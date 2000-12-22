The Fungi
2nd Edition
Description
The fungi are one of the great groups of living organisms, comparable in numbers of species, diversity and ecological significance with animals, plants, protists and bacteria. This textbook deals with all fundamental and applied aspects of mycology, illustrated by reference to well studied species from major fungal groups. Since the publication of the first edition of The Fungi, there have been many important advances in the field of mycology. This second up-to-date edition has been revised and substantially expanded, and incorporates the application of methods of molecular biology, especially DNA technology to mycology.
Key Features
- Question and answer section at the end of each chapter
- Modern classification based on Molecular phylogeny
- Detail of the recent increased understanding of the organelles and processes involved in hyphal growth
- New molecular understanding of mating type genes
- The latest on molecular recognition in the infection process
- The use of DNA technology in engineering plant resistance to fungal diseases
- New section on medical mycology
- Fungal mycology in animals
- The latest on the use of genetically manipulated fungi to produce products earlier obtained from mammals
Readership
Students and researchers in mycology, plant science, microbiology, plant pathology, biotechnology, and general biology
Table of Contents
Foreword, Tom Volk
The fungi as a major group of organisms
Fungal Diversity
Fungal cells and vegetative growth
Spores, dormancy and dispersal
Genetic variation and evolution
Saprotrophs and ecosystems
Parasites and mutualistic and symbionts.
Fungi and biotechnology
Appendix 1: Glossary of common mycological terms
Appendix 2: Classification of fungi
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 22nd December 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080574363
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542478
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780127384467
About the Author
Michael Carlile
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College of Science and Technology, University of London, U.K.
Sarah Watkinson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK
Reviews
"The style of The Fungi shows that the authors are all experienced teachers, with skills of how to present material in a readable and attractive way... In summary, start using this in your courses if you are not already doing so - it is one of the best two tools around at this time" --David L. Hawksworth for Mycological Research, March 2003
"...superior to some of the competitors published in recent years. It certainly deserves consideration by instructors teaching any undergraduate course concerned with the biological activities of fungi." --Nicholas P. Money for ASM NEWS, 2002
"...fills a gap between many textbooks of microbiology, biochemistry, genetics and ecology through covering topics specific to mycology that they often omit." --Meriel Jones for MICROBIOLOGY TODAY, May 2002
Praise for the First Edition
"....an enjoyable way to survey the subject of modern mycology. We are fortunate to have this excellent textbook." --MYCOLOGIA
"The text is beautifully written and an understanding and enthusiasm for this important group of organisms comes through on every page." --TRENDS IN MICROBIOLOGY
"... a most readable and recommendable source of information for beginners, advanced students and professionals in mycology." --ZEIT FÜR PFLANZENKRANKHEITEN UND PFLANZENSCHULTZ
"The coverage is extensive and informative. I am very pleased to recommend this book to those who want to know and understand fungi." --BIODIVERSITY AND CONSERVATION
"...the book can be highly recommended for teachers and researchers alike and the advanced forest pathology student will find it very useful." --EUROPEAN JOURNAL OF FOREST PATHOLOGY
"This will improve undergraduate learning and promote a more integrated understanding of fungal biology. I will certainly use it in my teaching and am sure many others will do likewise." --NEW PHYTOLOGIST