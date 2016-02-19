The First British-Soviet Geographical Seminar
1st Edition
Description
The First British-Soviet Geographical Seminar contains the scientific reports prepared by the participants of First British-Soviet Geographical Seminar held in Great Britain on May 9-20, 1978. The seminar focuses on tendencies in the development of contemporary trends and methods of scientific geographical studies in Soviet Union and Great Britain. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the contemporary British geography and modern Soviet geography. Subsequent chapters explore the use of minicomputers in geography teaching; expanded model of curriculum development and diffusion in education; postgraduate research students in British universities; research and application in British geomorphology; and the Soviet physical and biological geography. Other chapters detail landscape protection and development control; aims and implementation in British urban and regional planning; main methods of systems analysis relevant to urban and regional modeling; problems of the inner city; and the statistical and cartographic methods of analyzing spatial patterns of mortality. The geography of mineral supply; socio-economic geography in the U.S.S.R.; and the possibilities for future British-Soviet co-operation in geography are also addressed.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Seminar Participants
Editor's Preface
Contemporary British Geography
Modern Soviet Geography
On Geography as Science
The Use of Minicomputers in Geography Teaching—Some Prognostications
Towards an Expanded Model of Curriculum Development and Diffusion in Education
Postgraduate Research Students in British Universities
Research and Application in British Geomorphology
Soviet Physical and Biological Geography
Landscape Protection and Development Control: An Appraisal of Planning in Rural Areas of England and Wales
Aims and Implementation in British Urban and Regional Planning
From Comparative Statics to Dynamics in Urban-Systems Theory
Inner-City Deprivation: Problems and Policies in Advanced Capitalist Countries
Statistical and Cartographic Methods of Analyzing Spatial Patterns of Mortality
The Geography of Mineral Supply: The Mainsprings of Future Uncertainties
Socio-economic Geography in the U. S. S. R.
Discussion
Possibilities for Future British-Soviet Co-operation in Geography
Communiqué
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147420