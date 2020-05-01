Baxter's The Foot And Ankle In Sport - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323549424

Baxter's The Foot And Ankle In Sport

3rd Edition

Authors: David Porter Lew Schon
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323549424
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 656
Description

For specialists and non-specialists alike, returning an athlete to pre-injury performance safely and quickly is uniquely challenging. To help you address these complex issues in everyday practice, Baxter’s The Foot and Ankle in Sport, 3rd Edition, provides focused, authoritative information on the examination, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of sports-related foot and ankle injuries – ideal for returning both professional and recreational athletes to full use and function.

About the Author

David Porter

Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Practice, Methodist Sports Medicine Center, Indianapolis, IN

Lew Schon

Director, Foot & Ankle Services, Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, MD

