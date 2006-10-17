The Fly Neuromuscular Junction: Structure and Function, Volume 75
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction on the use of the Drosophila embryonic/larval neuromuscular junction as a model system to study synapse development and function, and a brief summary of pathfinding and target recognition. Development and structure of motoneurons. The development of the Drosophila larval body wall muscles. Organisation of the efferent system and structure of neuromuscular junctions in Drosophila. Development of electrical properties and motor output. Transmitter release at the neuromuscular junction. Vesicle trafficking and recycling at the neuromuscular junction: Two pathways for endocytosis. Glutamate receptors at the NMJ. Scaffolding proteins at the Drosophila neuromuscular junction. Plasticity and second messengers during synapse development. Retrograde signaling that regulates synaptic development and function at the Drosophila neuromuscular junction. Activity-dependent regulation of transcription during development of synapses. Experience-dependent potentiation of NMJs. Selected methods for the anatomical study of Drosophila embryonic and larval neuromuscular junctions.
Description
The Drosophila larval neuromuscular junction (NMJ) has become one of the most powerful model systems to ask key neurobiological questions. This synapse is unparalleled by its accessibility, its simplicity, and the ability to manipulate genes important for synapse development and function. Its synapses have properties shared by many organisms including humans. The vast majority of genes that when mutated cause congenital disorders of the nervous system in humans, are present in the fruit fly genome, and fly models of human disorders are available. Thus, this preparation is a powerful tool to understand the normal function of these genes. This book reviews outstanding work by recognized leaders in the fields of Drosophila cellular neurogenetics including developmental neurobiology, mechanisms of synaptic function, and experience dependent changes at synapses. The book also includes step-by-step protocols to study the cellular biology of the NMJ, making it a vital resource for researchers beginning their investigations with this system, for those who are training students and postdoctoral fellows in this area, or simply as a general reference material for neuroscientists and neuroscience professors in general.
Key Features
- Provides a synthesis of the main topics in modern neurogenetics
- Includes step-by-step protocols for the use of the Drosophila NMJ system in neurobiology lab research
- Offers genetic approaches to study synapse development and function
Readership
Neuroscientists, geneticists, and developmental neurobiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 17th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469133
About the Editors
Vivian Budnik Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, U.S.A.