The Foundations of Chinese Medicine

This highly successful textbook covers the basic theory of traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture, and discusses in detail the use of acupuncture points and the principles of treatment. The material is based on rigorous reference to ancient and modern Chinese texts, and explains the application of theory in the context of Western clinical practice. The new edition features new and updated material plus an accompanying website containing over 650 self-testing questions in a variety of formats.

"For the student or practitioner of Chinese medicine this is a definitive text book." Reviewed by Jim Young on behalf of glycosmedia.com, Aug 2015