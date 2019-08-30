The Frontal Lobes, Volume 163
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. History
1. The prefrontal cortex in the neurology clinic
Section II. Methods
2. The functions of the frontal lobes: Evidence from patients with focal brain damage
3. EEG/ECoG
4. Functional imaging
5. Transcranial magnetic stimulation: Neurophysiological and clinical applications
Section III. Anatomy, Physiology and Pharmacology
6. The anatomy of the human frontal lobe
7. Dopamine and the motivation of cognitive control
Section IV. Function of the Frontal Lobes
8. Frontal lobe syndromes
9. Hierarchical cognitive control and the frontal lobes
10. Hemispheric asymmetry in the prefrontal cortex for complex cognition
11. Executive functions
12. The lateral prefrontal cortex and human long-term memory
13. From ideas to action: the prefrontal-premotor connections that shape motor behavior
14. Emotion regulation across the life span
15. Reward
16. Moral conduct and social behavior
17. Computational models
18. Control networks of the frontal lobes
Section V. Development, Aging and Disorders
19. Development of the frontal lobe
20. Aging of the frontal lobe
21. Neurodegenerative disorders of the human frontal lobes
22. Traumatic brain injury and frontal lobe plasticity
Section VI. Rehabilitation
23. Strengthening goal-directed functioning after traumatic brain injury
24. Experimental social training methods
25. Plasticity and recovery of function
Description
The Frontal Lobes, Volume 163, updates readers on the latest thinking on the structure and function of the human frontal lobe. Sections address methodology, anatomy, physiology and pharmacology, function, development, aging and disorders, and rehabilitation. Patients with focal lesions in the frontal lobes have long been studied to reveal the organization and function of the frontal lobes. Over the last two decades, studies of patients with neurodegenerative diseases and developmental disorders have increased, with new findings discussed in this volume. In addition, the book includes discussions on genetics and molecular biology, optogenetics, high-resolution structural and functional neuroimaging and electrophysiology, and more.
Lastly, new knowledge on the biology, structure and function of the frontal lobes, new treatment targets for pharmacology, non-invasive brain stimulation, and cognitive/social remediation are presented. The last section covers new efforts that will hopefully lead to better outcomes in patients with frontal lobe disorders.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the structure, function, disorder and rehabilitation of the frontal lobes
- Addresses a wide variety of methodologies – from genetics and molecular biology, to optogenetics and hi-res fMRI, and more
- Contains content of interest to advanced students, junior researchers and clinicians getting involved in research
- Features the input of leaders in neuroanatomical research from around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in the fields of neurology and clinical and cognitive neuroscience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 30th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128042816
About the Series Volume Editors
Mark D'Esposito Series Volume Editor
Dr. D’Esposito earned his medical degree at the SUNY Health Science Center at Syracuse and completed a residency in Neurology and a fellowship in Behavioral Neurology at Boston University Medical Center and Braintree Rehabilitation Hospital. He was subsequently appointed Assistant Professor of Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, where he later became Chief of the Cognitive Neurology Division. In 2000, he was recruited to the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute at the University of California, Berkeley to become Professor of Neuroscience, and the Director of the newly created Henry H. Wheeler, Jr. Brain Imaging Center. He also practices Neurology at the Northern California VA Medical Center. Dr. D’Esposito’s research investigates the neural mechanisms underlying cognition, how the brain recovers from injury and potential treatments for the injured brain. He has over 375 research publications, written and edited six books, and received numerous competitive NIH research grants. He has trained over 75 graduate students and post-doctoral fellows and received many clinical and academic awards. He is currently the Editor-In-Chief of the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neuroscience and Psychology, and Director, Henry H. Wheeler, Jr. Brain Imaging Center, Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute, University of California, Berkeley, California, USA
Jordan Grafman Series Volume Editor
Dr. Grafman has been the director of Brain Injury Research at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab ((SRALab)formally known as the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago) since 2012 and is on faculty at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in the Departments of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Neurology, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, and the Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease Center as well as the Department of Psychology in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. Before joining the SRALab, Dr. Grafman was briefly director of Traumatic Brain Injury Research at the Kessler Foundation in West Orange New Jersey. Prior to that appointment in 2011, Dr. Grafman was Chief of the Cognitive Neuroscience Section at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke in Bethesda, Maryland for many years. His investigation of brain function and behavior contributes to advances in medicine, rehabilitation, and psychology, and informs ethics, law, philosophy, and health policy. His study of the human prefrontal cortex and cognitive neuroplasticity incorporates neuroimaging and genetics, an approach that is expanding our knowledge of the functions of the human frontal lobes, as well as the effects of neurological disorders that impair frontal lobe brain function.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University Medical School and Department of Psychology, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA