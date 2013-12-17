Professor Shin-Ichi Aizawa has decades of experience in the research of flagella, from developing a new method for the purification of flagella to the research of the flagellar with the electron microscope (EM). With The Flagellar World, Professor Aizawa has chosen to share EM images taken during his years of research, showcasing thousands of flagella images from various species.

Professor Aizawa graduated from the Department of Physics of Tohoku University in 1974. After obtaining a Ph.D.(Biophysics) at Nagoya University in 1980, he went to Yale University, Department of Biophysics & Biochemistry as a Postdoc under the supervision of Dr. Robert M. Macnab, then returned to Japan in 1985.