The Fish Immune System: Organism, Pathogen, and Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123504395, 9780080585390

The Fish Immune System: Organism, Pathogen, and Environment, Volume 15

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: George Iwama Teruyuki Nakanishi
Series Editors: William Hoar David Randall
eBook ISBN: 9780080585390
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th January 1997
Page Count: 380
Table of Contents

Anatomy of the Immune System. Cells and Tissues of the Immune System of Fish. The Immune System: Nonspecific Defense Mechanisms. Cellular Defenses. Humoral Defense. Specific Defense Mechanisms. Cellular Defenses. Humoral Defenses. Immunomodulation. Natural Changes in the Immune System of Fish. Environmental Factors in Fish Health, Immunological Aspects. Endogenous Factors. Infection and Disease. Bacterial, Viral, And Parasitic. Subject Index.

Description

This book comprehensively reviews the immunology of fish--their health, interactions between them and their pathogens, and the impact of both endogenous and environmental changes on these interactions. Leading authorities provide an essential foundation for the understanding of fish immunology and fish health. As fish are increasingly used as model systems for vertebrate immune systems, The Fish Immune System will be a crucial reference.

Key Features

  • The only comprehensive, single-volume reference on the fish immune system
  • Contributions from an international team of experts
  • Useful to researchers interested in fish health as well as professionals managing fish hatcheries, aquariums, and other facilities that must maintain healthy fish















Reviews

"Volume 15 in the series, The Fish Immune System (ISBN 0-12-350439-2), edited by Iwama and Nakanishi, is an excellent source for those who wish to review the immunology of fish... the only comprehensive, single-volume reference on the fish immune system... As fish are increasingly used as model systems for vertebrate immune systems, The Fish Immune System will be a crucial reference." --TROPICAL FISH HOBBYIST



About the Series Volume Editors

George Iwama Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Teruyuki Nakanishi Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Research Institute of Aquaculture, Inland Sttaion, Tamaki-cho, Watarai Mie 519-04, Japan

About the Series Editors

William Hoar Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

David Randall Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Zoology Department, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada and Department of Biology and Chemistry, City University of Hong Kong, China

