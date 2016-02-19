The First British-Soviet Geographical Seminar contains the scientific reports prepared by the participants of First British-Soviet Geographical Seminar held in Great Britain on May 9-20, 1978. The seminar focuses on tendencies in the development of contemporary trends and methods of scientific geographical studies in Soviet Union and Great Britain. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the contemporary British geography and modern Soviet geography. Subsequent chapters explore the use of minicomputers in geography teaching; expanded model of curriculum development and diffusion in education; postgraduate research students in British universities; research and application in British geomorphology; and the Soviet physical and biological geography. Other chapters detail landscape protection and development control; aims and implementation in British urban and regional planning; main methods of systems analysis relevant to urban and regional modeling; problems of the inner city; and the statistical and cartographic methods of analyzing spatial patterns of mortality. The geography of mineral supply; socio-economic geography in the U.S.S.R.; and the possibilities for future British-Soviet co-operation in geography are also addressed.