The Future of Agricultural Landscapes, Part II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128229798

The Future of Agricultural Landscapes, Part II, Volume 64

1st Edition

Serial Editor: David Bohan
Serial Volume Editor: Adam Vanbergen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128229798
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 318
Description

Advances in Ecological Research, Part Two, Volume 64, the latest release in this ongoing series, includes specific chapters on Tropical Ecosystems in the 21st Century. Chapters in this volume cover topics such as landscape-scale expansion of agroecology to enhance natural pest control, a systematic review and ecosystem services, and the resilience of agricultural landscapes.

Key Features

  • Provides information that relates to a thorough understanding of the field of ecology
  • Deals with topical and important reviews on the physiologies, populations and communities of plants and animals

Readership

Environmentalists, ecologists at undergraduate to research level, social scientists and economists

Details

About the Serial Editor

David Bohan

Dave Bohan is an agricultural ecologist with an interest in predator-prey regulation interactions. Dave uses a model system of a carabid beetle predator and two agriculturally important prey; slugs and weed seeds. He has shown that carabids find and consume slug prey, within fields, and that this leads to regulation of slug populations and interesting spatial ‘waves’ in slug and carabid density. The carabids also intercept weed seeds shed by weed plants before they enter the soil, and thus carabids can regulate the long-term store of seeds in the seedbank on national scales. What is interesting about this system is that it contains two important regulation ecosystem services delivered by one group of service providers, the carabids. This system therefore integrates, in miniature, many of the problems of interaction between services.

Dave has most recently begun to work with networks. He developed, with colleagues, a learning methodology to build networks from sample date. This has produced the largest, replicated network in agriculture. One of his particular interests is how behaviours and dynamics at the species level, as studied using the carabid-slug-weed system, build across species and their interactions to the dynamics of networks at the ecosystem level.

Affiliations and Expertise

UMR 1347 Agroecologie, Dijon, France

About the Serial Volume Editor

