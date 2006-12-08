The Foot and Ankle in Rheumatoid Arthritis
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Guide
Description
Comprehensive and accessible, this unique book emphasizes a practical and evidence-based approach to the foot and ankle in rheumatoid arthritis. Information is concise, up to date, and well illustrated. The team of authors consists of rheumatologists and podiatrists based at the highly respected Foot and Ankle Studies in Rheumatology (FASTER) programme, with contributors including both surgeons and orthotists.
Key Features
- Unique — no other text of this nature has been written for podiatrists and rheumatologists.
- Comprehensive — all major aspects of the disease in relation to the foot and ankle are covered.
- Practical and evidence-based approach.
- Up-to-date text incorporates the latest findings from experts in the field.
Table of Contents
- Introduction and current concepts
2. Pathomechanics and the application of gait analysis
3. Clinical features
4. Clinical assessment
5. Imaging
6. Treatment (medical and podiatric)
7. Surgical management
8. Evaluating care
9. Organising Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 8th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443101106
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036774
About the Author
Philip Helliwell
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology, Academic Unit of Musculoskeletal Disease; University of Leeds, Leeds, UK Senior Lecturer & Consultant Rheumatologist
James Woodburn
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinician Scientist Fellow, Podiatrist, Academic Unit of Musculoskeletal Disease School of Medicine, University of Leeds; Leeds, UK
Anthony Redmond
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Rheumatological Podiatry, Academic Unit of Musculoskeletal Disease, University of Leeds; Leeds, UK
Deborah Turner
Affiliations and Expertise
Arthritis Research Campaign Senior Lecturer in Podiatry, School of Health and Social Care, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK
Heidi Davys
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant, Academic Unit of Musculoskeletal Disease, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK; Senior Rheumatology Podiatrist, Foot Health Department, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust