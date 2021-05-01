The Future of Effluent Treatment Plants: Biological Treatment Systems is an advanced and updated version of existing biological technologies that includes their limitations, challenges, and potential application to remove chemical oxygen demand (COD), refractory chemical oxygen demand, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), color removal and environmental pollutants through advancements in microbial bioremediation. The book introduces new trends and advances in environmental bioremediation with thorough discussions of recent developments. In addition, it illustrates that the application of these new emerging innovative technologies can lead to energy savings and resource recovery.

The importance of respiration, nitrogen mineralization, nitrification, denitrification and biological phosphorus removal processes in the development of a fruitful and applicable solution for the removal of toxic pollutants from wastewater treatment plants is highlighted. Equally important is the knowledge and theoretical modeling of water movement through wastewater ecosystems. Finally, emphasis is given to the function of constructed wetlands and activated sludge processes.