobic treatments over aerobic treatments
21. Microbiology and biochemistry of anaerobic treatments
22. By-products of anaerobic treatments: methane and manure
23. Anaerobic bioreactors/digesters: design and development
24. Process control
25. Application of molecular biological tools to monitor process efficiency
26. Low strength wastewater
27. High strength wastewater with specific examples
28. Dichlorination processes
29. Anammox processes
30. Combined treatments
31. Integrated and hybrid process technology
32. Nanotechnology for water processing
33. Biotechnology for water processing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128229569
About the Editors
Maulin Shah
Maulin P. Shah, currently Chief Scientist & Head – Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab at Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India. His major work involves isolation, screening, identification and Genetic Engineering of high impact of Microbes for the degradation of hazardous materials. He has more than 250 research publication in highly reputed national and international journals. He has edited 15 books with Elsevier, Springer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist, Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab, Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India
Susana Rodriguez-Couto
Prof. Dr. Susana Rodríguez-Couto (female) got her B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Chemistry (Industrial Chemistry) from the University of Santiago de Compostela in 1992 and her Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1999 from the University of Vigo, obtaining the maximal grade (magna cum laude) and, in addition, she awarded the Extraordinary Prize for Doctoral Thesis in Chemistry. She worked as an Associate Professor and an Isidro Parga Pondal Senior Researcher at the University of Vigo (2000-2004), as a Ramón y Cajal Senior Researcher at Rovira i Virgili University (2004-2008) and as an Ikerbasque Research Professor (2009-2019). She has also worked as an Invited Researcher at the Institute from Environmental Biotechnology, Graz University of Technology (Austria) and at the Department of Biological Engineering, University of Minho (Portugal). In 2008, she received the I3 Professor from the Spanish Ministry of Science and Education to the recognition of an outstanding research activity. Her main research lines are focused on the production, immobilisation and industrial and biotechnological applications of redox enzymes and waste valorisation. She is editor of several journals (3Biotech, Frontiers) and 3 Elsevier’s books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ikerbasque (Basque Foundation for Science) Research Professor, Water and Health Division of Ceit-IK4, Donostia-San Seabastian, Spain
Kavit Mehta
Kavit Mehta has acquired Ph.D. (Biotechnology), CSIR-UGC NET (Life- Science), GSET (Life Science) and GATE (Biotechnology). He had More than ten years of Teaching & Research experience. Currently completed two Grass root Innovation Research Project funded by BIRAC, Government of India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Collaboration Research Project, NIHR, Government of India, India
Ratings and Reviews
