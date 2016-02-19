The Formation of Wood in Forest Trees
1st Edition
The Second Symposium Held under the Auspices of the Maria Moors Cabot Foundation for Botanical Research, Harvard Forest, April, 1963
Description
The Formation of Wood in Forest Trees covers the proceedings of the second symposium held under the auspices of the Maria Moors Cabot Foundation for Botanical Research, conducted in Harvard Forest in Petersham, Massachusetts on April 15-19, 1963. The book focuses on the aspects of tree growth, such as the chemistry and submicroscopic morphology of wood and the effects of the environment on growth.
The selection first offers information on the evolution of cambium in geologic time; a model for cell production by the cambium of conifers; and structure and development of the bark in dicotyledons. The text then ponders on the aspects of ultrastructure of phloem, stem structure in arborescent monocotyledons, and structure and formation of the cell wall in xylem.
The publication takes a look at the general chemistry of cell walls and distribution of the chemical constituents across the walls and ultraviolet and fluorescence optics of lignified cell walls. The text also examines the role of endogenous hormones in cambial activity and xylem differentiation; indirect effects of environment on wood formation; and influence of external pressure on the differentiation of cells and tissues cultured in vitro.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the formation of wood in forest trees.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Part I. The Cambium and Its Derivatives
Evolution of Cambium in Geologic Time
A Model for Cell Production by the Cambium of Conifers
Structure and Development of the Bark in Dicotyledons
Aspects of Ultrastructure of Phloem
Stem Structure in Arborescent Monocotyledons
The Structure and Formation of the Cell Wall in Xylem
Part II. Biochemistry of Cambial Derivatives
General Chemistry of Cell Walls and Distribution of the Chemical Constituents across the Walls
Ultraviolet and Fluorescence Optics of Lignified Cell Walls
Structural and Mechanical aspects of Plant Cell Walls with Particular Reference to Synthesis and Growth
The Biosynthesis of Cellulose
The Formation of Lignin in the Tissue and In Vitro
Cinnamic Acid Derivatives as Intermediates in the Biosynthesis of Lignin and Related Compounds
Part III. The Translocation of Photosynthetic Products to the Cambium
The Production and Translocation of Photosynthate-C14 in Conifers
The Role of Transcellular Streaming in Phloem Transport
Effects of Water Stress on the Translocation of Photosynthetically assimilated Carbon-14 in Yellow Poplar
The Relation of Transport to Growth in Dicotyledonous Trees
Storage, Mobilization and Distribution of Reserve Material in Trees
Part IV. Internal and External Control of Wood Formation
The Role of Endogenous Hormones in Cambial Activity and Xylem Differentiation
Some Indirect Effects of Environment on Wood Formation
The External Environment and Tracheid Size in Conifers
The Influence of External Pressure on the Differentiation of Cells and Tissues Cultured In Vitro
The Reaction Anatomy of Arborescent Angiosperms
Cytology of Aging Ray Cells
Xylem in Roots of Pinus Resinosa Ait. In Relation to Heterorhizy and Growth Activity
Tree Growth Periodicity in Tropical Climates
Recording Photosynthesis, Respiration and Transpiration
Photosynthesis and Dry Matter Production of Trees at High Altitudes
The Role of Water in Wood Formation
Distribution of Growth in Tree Seedling Stems as Affected by Temperature and Light
Author Index
Subject Index
