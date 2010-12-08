The Flesh and Bones of Medical Microbiology
1st Edition
Authors: Andrea Guyot Silke Schelenz Steven Myint
eBook ISBN: 9780723437253
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th December 2010
Page Count: 132
Table of Contents
• Section 1 The Big Picture.
• Section 2 High Return Facts.
• Section 3 Fleshed Out.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 132
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 8th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437253
About the Authors
Andrea Guyot Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Microbiologist, Royal Surrey County Hospital, Guildford, Surrey
Silke Schelenz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Microbiologist and Senior Lecturer, Microbiology Department, Norfold and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich, UK
Steven Myint Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Postgraduate Medical School, University of Surrey, Guildford, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.