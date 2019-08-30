The Frontal Lobes, Volume 163

Section I. History

1. The prefrontal cortex in the neurology clinic

Section II. Methods

2. The functions of the frontal lobes: Evidence from patients with focal brain damage

3. EEG/ECoG

4. Functional imaging

5. Transcranial magnetic stimulation: Neurophysiological and clinical applications

Section III. Anatomy, Physiology and Pharmacology

6. The anatomy of the human frontal lobe

7. Dopamine and the motivation of cognitive control

Section IV. Function of the Frontal Lobes

8. Frontal lobe syndromes

9. Hierarchical cognitive control and the frontal lobes

10. Hemispheric asymmetry in the prefrontal cortex for complex cognition

11. Executive functions

12. The lateral prefrontal cortex and human long-term memory

13. From ideas to action: the prefrontal-premotor connections that shape motor behavior

14. Emotion regulation across the life span

15. Reward

16. Moral conduct and social behavior

17. Computational models

18. Control networks of the frontal lobes

Section V. Development, Aging and Disorders

19. Development of the frontal lobe

20. Aging of the frontal lobe

21. Neurodegenerative disorders of the human frontal lobes

22. Traumatic brain injury and frontal lobe plasticity

Section VI. Rehabilitation

23. Strengthening goal-directed functioning after traumatic brain injury

24. Experimental social training methods

25. Plasticity and recovery of function

