The Flaviviruses: Detection, Diagnosis and Vaccine Development, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Diagnosis and Surveillance Serodiagnosis of Flaviviral Infections and Vaccinations in Humans Molecular amplification assays for the detection of Flaviviruses Virus Epidemiology, Ecology and Emergence Japanese Encephalitis Epidemiology of St Louis encephalitis virus West Nile Virus: epidemiology and Ecology in North America Dengue Epidemiology: Virus Epidemiology, Ecology and Emergence. Epidemiology and Ecology of Yellow Fever virus Virus Epidemiology, Ecology and Emergence of Tick-borne flaviviruses Vaccines and Antiviral Agents Formalin-inactivated whole virus and recombinant subunit flavivirus vaccines Empirically derived live, attenuated vaccines against Dengue and Japanese Encephalitis DNA vaccines for Flaviviruses Chimeric Flaviviruses: novel vaccines against dengue fever, tick-borne encephalitis and Japanese encephalitis Prospects for antiviral therapy
Description
Over 50% of known flaviviruses have been associated with human disease. The Flavivirus genus constitutes some of the most serious human pathogens including Japanese encephalitis, dengue and yellow fever. Flaviviruses are known for their complex life cycles and epidemic spread, and are considered a globally-emergent viral threat.
Detection, Diagnosis and Vaccine Development, the third volume of The Flaviviruses details the current status of technologies for detection and differentiation of these viruses, their use in surveillance and outbreak investigation, and also reviews the latest clinical research.
Key Features
- Comprehensive approach to the scientific disciplines needed to unravle the complexities of virus-host interactions
- Descibes the technologies that have contributed to our current knowledge about the Flaviviruses
- Identifies the major problems faced in understanding the virus-host interactins that result in disease
- An exhaustive compendium of current and past knowledge on the Flavivirus family
Readership
Virologists, molecular epidemologists, clinicians and public health specialists, immunologists, and researchers in vaccine development
Details
Reviews
"...the chapters are well written, and the editors have ensured continuity of a high standard of writing throughout the set...Given the wealth of information, with contributions by over 60 authors, The Flavaviruses, really is an essential series of books that belongs on every arbovirologists’ bookshelf." --Stephen Higgs, Ph.D., University of Texas Medical Branch, U.S. (2004)
About the Serial Volume Editors
Thomas Chambers Serial Volume Editor
Thomas Monath Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
