The First British-Soviet Geographical Seminar - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080257952, 9781483147420

The First British-Soviet Geographical Seminar

1st Edition

Editors: F. E. Ian Hamilton
eBook ISBN: 9781483147420
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 364
Description

The First British-Soviet Geographical Seminar contains the scientific reports prepared by the participants of First British-Soviet Geographical Seminar held in Great Britain on May 9-20, 1978. The seminar focuses on tendencies in the development of contemporary trends and methods of scientific geographical studies in Soviet Union and Great Britain. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the contemporary British geography and modern Soviet geography. Subsequent chapters explore the use of minicomputers in geography teaching; expanded model of curriculum development and diffusion in education; postgraduate research students in British universities; research and application in British geomorphology; and the Soviet physical and biological geography. Other chapters detail landscape protection and development control; aims and implementation in British urban and regional planning; main methods of systems analysis relevant to urban and regional modeling; problems of the inner city; and the statistical and cartographic methods of analyzing spatial patterns of mortality. The geography of mineral supply; socio-economic geography in the U.S.S.R.; and the possibilities for future British-Soviet co-operation in geography are also addressed.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Seminar Participants

Editor's Preface

Contemporary British Geography

Modern Soviet Geography

On Geography as Science

The Use of Minicomputers in Geography Teaching—Some Prognostications

Towards an Expanded Model of Curriculum Development and Diffusion in Education

Postgraduate Research Students in British Universities

Research and Application in British Geomorphology

Soviet Physical and Biological Geography

Landscape Protection and Development Control: An Appraisal of Planning in Rural Areas of England and Wales

Aims and Implementation in British Urban and Regional Planning

From Comparative Statics to Dynamics in Urban-Systems Theory

Inner-City Deprivation: Problems and Policies in Advanced Capitalist Countries

Statistical and Cartographic Methods of Analyzing Spatial Patterns of Mortality

The Geography of Mineral Supply: The Mainsprings of Future Uncertainties

Socio-economic Geography in the U. S. S. R.

Discussion

Possibilities for Future British-Soviet Co-operation in Geography

Communiqué

Index


Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483147420

About the Editor

F. E. Ian Hamilton

