The Flesh and Bones of Medical Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723433538, 9780723437161

The Flesh and Bones of Medical Pharmacology

1st Edition

Authors: Domenico Spina
eBook ISBN: 9780723437161
Paperback ISBN: 9780723433538
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 8th January 2008
Page Count: 152
Table of Contents

Section 1 The Big Picture.
Section 2 High Return Facts.
Section 3 Fleshed Out.

Description

A concise, accessible account of pharmacology and covers all the key concepts med students need with no gaps! Perfect as an introduction to a topic, or as a revision aid.

Key Features

  • Big Picture Section - you can relate detail to the subject as a whole
  • High Return Facts - fills large gaps in your knowledge. Can be used as a revision tool. Reinforces the major points
  • Cartoon-strip illustrations - you can visualise difficult concepts in a step-by-step format - information is chunked into 'student-friendly' sizes
  • Double-page overviews - read topic summaries without cross-referencing to other pages - they're all laid out in one spread!

About the Authors

Domenico Spina Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Sackler Institute of Pulmonary Pharmacology; GKT Scool of Biomedical Science, London, UK

