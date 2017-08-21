The Five Technological Forces Disrupting Security - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128050958, 9780128050965

The Five Technological Forces Disrupting Security

1st Edition

How Cloud, Social, Mobile, Big Data and IoT are Transforming Physical Security in the Digital Age

Authors: Steve Van Till
eBook ISBN: 9780128050965
Paperback ISBN: 9780128050958
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st August 2017
Page Count: 244
Description

The Five Technological Forces Disrupting Security: How Cloud, Social, Mobile, Big Data and IoT are Transforming Physical Security in the Digital Age explores the major technological forces currently driving digital disruption in the security industry, and what they foretell for the future. The book provides a high-level perspective on how the industry is changing as a whole, as well as practical guidance on how to incorporate these new technologies to create better security solutions. It also examines key questions on how these new technologies have lowered barriers for new entrants in the field and how they are likely to change market dynamics and affect customer choices. Set in the context of one of the early dot.com companies to enter physical security, the narrative is written for professionals from Chief Security Officers and systems integrators to product managers and investors.

Key Features

  • Explores the five major technological forces driving digital change in commercial security
  • Shows practitioners how to align security strategies with these inevitable changes
  • Examines how the consumerization of security will change the vendor playing field
  • Illustrates how security professionals can leverage these changes in their own careers
  • Provides an adoption scorecard that ranks trends and timeline for impact

Readership

Information, physical, and corporate security managers; supervisors, executives, and other practitioners; security management students

Table of Contents

1. From Packages to People

THE CLOUD
2. The Run-Up to Cloud
3. The Tipping Point

MOBILE
4. Going Mobile
5. Security Ecosystems
6. Altered Presence
7. What Can Mobile Do for Me?

THE INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT)
8. Why IoT Matters in Security
9. All Security is Now Cybersecurity
10. IoT Technology and Standards
11. The New Playing Field

DATA: BIGGER, SMARTER, FASTER
12. Bigger
13. Smarter
14. Faster
15. Data-Driven Security

SOCIAL + IDENTITY
16. Who Are You?
17. Social Saves Lives
18. On the Internet, No One Knows You're a Dog
19. Social Spaces

THE FUTURE
20. The Secrets of the Universe

Details

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128050965
Paperback ISBN:
9780128050958

About the Author

Steve Van Till

Steven Van Till is Co-Founder, President & CEO of Brivo, Inc. a pioneering cloud services provider of access control, video surveillance, mobile, and identity solutions delivered as a SaaS offering. He also serves as Chairman of the SIA Standards Committee, and is a frequent author and speaker for numerous security publications and forums, and the inventor of several patents in the field of physical security. In 2009, Steve was honored by Security Magazine as one of “The Top 25 Most Influential People in the Security Industry.” Mr. Van Till was previously Director of Internet Consulting for Sapient Corporation, where he lead client strategy engagements for the first wave of the dot.com era. At the healthcare informatics company HCIA, Steve was responsible for Internet strategy for data analytics services. Steve also has more than 10 years of experience in wireless communications as Vice President of Software Development at Geostar, and as Director of Systems Engineering at Communications Satellite Corporation.

Affiliations and Expertise

President and CEO, Brivo, Inc

Awards

Winner of Security Industry Book of the Year award 2018, ASIS International

Ratings and Reviews

