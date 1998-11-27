The Fundamentals of Signal Transmission
1st Edition
Optical Fibre, Waveguides and Free Space
Description
The Fundamentals of Signal Transmission presents a discussion of the main forms of signal transmission media. Twisted pair, coaxial line, optical fibre, waveguides and freespace propagation and antennas are covered using a standard format. After a discussion of signals in general, the nature of wave propagation is examined. These fundamentals are then related to the specific transmission types. Mathematics is kept as simple as possible and is complemented by ample qualitative explanation; where necessary more detailed mathematics can be found in the appendices. Some knowledge of basic electronic circuit theory and field theory is assumed.
Written in an informal and accessible style, 'The Fundamentals of Signal Transmission' provides all undergraduate electronics engineers with a concise overview of electromagnetic signal transmission.
Key Features
- Written in an iformal and accessible style
- Provides a concise overview of electromagnetic signal transmission
- Covers all the main types of signal transmission in one volume
Readership
2nd and 3rd year undergraduates in electronic engineering and communications engineering
Table of Contents
Signals and waves
Twin-wire transmission line
Electromagnetic waves
Coaxical line, strip line and wave guides
Optical fibre
Free space
Further insights using the Smith chart
Solutions to problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 27th November 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541198
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340705766
About the Author
Lemuel Ibbotson
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Principal Lecturer, University of East London & Open University, UK