The Flesh and Bones of Medical Pharmacology
1st Edition
Authors: Domenico Spina
eBook ISBN: 9780723437161
Paperback ISBN: 9780723433538
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 8th January 2008
Page Count: 152
Table of Contents
Section 1 The Big Picture.
Section 2 High Return Facts.
Section 3 Fleshed Out.
Description
A concise, accessible account of pharmacology and covers all the key concepts med students need with no gaps! Perfect as an introduction to a topic, or as a revision aid.
Key Features
- Big Picture Section - you can relate detail to the subject as a whole
- High Return Facts - fills large gaps in your knowledge. Can be used as a revision tool. Reinforces the major points
- Cartoon-strip illustrations - you can visualise difficult concepts in a step-by-step format - information is chunked into 'student-friendly' sizes
- Double-page overviews - read topic summaries without cross-referencing to other pages - they're all laid out in one spread!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 8th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437161
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723433538
About the Authors
Domenico Spina Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Sackler Institute of Pulmonary Pharmacology; GKT Scool of Biomedical Science, London, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.