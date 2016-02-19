The Functional Anatomy of the Spermatozoon
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second International Symposium, Wenner-Gren Center, Stockholm, August 1973
Description
The Functional Anatomy of the Spermatozoon is the 23rd volume of the series Wenner-Gren Center International Symposium Series, documenting the proceedings of the Second International Symposium on Comparative Spermatology, held in August 1973. This volume mainly focuses on the understanding of the early events at fertilization and the preliminaries of this biological process. This text specifically tackles the sperm at fertilization of lower animals and mammals, sperm motility and diversity, and spermatogenesis. This book concludes with discussions on capacitation and maturation of mammalian spermatozoa. This compendium will be valuable to morphologists, physiologists, immunologists, and biochemists, as well as to academicians interested in the study of functional anatomy of the spermatozoon.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Preface
The Sperm at Fertilization: Lower Animals
The Form and Function of Spermatozoa: A Comparative View
Utilization of Chemical Specificity during Fertilization in the Hydrozoa
The Acrosomal Region and the Beginning of Fertilization in the Holothurian, Thyone Briareus
The Fine Structure of the Acrosomal Trigger
Changes in the Spermatozoon during Fertilization in Triturus Helveticus Raz
Ultra-structural Aspects of Fertilization in Drosophila
Molecular Aspects of the Fertility Factors in Drosophila
The Sperm at Fertilization: Mammals
A Portrait of the Sperm
Preliminaries to the Acrosome Reaction in Mammalian Spermatozoa
The Subacrosomal Space of Golden-hamster Sperm
Recent Advances in Fertilization of Mammalian Eggs In Vitro
Changes in the Fine Structure of the Guinea-pig Sperm Head following Experimental Treatment
Sperm Motility
Mammalian Sperm Motility—Structure in Relation to Function
Mechanisms of Flagellar Motility
Motility Patterns in Sperms with Different Tail Structure
The Structural and Cytochemical Bases for Vertebrate and Invertebrate Sperm Motility
Tubulin and Dynein in Spermatozoan Motility
Control of Sperm Motility: A Neurochemical Approach
The Rat Sperm Tail after Fixation by Freeze-substitution
Effect of A9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) on the Kinetic Morphology of Spermatozoa
Some Effects of Prostatic and Seminal Vesicle Fluids on Sperm Motility
Spermatogenesis
Morphogenesis of the Mammalian Sperm Acrosome in New Perspective
Spermiogenesis and Spermatozoa of the Elopomorpha (Teleost Fish)
Ultra-structural Observations on Spermiogenesis in the Fungus Gnat, Rhynchosciara sp
Development of the Neck Region and the Ring during Spermiogenesis of Discoglossus pictus (Anuran Amphibia)
Sperm Diversity
The Ultrastructure of Spermatozoa from some Hystricomorph Rodents
Joined Spermatozoa
Sperm Ultrastructure in some Polychaeta
New Models of Aflagellate Arthropod Spermatozoa
The Fine Structure of 9 + 1 Flagella in Turbellarian Flatworms
Functional Aspects of Flatworm Sperm Morphology
The Sperm Cells of Pantodon (Teleostei) with a Note on Residual Body Formation
Sperm Diversity within the Species
Gametic Diversity within an Ejaculate
Capacitation and Maturation of Mammalian Spermatozoa
Functional Significance of Disulphide Crosslinks in the Sperm Nucleus
Chemical Dissection and Surface Mapping of Spermatozoa
The Role of the Epididymal Cells in Sperm Survival
Permeability of the Bull-sperm Membrane
Experimentally Induced Nuclear Changes during Spermateleosis
Concluding Remarks
