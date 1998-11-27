The Fundamentals of Signal Transmission - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340705766, 9780080541198

The Fundamentals of Signal Transmission

1st Edition

Optical Fibre, Waveguides and Free Space

Authors: Lemuel Ibbotson
eBook ISBN: 9780080541198
Paperback ISBN: 9780340705766
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th November 1998
Page Count: 160
Description

The Fundamentals of Signal Transmission presents a discussion of the main forms of signal transmission media. Twisted pair, coaxial line, optical fibre, waveguides and freespace propagation and antennas are covered using a standard format. After a discussion of signals in general, the nature of wave propagation is examined. These fundamentals are then related to the specific transmission types. Mathematics is kept as simple as possible and is complemented by ample qualitative explanation; where necessary more detailed mathematics can be found in the appendices. Some knowledge of basic electronic circuit theory and field theory is assumed.

Written in an informal and accessible style, 'The Fundamentals of Signal Transmission' provides all undergraduate electronics engineers with a concise overview of electromagnetic signal transmission.

Key Features

  • Written in an iformal and accessible style
  • Provides a concise overview of electromagnetic signal transmission
  • Covers all the main types of signal transmission in one volume

Readership

2nd and 3rd year undergraduates in electronic engineering and communications engineering

Table of Contents

Signals and waves
Twin-wire transmission line
Electromagnetic waves
Coaxical line, strip line and wave guides
Optical fibre
Free space
Further insights using the Smith chart
Solutions to problems

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080541198
Paperback ISBN:
9780340705766

About the Author

Lemuel Ibbotson

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Principal Lecturer, University of East London & Open University, UK

