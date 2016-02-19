The Flight of Uncontrolled Rockets
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Aeronautics and Astronautics
Description
International Series of Monographs on Aeronautics and Astronautics, Division VII, Volume 5: The Flight of Uncontrolled Rockets focuses on external ballistics of uncontrolled rockets. The book first discusses the equations of motion of rockets. The rocket as a system of changing composition; application of solidification principle to rockets; rotational motion of rockets; and equations of motion of the center of mass of rockets are described. The text looks at the calculation of trajectory of rockets and the fundamentals of rocket dispersion. The selection further focuses on the dispersion of finned rockets. Topics include the critical section of the trajectory; standard formula for calculating angular deviation; dispersion of actual rockets; and effective launcher length. The text also describes the dispersion of finned rotated rockets and of finned anti-tank rockets. The book also examines the effect of wind on the flight of rockets. Topics include correction to the coordinates of the point of impact for finned rockets; general effect of wind on dispersion; and general treatment of powered flight in the presence of wind. The text is important for readers interested in the ballistics of uncontrolled rockets.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Editor's Note
Definitions and Symbols
Chapter 1. Equations of Motion of A Rocket
1. The Rocket As A System of Changing Composition
2. Equations of Motion of A Particle and of A System of Constant Composition
3. Systems of Changing Composition. Rockets
4. Application of the Solidification Principle to Rockets
5. Equations of Motion of the Center of Mass of A Rocket
6. Rotational Motion of the Rocket
Chapter 2. Calculation of the Trajectory of A Rocket
7. Statement of the Problem
8. The Thrust
9. Equations for the Motion of the Mass-Center of A Rocket During Powered Flight
10. The Tsiolkovskii Formula
11. Variation in the Rocket Velocity During Powered Flight. Determination of the Arc-Length of the Trajectory
12. Direction of the Rocket Velocity During Powered Flight
13. The Influence of the Drag and Gravitational Forces On The Magnitude of the Velocity of A Rocket
14. Calculation of the Complete Trajectory. Problems
Chapter 3. Fundamentals of Rocket Dispersion
15. Introduction
16. Factors Causing Lateral Dispersion
17. Continuous Random Variables
18. The Role of the Powered and Unpowered Sections of the Trajectory in the Lateral Dispersion of A Rocket
19. Angular Deviation At the End of Powered Flight and Its Horizontal and Vertical Projections
20. Random Vectors
21. Angular Deviation and Its Connection With Lateral Dispersion
Chapter 4. The Dispersion of Finned Rockets
23. Introduction
24. Statement of the Problem
25. Equations of Motion
26. Integration of the Equations of Motion
27. Integration of the Equations of Motion With An Incomplete Set of Forces and Moments
28. Thrust Asymmetry As The Principal Factor Causing Angular Deviation of Finned Rockets
29. The Dispersion of Actual Rockets
30. Simplification of the Fundamental Formulae
31. The Critical Section of the Trajectory
32. Formulae For The Angle of Attack δ and The Angular Deviation ψ
33. A Graphical Method. The Cornu Spiral
34. The Standard Formula For Calculating Angular Deviation
35. Angular Deviation As A Function of the Structural Parameters of the Rocket and the Length of the Launcher
36. Effective Launcher Length
37. The Stepped Acceleration Diagram. Mortar Rockets and Multi-Stage Rockets
38. Rockets Launched From Aircraft
39. The Angular Deviation Due To Initial Perturbations
40. Methods of Improving The Dispersion of Finned Rockets
41. Integration of the Fundamental Differential Equation With A Complete Set Of Forces and Moments
42. Formulae For The Angles D and \P Using A Complete Set of Forces and Moments
43. Analysis of the Formulae. Major and Minor Forces and Moments
44. The Coriolis Force and Moment
45. The Effect of the Coriolis Force and Moment On The Angular Deviation of A Finned Rocket
Chapter 5. The Dispersion of Finned Rotated Rockets
46. Introduction
47. Statement of the Problem
48. Rotational Thrust Moments
49. The Equation of Rotational Motion
50. Integration of the Rotational Equation of Rotation
51. Analysis of the Rotational Motion
52. The Angular Deviation of Finned Rotated Rockets
53. The Angular Deviation Expressed In Terms of the Kernel R(s,σ)
54. Analysis of Angular Deviation Calculations For Finned Rotated Rockets
55. The Role of Thrust Eccentricity As A Cause of Lateral Dispersion of Finned Rockets
56. Arbitrary Acceleration On The Launcher. Firing From Aircraft
Chapter 6. The Dispersion of Finned Anti-Tank Rockets
57. Introduction
58. Aspects of the Ballistics of Anti-Tank Rockets
59. The Effects of Aerodynamic Forces and Moments On The Angular Deviation of Antitank Rockets
60. Integration of the Equations of Motion
61. Calculation of the Angular Deviation
62. The Maximum Effective Range
63. Analysis of the Angular Deviation and Lateral Dispersion of Anti-Tank Rockets
64. The Vertical Dispersion of Anti-Tank Rockets
65. The Calculation of Angular Deviation For Arbitrary Time-Dependence of the Acceleration
66. The Effect of the Coriolis Force and Moment On The Dispersion of Anti-Tank Rockets
Chapter 7. Rocket Motion In Three Dimensions
67. Introduction
68. The Equations of Motion of the Mass-Centre of A Rocket
69. The Equations of Rotational Motion of A Rocket
70. The Forces and Moments Acting On the Rocket
71. Linearization of the Equations of Motion
72. Integration of the Equations of Motion
73. Spin-Stabilized Rockets
74. Non-Rotated Finned Rockets
75. Finned Rotated Rockets
Chapter 8. Spin-Stabilized Rockets
76. Criteria For The Stability of the Unpowered Flight of Spin-Stabilized Rockets
77. The Condition For Stable Powered Flight
78. Calculation of the Angular Deviation During Powered Flight For Spin-Stabilized Rockets
Chapter 9. The Effect of Wind On The Flight of Rockets
79. Introduction
80. The Physics of the Phenomenon
81. The Angular Deviation of Finned Rockets During Powered Flight
82. Corrections to the Coordinates of the Point of Impact For Finned Rockets
83. The General Effect of Wind On Dispersion
84. The General Treatment of Powered Flight in the Presence of Wind
85. Non-Rotated Finned Rockets
86. Rotated Finned Rockets
87. Spin-Stabilized Rockets
Appendix 1. Formulae For the Additional Forces in the Equations of Motion of A Rocket
1. An Alternative Form of the Linear and Angular Momentum Equations For the Body S.
2. Formulae For Linear Momentum, Coriolis Force and Coriolis Moment
3. Movement of the Centre of Mass Relative to the Body of the Rocket
Appendix 2. Brief Notes On the Aerodynamics of Rockets
1. Introduction
2. Elements of Similarity Theory
3. Methods of Describing Aerodynamic Forces and Moments
4. The Drag
5. The Lift Force
6. The Lateral Aerodynamic Moment
7. The Lateral Damping Moment
8. Longitudinal Aerodynamic Moments
9. The Effect of Aerodynamic Characteristics On The Flight of A Rocket
Appendix 3. British and American Works On The Motion of Unguided Rockets During The Burning Period
1. Introduction
2. Unrotated Rockets
3. Finned Rotated Rockets
4. Spin-Stabilized Rockets
5. Rocker Accuracy
References To Appendix 3
Tables of A(X) and B(X) For Appendix 3
Tables :
Table 1
Table 2
Table 3 a
Table 3 b
Table 4
Table 5
Table 6
Table 7
Table 8 a
Table 8 b
Table 8 c
Table 8 d
References
Index
Other Titles in the Series In Aeronautics and Astronautics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164946
About the Author
F. R. Gantmakher
L. M. Levin
About the Editor
H. L. Dryden
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, Ohio