The Functions of Language and Cognition
1st Edition
Description
The Functions of Language and Cognition provides a forum for articulating a functional approach to language and cognition. This book discusses the influence of structural approaches to language and thought.
Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of a comprehensive alternative treatment of cognitive and linguistic functioning from a social, functional perspective. This text then discusses some considerations for a theory of skills and of cognitive development in general. Other chapters focus on acquisition of perceptual concepts rather than logical, verbal, or mathematical concepts. This book examines as well each of the possible limits in terms of their potential effects on cognitive development and in terms of the evidence regarding their actual effects. The final chapter deals with the influence of personal standards and strategies on therapy outcomes.
This book is a valuable resource for graduate and upper-level undergraduate students in developmental psychology, clinical psychology, cognitive psychology, education, and rehabilitation.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Structure and Function: A Comparison of Two Views of the Development of Language and Cognition
Introduction
Contemporary Structural Theories
Contemporary Functional Theories
Issues Dividing Structural and Functional Viewpoints
Conclusion
References
2 The Development of Skills
A Skill is a Schema
Formal Structures do not Develop
The Functional Structure of Skills
Differentiation and Integration
Imitation
Conclusion
References
3 Concepts and Classification
Two Traditions in Cognitive Psychology
Abstraction Theory: Characteristics and Criticisms
Principles of a Modern Functional Approach
Piaget's Structural Theory of Concept Development
Piaget's Theory Considered in Light of New Evidence
Conclusion
References
4 Children's Thinking: The Search for Limits
Possible Limits on Children's Thinking
Piaget's Theory of Cognitive Development
Empirical Research Testing Piaget's Theory
Explaining the Development of Logical Reasoning: What are the Limits?
A Closing Thought
References
5 Meaning and Semantics
Introduction
Theories of Meaning
A Broad-Spectrum Functional Analysis of Meaning
Final Discussion
References
6 Language Acquisition: Linguistic Structure and Rule-Governed Behavior
Perspectives on the Modern Study of Language and Language Acquisition
A Social-Learning Paradigm for the Study of Language Acquisition
References
7 Referential Communication
Introduction
Listener Analytic Skills
Task Analytic Skills
Message Analytic Skills
Referential Communication and Ecological Validity
Conclusion
References
8 Process and Structure in Children's Memory
Introduction
Multistore Models of Memory
Depth-of-Processing Models
Depth-of-Processing and Multistore Frameworks; Do they Differ?
Relationships to Other Current Research Emphases
Concluding Remarks
References
9 Moral Development: A Theoretical and Empirical Analysis
Introduction
The Moral Sphere
The Structural Approach to Moral Development
Evaluation of the Two Major Structural Propositions
The Functional Approach to Moral Development
References
10 Applying a Cognitive Behavioral View to Clinical and Social Problems
A Cognitive Behavioral Approach to Human Behavior
The Deliberate Development of Language Skills
Developing Conceptual Skills
Teaching Adjustment Skills
The Deliberate Development of Self-Control
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268569