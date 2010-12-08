The Flesh and Bones of Medical Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723433828, 9780723437253

The Flesh and Bones of Medical Microbiology

1st Edition

Authors: Andrea Guyot Silke Schelenz Steven Myint
eBook ISBN: 9780723437253
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th December 2010
Page Count: 132
Table of Contents

• Section 1 The Big Picture.
• Section 2 High Return Facts.
• Section 3 Fleshed Out.

About the Authors

Andrea Guyot Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Microbiologist, Royal Surrey County Hospital, Guildford, Surrey

Silke Schelenz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Microbiologist and Senior Lecturer, Microbiology Department, Norfold and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich, UK

Steven Myint Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Postgraduate Medical School, University of Surrey, Guildford, UK

