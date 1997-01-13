The Fish Immune System: Organism, Pathogen, and Environment, Volume 15
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Anatomy of the Immune System. Cells and Tissues of the Immune System of Fish. The Immune System: Nonspecific Defense Mechanisms. Cellular Defenses. Humoral Defense. Specific Defense Mechanisms. Cellular Defenses. Humoral Defenses. Immunomodulation. Natural Changes in the Immune System of Fish. Environmental Factors in Fish Health, Immunological Aspects. Endogenous Factors. Infection and Disease. Bacterial, Viral, And Parasitic. Subject Index.
Description
This book comprehensively reviews the immunology of fish--their health, interactions between them and their pathogens, and the impact of both endogenous and environmental changes on these interactions. Leading authorities provide an essential foundation for the understanding of fish immunology and fish health. As fish are increasingly used as model systems for vertebrate immune systems, The Fish Immune System will be a crucial reference.
Key Features
- The only comprehensive, single-volume reference on the fish immune system
- Contributions from an international team of experts
- Useful to researchers interested in fish health as well as professionals managing fish hatcheries, aquariums, and other facilities that must maintain healthy fish
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 13th January 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080585390
Reviews
"Volume 15 in the series, The Fish Immune System (ISBN 0-12-350439-2), edited by Iwama and Nakanishi, is an excellent source for those who wish to review the immunology of fish... the only comprehensive, single-volume reference on the fish immune system... As fish are increasingly used as model systems for vertebrate immune systems, The Fish Immune System will be a crucial reference." --TROPICAL FISH HOBBYIST
About the Series Volume Editors
George Iwama Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Teruyuki Nakanishi Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Research Institute of Aquaculture, Inland Sttaion, Tamaki-cho, Watarai Mie 519-04, Japan
About the Series Editors
William Hoar Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
David Randall Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Zoology Department, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada and Department of Biology and Chemistry, City University of Hong Kong, China