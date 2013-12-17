The Flagellar World - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124172340, 9780124172838

The Flagellar World

1st Edition

Electron Microscopic Images of Bacterial Flagella and Related Surface Structures

Authors: Shin-Ichi Aizawa
eBook ISBN: 9780124172838
Paperback ISBN: 9780124172340
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th December 2013
Page Count: 160
Description

The Flagellar World is a unique publication. The product of years of research and data collection by the author, this book is a pictorial guide to flagella in a variety of organisms. Each EM image is accompanied by a short description of the system in each organism. These never-before-seen pictures represent a wide variety of flagella, including Legionella pneumophila, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and many others. Researchers in microbiology, immunology, and parasitology will find this a fascinating and useful resource.

Key Features

  • A unique publication with many never before seen EM images of flagella
  • A historical document of years of research on flagella
  • Fills a specific niche that shows flagella in several varied organisms

Readership

researchers in microbiology, immunology and parasitology

 

Table of Contents

Preface

Introduction

1 Basic Knowledge about Flagella

2 Flagellar Structure

3 Flagellar Genetics

4 EM Techniques for Flagella Study

Chapter examples

1 Outline

2 Specific Indications

Chapter 1. Actinoplanes missouriensis — Swimming Spores with Flagella

Chapter 2. Aliivibrio fischeri — Light-Organ Symbiont in the Bobtail Squid

Chapter 3. Azospirillum brasilense — A Bushy Hook of the Polar Flagellum

Chapter 4. Bacillus subtilis — The Representative of Gram-Positive Bacteria

Topic 1: Gene Regulation

Topic 1. Gene Regulation

Chapter 5. Bdellovibrio bacteriovorus — A Small but Fierce Predator

Chapter 6. Borrelia burgdorferi — Periplasmic Flagella in a Flat Wave Body

Chapter 7. Bradyrhizobium japonicum — The Nitrogen–Fixer in the Peanut Farm

Chapter 8. Caulobacter crescentus — Alteration between Flagellum and Stalk

Chapter 9. Enterococcus casseliflavus — Edible Flagella

Chapter 10. Escherichia coli — The Representative of the Gram-Negative Bacteria

Chapter 11. Geobacillus kaustophilus — The Heat- and Acid-Stable Flagella

Chapter 12. Gluconobacter oxydans — The Vinegar Producing Bacteria

Chapter 13. Helicobacter pylori — Randomly Arranged Flagellar Genes

Topic 2: Gene Arrangement

Topic 2. Gene Arrangement

Topic 3: Mot Proteins

Topic 3. Mot Proteins

Chapter 14. Idiomarina loihiensis — A Habitat of Deep-Sea Volcano

Chapter 15. Legionella pneumophila — Opportunistic Pathogen in Public Bath

Chapter 16. Magnetospirillum magnetotacticum — High-Quality Magnet in the Pond

Topic 4: Flagellin size

Topic 4. Flagellin size

Chapter 17. Paenibacillus alvei — Flagella-Dependent Social Motility

Chapter 18. Pectobacterium carotovorum — Subpolar Hyper-Flagellation

Chapter 19. Pseudomonas aeruginosa — Opportunistic Pathogen in the Hospital

Topic 5: Flagella and Pathogenicity

Topic 5. Flagella and Pathogenicity

Chapter 20. Ralstonia solanacearum — Ubiquitous Plant Pathogen

Chapter 21. Rhodobacter sphaeroides — A Resourceful Little Bug

Topic 6: Flagellar Position and Shape

Topic 6. Flagellar Position and Shape

Chapter 22. Ruegeria sp. TM1040 — A Fast Swimmer in the Sea

Chapter 23. Saccharophagus degradans — The Seaweed Eater

Chapter 24. Salmonella enterica Serovar Typhimurium — The Best-Studied Flagella

Topic 7: History of Salmonella SJW Strains

Topic 7. History of Salmonella SJW Strains

Chapter 25. Selenomonas ruminantium — The Authentic Lateral Flagella

Topic 8: Hook length

Topic 8. Hook length

Topic 9: Multiple Flagellins

Topic 9. Multiple Flagellins

Chapter 26. Sinorhizobium meliloti — Nitrogen–Fixer in the Grassland

Chapter 27. Symbiobacterium thermophilum — A Gram-Negative, High (G+C) Firmicutes

Chapter 28. Vibrio parahaemolyticus — Polar/Lateral Flagella with H+/Na+Motor

Chapter 29. Xanthomonas oryzae pv. Oryzae — Pathogen in the Rice Country

Chapter 30. Uncharacterized species — Slowly-Growing Bacteria

Chapter 31. Buchnera aphidicola — Flagella Not for Motility

Chapter 32. Methanococcus voltae — Archaeal Flagella or Archaellum

Chapter 33. Myxococcus xanthus — To be Social or to be Adventurous

Chapter 34. Saprospira grandis — A Grand Predator on the Seashore

Chapter 35. Shigella flexneri — Flagellaless E. coli

Appendix

1 Flagellar Family

2 Methods for Purification of Flagella

3 Microscopic Methods for Observation of Flagella

References

Introduction

Index

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124172838
Paperback ISBN:
9780124172340

About the Author

Shin-Ichi Aizawa

Shin-Ichi Aizawa

Professor Shin-Ichi Aizawa has decades of experience in the research of flagella, from developing a new method for the purification of flagella to the research of the flagellar with the electron microscope (EM). With The Flagellar World, Professor Aizawa has chosen to share EM images taken during his years of research, showcasing thousands of flagella images from various species.

Professor Aizawa graduated from the Department of Physics of Tohoku University in 1974. After obtaining a Ph.D.(Biophysics) at Nagoya University in 1980, he went to Yale University, Department of Biophysics & Biochemistry as a Postdoc under the supervision of Dr. Robert M. Macnab, then returned to Japan in 1985.

Affiliations and Expertise

Prefectural University of Hiroshima, Department of Life Sciences, Hiroshima, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

