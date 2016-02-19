The Functional Anatomy of the Spermatozoon is the 23rd volume of the series Wenner-Gren Center International Symposium Series, documenting the proceedings of the Second International Symposium on Comparative Spermatology, held in August 1973. This volume mainly focuses on the understanding of the early events at fertilization and the preliminaries of this biological process. This text specifically tackles the sperm at fertilization of lower animals and mammals, sperm motility and diversity, and spermatogenesis. This book concludes with discussions on capacitation and maturation of mammalian spermatozoa. This compendium will be valuable to morphologists, physiologists, immunologists, and biochemists, as well as to academicians interested in the study of functional anatomy of the spermatozoon.

Table of Contents



List of Participants

Preface

The Sperm at Fertilization: Lower Animals

The Form and Function of Spermatozoa: A Comparative View

Utilization of Chemical Specificity during Fertilization in the Hydrozoa

The Acrosomal Region and the Beginning of Fertilization in the Holothurian, Thyone Briareus

The Fine Structure of the Acrosomal Trigger

Changes in the Spermatozoon during Fertilization in Triturus Helveticus Raz

Ultra-structural Aspects of Fertilization in Drosophila

Molecular Aspects of the Fertility Factors in Drosophila

The Sperm at Fertilization: Mammals

A Portrait of the Sperm

Preliminaries to the Acrosome Reaction in Mammalian Spermatozoa

The Subacrosomal Space of Golden-hamster Sperm

Recent Advances in Fertilization of Mammalian Eggs In Vitro

Changes in the Fine Structure of the Guinea-pig Sperm Head following Experimental Treatment

Sperm Motility

Mammalian Sperm Motility—Structure in Relation to Function

Mechanisms of Flagellar Motility

Motility Patterns in Sperms with Different Tail Structure

The Structural and Cytochemical Bases for Vertebrate and Invertebrate Sperm Motility

Tubulin and Dynein in Spermatozoan Motility

Control of Sperm Motility: A Neurochemical Approach

The Rat Sperm Tail after Fixation by Freeze-substitution

Effect of A9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) on the Kinetic Morphology of Spermatozoa

Some Effects of Prostatic and Seminal Vesicle Fluids on Sperm Motility

Spermatogenesis

Morphogenesis of the Mammalian Sperm Acrosome in New Perspective

Spermiogenesis and Spermatozoa of the Elopomorpha (Teleost Fish)

Ultra-structural Observations on Spermiogenesis in the Fungus Gnat, Rhynchosciara sp

Development of the Neck Region and the Ring during Spermiogenesis of Discoglossus pictus (Anuran Amphibia)

Sperm Diversity

The Ultrastructure of Spermatozoa from some Hystricomorph Rodents

Joined Spermatozoa

Sperm Ultrastructure in some Polychaeta

New Models of Aflagellate Arthropod Spermatozoa

The Fine Structure of 9 + 1 Flagella in Turbellarian Flatworms

Functional Aspects of Flatworm Sperm Morphology

The Sperm Cells of Pantodon (Teleostei) with a Note on Residual Body Formation

Sperm Diversity within the Species

Gametic Diversity within an Ejaculate

Capacitation and Maturation of Mammalian Spermatozoa

Functional Significance of Disulphide Crosslinks in the Sperm Nucleus

Chemical Dissection and Surface Mapping of Spermatozoa

The Role of the Epididymal Cells in Sperm Survival

Permeability of the Bull-sperm Membrane

Experimentally Induced Nuclear Changes during Spermateleosis

Concluding Remarks

