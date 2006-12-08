The Foot and Ankle in Rheumatoid Arthritis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443101106, 9780702036774

The Foot and Ankle in Rheumatoid Arthritis

1st Edition

A Comprehensive Guide

Authors: Philip Helliwell James Woodburn Anthony Redmond Deborah Turner Heidi Davys
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443101106
eBook ISBN: 9780702036774
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th December 2006
Page Count: 180
Description

Comprehensive and accessible, this unique book emphasizes a practical and evidence-based approach to the foot and ankle in rheumatoid arthritis. Information is concise, up to date, and well illustrated. The team of authors consists of rheumatologists and podiatrists based at the highly respected Foot and Ankle Studies in Rheumatology (FASTER) programme, with contributors including both surgeons and orthotists.

Key Features

  • Unique — no other text of this nature has been written for podiatrists and rheumatologists.
  • Comprehensive — all major aspects of the disease in relation to the foot and ankle are covered.
  • Practical and evidence-based approach.
  • Up-to-date text incorporates the latest findings from experts in the field.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction and current concepts
    2. Pathomechanics and the application of gait analysis
    3. Clinical features
    4. Clinical assessment
    5. Imaging
    6. Treatment (medical and podiatric)
    7. Surgical management
    8. Evaluating care
    9. Organising Care

About the Author

Philip Helliwell

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology, Academic Unit of Musculoskeletal Disease; University of Leeds, Leeds, UK Senior Lecturer & Consultant Rheumatologist

James Woodburn

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinician Scientist Fellow, Podiatrist, Academic Unit of Musculoskeletal Disease School of Medicine, University of Leeds; Leeds, UK

Anthony Redmond

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Rheumatological Podiatry, Academic Unit of Musculoskeletal Disease, University of Leeds; Leeds, UK

Deborah Turner

Affiliations and Expertise

Arthritis Research Campaign Senior Lecturer in Podiatry, School of Health and Social Care, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK

Heidi Davys

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Assistant, Academic Unit of Musculoskeletal Disease, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK; Senior Rheumatology Podiatrist, Foot Health Department, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

