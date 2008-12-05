The Flesh and Bones of Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723433965, 9780723437147

The Flesh and Bones of Pathology

1st Edition

Authors: Adrian Bateman Norman Carr
eBook ISBN: 9780723437147
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th December 2008
Page Count: 152
Table of Contents

Section 1 The Big Picture.
Section 2 High Return Facts.
Section 3 Fleshed Out.

Description

THE FLESH AND BONES OF MEDICAL PATHOLOGY presents a clinically-orientated account of the subject, covering all the key concepts you need with no gaps. You can use it either as an introduction to pathology, or as a revision aid.

Key Features

  • Big Picture Section - helps you to relate detail to the subject as a whole
  • High Return Facts - reinforces the major points and lets you fill any large gaps in your knowledge
  • Cartoon-strip illustrations - lets you visualise difficult concepts in a step-by-step format, and allows information to be grouped into student-friendly sizes
  • Double-page overviews - all laid out in one spread, so you can read topic summaries without cross-referencing to other pages

About the Authors

Adrian Bateman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Histopathologist, Southampton University Hospitals NHS Trust, Southampton, UK

Norman Carr Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomical Pathology

