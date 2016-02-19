The Formation of Wood in Forest Trees covers the proceedings of the second symposium held under the auspices of the Maria Moors Cabot Foundation for Botanical Research, conducted in Harvard Forest in Petersham, Massachusetts on April 15-19, 1963. The book focuses on the aspects of tree growth, such as the chemistry and submicroscopic morphology of wood and the effects of the environment on growth. The selection first offers information on the evolution of cambium in geologic time; a model for cell production by the cambium of conifers; and structure and development of the bark in dicotyledons. The text then ponders on the aspects of ultrastructure of phloem, stem structure in arborescent monocotyledons, and structure and formation of the cell wall in xylem. The publication takes a look at the general chemistry of cell walls and distribution of the chemical constituents across the walls and ultraviolet and fluorescence optics of lignified cell walls. The text also examines the role of endogenous hormones in cambial activity and xylem differentiation; indirect effects of environment on wood formation; and influence of external pressure on the differentiation of cells and tissues cultured in vitro. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the formation of wood in forest trees.

Part I. The Cambium and Its Derivatives

Evolution of Cambium in Geologic Time

A Model for Cell Production by the Cambium of Conifers

Structure and Development of the Bark in Dicotyledons

Aspects of Ultrastructure of Phloem

Stem Structure in Arborescent Monocotyledons

The Structure and Formation of the Cell Wall in Xylem

Part II. Biochemistry of Cambial Derivatives

General Chemistry of Cell Walls and Distribution of the Chemical Constituents across the Walls

Ultraviolet and Fluorescence Optics of Lignified Cell Walls

Structural and Mechanical aspects of Plant Cell Walls with Particular Reference to Synthesis and Growth

The Biosynthesis of Cellulose

The Formation of Lignin in the Tissue and In Vitro

Cinnamic Acid Derivatives as Intermediates in the Biosynthesis of Lignin and Related Compounds

Part III. The Translocation of Photosynthetic Products to the Cambium

The Production and Translocation of Photosynthate-C14 in Conifers

The Role of Transcellular Streaming in Phloem Transport

Effects of Water Stress on the Translocation of Photosynthetically assimilated Carbon-14 in Yellow Poplar

The Relation of Transport to Growth in Dicotyledonous Trees

Storage, Mobilization and Distribution of Reserve Material in Trees

Part IV. Internal and External Control of Wood Formation

The Role of Endogenous Hormones in Cambial Activity and Xylem Differentiation

Some Indirect Effects of Environment on Wood Formation

The External Environment and Tracheid Size in Conifers

The Influence of External Pressure on the Differentiation of Cells and Tissues Cultured In Vitro

The Reaction Anatomy of Arborescent Angiosperms

Cytology of Aging Ray Cells

Xylem in Roots of Pinus Resinosa Ait. In Relation to Heterorhizy and Growth Activity

Tree Growth Periodicity in Tropical Climates

Recording Photosynthesis, Respiration and Transpiration

Photosynthesis and Dry Matter Production of Trees at High Altitudes

The Role of Water in Wood Formation

Distribution of Growth in Tree Seedling Stems as Affected by Temperature and Light

