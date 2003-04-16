The Foundations of Vacuum Coating Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514954, 9780815519270

The Foundations of Vacuum Coating Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Donald M. Mattox D. M. Mattox
eBook ISBN: 9780815519270
Paperback ISBN: 9780815514954
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 16th April 2003
Page Count: 150
Description

The Foundations of Vacuum Coating Technology is a concise review of the developments that have led to the wide variety of applications of this technology. This book is a must have for materials scientists and engineers working with vacuum coating in the invention of new technologies or applications in all industries. With over 370 references, this is an excellent starting point for those who don't want to reinvent the wheel. In particular, the book is a valuable reference for those interested in researching proposed or existing patents.

This unique book provides a starting point for more in-depth surveys of past and recent work in all aspects of vacuum coating. The author uses his extensive knowledge of the subject to draw comparisons and place the information into the proper context. This is particularly important for the patent literature where the terminology does not always match industry jargon. A section of acronyms for vacuum coating and glossary of terms at the end of the book are critical additions to the information every reader needs.

Readership

A concise review of the developments that have led to the wide variety of applications of this vacuum technology. A "must have" for materials scientists and engineers.

Table of Contents

Early Vacuum Science and Technology Early Electricity and Magnetism Early Plasma Physics and Chemistry Some Scientific and Engineering Societies and Publications Patents and the U.S. Patent Office Deposition Processes Sputter Deposition Thermal Evaporation Arc Vapor Deposition Chemical Vapor Deposition Ion Plating Surface Preparation Summary Endnotes References Acronyms Used in Vacuum Coating Glossary of Terms for Vacuum Coating

No. of pages:
150
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2003
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815519270
Paperback ISBN:
9780815514954

About the Author

Donald M. Mattox

Donald M. Mattox obtained his B.S degree in Physics from Eastern Kentucky State University. He served as a meteorologist and Air Weather Officer in the USAF during and after the Korean War. He then obtained a M.S. degree in Solid State Physics from the University of Kentucky in 1960. In 1961 he went to work at Sandia National Laboratories (SNL). Don was a manager and member of the Technical staff at SNL for 27 years and has been a consultant to the vacuum coating industry for over 28 years. In 1995 he was the recipient of the American Vacuum Society Albert Nerken Award "For his invention of the ion plating process and its continued development." In 2007 Don received the Society of Vacuum Coaters Nathaniel Sugerman Award “For his development of the ion plating process and long-term commitment to education in the vacuum coating community.” Don has published numerous papers and book chapters on the subject of Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) processing and technology transfer from R&D to production. He is the author of Handbook of Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Processing (1st edition 1998, 2nd edition 2010) published by Elsevier and Foundations of Vacuum Coating Technology, published by William Andrew/Elsevier (1st edition 2003).

Affiliations and Expertise

President, American Vacuum Society (AVS) 1985; Technical Director, Society of Vacuum Coaters (SVC) 1992-2007; SVC Technical Editor 1988–2016; Consultant, educator and co-owner of Management Plus, Inc. 1984 – present time.

D. M. Mattox

Affiliations and Expertise

Society of Vacuum Coaters (Technical Director)

Ratings and Reviews

