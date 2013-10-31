The Funding of Biopharmaceutical Research and Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781907568947, 9781908818386

The Funding of Biopharmaceutical Research and Development

1st Edition

Authors: David Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781908818386
Hardcover ISBN: 9781907568947
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 284
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures and tables

Glossary

Preface

About the author

Chapter 1: Introduction to the biopharmaceutical market

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Synopsis of the development of the biopharmaceutical market sector

1.3 Global growth of research and biopharmaceuticals

1.4 Biopharmaceutical and healthcare value chain

1.5 Demand for biopharmaceuticals

1.6 Approval process

1.7 Generic medicines

1.8 Pricing of drugs

1.9 Summary

1.10 References

Chapter 2: Synopsis of theories of the firm and valuation methods

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The neoclassical perfect competition model

2.3 Industrial organization economics

2.4 Resource-based view of the firm

2.5 Innovation and entrepreneurship

2.6 Valuation

2.7 Real options

2.8 Final words on valuations

2.9 Corporate control

2.10 Summary

2.11 References

Chapter 3: Innovation and the merging of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Abstract:

3.1 Patents and patent protection

3.2 Standards and S-curves

3.3 Real options reasoning

3.4 Pro-innovation bias

3.5 Summary

3.6 References

Chapter 4: The funding of basic research and publicâ€“private partnerships

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction to research funding in the U.S.

4.2 Research funding in the European Union

4.3 Research funding in Asia

4.4 Technology transfer

4.5 Technology transfer offices

4.6 Bioclusters

4.7 Biocenters

4.8 Spill-overs and the diffusion of biopharmaceuticals

4.9 Summary

4.10 References

Chapter 5: Strategic alliances

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction to strategic alliances

5.2 Forms of strategic alliances

5.3 Models of the management of multiple alliances

5.4 Not all alliances are strategic

5.5 Opportunism in strategic alliances

5.6 Summary

5.6 References

Chapter 6: Angel and venture capital

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction to angel investors and venture capital

6.2 Venture capital staging

6.3 Venture capital history

6.4 Ownership structure

6.5 Venture capital and the entrepreneur

6.6 Venture capital around the world

6.7 Summary

6.8 References

Chapter 7: The initial public offering

Abstract:

7.1 An introduction to the initial public offering

7.2 A brief synopsis of the history of stock exchanges

7.3 The IPO process in the United States

7.4 IPOs around the U.S.

7.5 Research and development expenditures and financial condition

7.6 IPO performance

7.7 Venture capital involvement

7.8 IPO as exit

7.9 IPO activity around the world

7.10 Summary

7.11 References

Chapter 8: Conclusion

Abstract:

8.1: References

Index

Description

The funding of biopharmaceutical research and development provides a comprehensive critical review of the funding of research and development (R&D) in the human biopharmaceutical market sector. It addresses both private and public funding sources available in the US and internationally. The biopharmaceutical market is among the most research-intensive market sectors globally. Clinical researchers face a multitude of public and private funding options with respect to bringing their idea or innovation to market. These funding options are continually changing and complex, and are expected to decrease in the near future. A lack of understanding of the scale, scope, and inner workings of the funding aspects of R&D can, at times, act as a barrier for all involved, and can slow down or even eliminate the R&D process. The book lessens these barriers by describing the theoretical underpinnings, present practice, and trends in R&D funding in this market sector, both in the US and internationally. This includes a review and discussion of public-private partnership activity and their inner-workings, noting the complementary relationship between public and private funding. The book also contains an overview of the inner-workings of strategic alliance activity, including the advantages and disadvantages for each party. It goes on to provide an outline of venture capital activity, detailing the methods by which venture capital firms raise capital and are organized, a description of the venture capital-entrepreneur arrangement, and the effects of this arrangement. The book also presents an overview of the IPO process and the various fates of firms going public.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive view of the funding issues of R&D in this market sector, adopting a theory-to-practice approach
  • A comprehensive and analytical review of the biopharmaceutical R&D literature and practice
  • An overview of the various and competing/complementary theories of the firm and valuation methods as they apply to biopharmaceutical R&D

Readership

Researchers (clinical and non-clinical) and practitioners in the biopharmaceutical market sector in R&D funding processes; Graduate students in health sciences and MBA programs interested in biopharmaceutical funding issues

Details

284
284
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781908818386
Hardcover ISBN:
9781907568947

About the Authors

David Williams Author

Dr David R. Williams is Associate Professor of Health Care Management in the College of Health Sciences at Appalachian State University. He received his PhD in Administration Health Services from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. A former senior executive for both non-profit and for-profit healthcare entities, he is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. He has presented and published widely on management, governance, and financing issues facing healthcare entrepreneurial firms, with a focus on biopharmaceutical IPOs.

