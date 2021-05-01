COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
The Future of Effluent Treatment Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128229569

The Future of Effluent Treatment Plants

1st Edition

Biological Treatment Systems

Editors: Maulin Shah Susana Rodriguez-Couto Kavit Mehta
Paperback ISBN: 9780128229569
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 608
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
321.77
230.00
195.50
200.00
180.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Future of Effluent Treatment Plants: Biological Treatment Systems is an advanced and updated version of existing biological technologies that includes their limitations, challenges, and potential application to remove chemical oxygen demand (COD), refractory chemical oxygen demand, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), color removal and environmental pollutants through advancements in microbial bioremediation. The book introduces new trends and advances in environmental bioremediation with thorough discussions of recent developments. In addition, it illustrates that the application of these new emerging innovative technologies can lead to energy savings and resource recovery.

The importance of respiration, nitrogen mineralization, nitrification, denitrification and biological phosphorus removal processes in the development of a fruitful and applicable solution for the removal of toxic pollutants from wastewater treatment plants is highlighted. Equally important is the knowledge and theoretical modeling of water movement through wastewater ecosystems. Finally, emphasis is given to the function of constructed wetlands and activated sludge processes.

Key Features

  • Considers different types of industrial wastewater
  • Focuses on biological wastewater treatments
  • Introduces new trends in bioremediation
  • Addresses the future of WWTPs

Readership

Engineers, scientists who require an excellent introduction and basic knowledge to the principles of waste water treatment technologies. Different professionals, managers working or interested in the Water treatment microbiology field

Table of Contents

  1. Wastewater treatment
    2. Removal of trace organics and emerging contaminants
    3. Effluent disposal to waterways
    4. Biological treatment of sulphate and metal-rich wastewater using sulphate-reducing bacteria
    5. Biological treatment of dye-containing wastewater through bioaugmentation
    6. Wastewater biodegradability: selection of a treatment technology
    7. Microbial growth kinetics: unstructured model
    8. Aerobic microbes in aquatic environments
    9. Biological treatment technologies
    10. Treatment of pharmaceutical and personal care product wastewater
    11. Treatment of textile wastewater
    12. Aerobic treatment of effluents from food and beverage industries
    13. Aerobic treatment of effluents from the aquaculture industry
    14. Aerobic treatment of effluents from the petroleum industry
    15. Aerobic treatment of effluents from the pulp and paper industry
    16 Aerobic treatment of effluents from the mining industry
    17. Aerobic treatment of effluents from the electronic and electrochemical industry
    18 Aerobic treatment of effluents from other industries
    19. Aerobic treatment in cold climate countries
    20.Preference to anaerobic treatments over aerobic treatments
    21. Microbiology and biochemistry of anaerobic treatments
    22. By-products of anaerobic treatments: methane and manure
    23. Anaerobic bioreactors/digesters: design and development
    24. Process control
    25. Application of molecular biological tools to monitor process efficiency
    26. Low strength wastewater
    27. High strength wastewater with specific examples
    28. Dichlorination processes
    29. Anammox processes
    30. Combined treatments
    31. Integrated and hybrid process technology
    32. Nanotechnology for water processing
    33. Biotechnology for water processing

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128229569

About the Editors

Maulin Shah

Maulin P. Shah, currently Chief Scientist & Head – Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab at Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India. His major work involves isolation, screening, identification and Genetic Engineering of high impact of Microbes for the degradation of hazardous materials. He has more than 250 research publication in highly reputed national and international journals. He has edited 15 books with Elsevier, Springer.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Scientist, Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab, Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India

Susana Rodriguez-Couto

Prof. Dr. Susana Rodríguez-Couto (female) got her B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Chemistry (Industrial Chemistry) from the University of Santiago de Compostela in 1992 and her Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1999 from the University of Vigo, obtaining the maximal grade (magna cum laude) and, in addition, she awarded the Extraordinary Prize for Doctoral Thesis in Chemistry. She worked as an Associate Professor and an Isidro Parga Pondal Senior Researcher at the University of Vigo (2000-2004), as a Ramón y Cajal Senior Researcher at Rovira i Virgili University (2004-2008) and as an Ikerbasque Research Professor (2009-2019). She has also worked as an Invited Researcher at the Institute from Environmental Biotechnology, Graz University of Technology (Austria) and at the Department of Biological Engineering, University of Minho (Portugal). In 2008, she received the I3 Professor from the Spanish Ministry of Science and Education to the recognition of an outstanding research activity. Her main research lines are focused on the production, immobilisation and industrial and biotechnological applications of redox enzymes and waste valorisation. She is editor of several journals (3Biotech, Frontiers) and 3 Elsevier’s books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ikerbasque (Basque Foundation for Science) Research Professor, Water and Health Division of Ceit-IK4, Donostia-San Seabastian, Spain

Kavit Mehta

Kavit Mehta has acquired Ph.D. (Biotechnology), CSIR-UGC NET (Life- Science), GSET (Life Science) and GATE (Biotechnology). He had More than ten years of Teaching & Research experience. Currently completed two Grass root Innovation Research Project funded by BIRAC, Government of India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Collaboration Research Project, NIHR, Government of India, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.