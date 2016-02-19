The Functions of Language and Cognition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127470504, 9781483268569

The Functions of Language and Cognition

1st Edition

Editors: Grover J. Whitehurst Barry J. Zimmerman
eBook ISBN: 9781483268569
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 328
Description

The Functions of Language and Cognition provides a forum for articulating a functional approach to language and cognition. This book discusses the influence of structural approaches to language and thought.

Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of a comprehensive alternative treatment of cognitive and linguistic functioning from a social, functional perspective. This text then discusses some considerations for a theory of skills and of cognitive development in general. Other chapters focus on acquisition of perceptual concepts rather than logical, verbal, or mathematical concepts. This book examines as well each of the possible limits in terms of their potential effects on cognitive development and in terms of the evidence regarding their actual effects. The final chapter deals with the influence of personal standards and strategies on therapy outcomes.

This book is a valuable resource for graduate and upper-level undergraduate students in developmental psychology, clinical psychology, cognitive psychology, education, and rehabilitation.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Structure and Function: A Comparison of Two Views of the Development of Language and Cognition

Introduction

Contemporary Structural Theories

Contemporary Functional Theories

Issues Dividing Structural and Functional Viewpoints

Conclusion

References

2 The Development of Skills

A Skill is a Schema

Formal Structures do not Develop

The Functional Structure of Skills

Differentiation and Integration

Imitation

Conclusion

References

3 Concepts and Classification

Two Traditions in Cognitive Psychology

Abstraction Theory: Characteristics and Criticisms

Principles of a Modern Functional Approach

Piaget's Structural Theory of Concept Development

Piaget's Theory Considered in Light of New Evidence

Conclusion

References

4 Children's Thinking: The Search for Limits

Possible Limits on Children's Thinking

Piaget's Theory of Cognitive Development

Empirical Research Testing Piaget's Theory

Explaining the Development of Logical Reasoning: What are the Limits?

A Closing Thought

References

5 Meaning and Semantics

Introduction

Theories of Meaning

A Broad-Spectrum Functional Analysis of Meaning

Final Discussion

References

6 Language Acquisition: Linguistic Structure and Rule-Governed Behavior

Perspectives on the Modern Study of Language and Language Acquisition

A Social-Learning Paradigm for the Study of Language Acquisition

References

7 Referential Communication

Introduction

Listener Analytic Skills

Task Analytic Skills

Message Analytic Skills

Referential Communication and Ecological Validity

Conclusion

References

8 Process and Structure in Children's Memory

Introduction

Multistore Models of Memory

Depth-of-Processing Models

Depth-of-Processing and Multistore Frameworks; Do they Differ?

Relationships to Other Current Research Emphases

Concluding Remarks

References

9 Moral Development: A Theoretical and Empirical Analysis

Introduction

The Moral Sphere

The Structural Approach to Moral Development

Evaluation of the Two Major Structural Propositions

The Functional Approach to Moral Development

References

10 Applying a Cognitive Behavioral View to Clinical and Social Problems

A Cognitive Behavioral Approach to Human Behavior

The Deliberate Development of Language Skills

Developing Conceptual Skills

Teaching Adjustment Skills

The Deliberate Development of Self-Control

References

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483268569

About the Editor

Grover J. Whitehurst

Barry J. Zimmerman

