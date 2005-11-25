The Finite Element Method Set

The standard discrete system and origins of the finite element method; A direct physical approach to problems in elasticity: plane stress; Generalization of finite element concepts; Element shape functions; Mapped elements and numerical integration; Linear elasticity; Field problems; Automatic mesh generation; The patch test and reduced integration; Mixed formulation and constraints; Incompressible problems, mixed methods and other procedures of solution; Multidomain mixed approximations - domain decomposition and 'frame' methods; Errors, recovery processes and error estimates; Adaptive finite element refinement; Point-based and partition of unity approximations; Semi-discretization and analytical solution; Discrete approximation in time; Coupled systems; Computer procedures for finite element analysis; Appendices

General Problems in solid mechanics and non-linearity; Galerkin method of approximation - irreducible and mixed forms; Solution of non-linear algebraic equations; Inelastic and non-linear materials; Geometrically non-linear problems - finite deformation; Material constitution for finite deformation; Treatment of Constraints - contact and tied interfaces; Pseudo-Rigid & Rigid-Flexible Bodies; Discrete element methods; Structural Mechanics Problems in One Dimension - rods; Plate Bending Approximation; Thick Reissner-Mindlin Plates -Irreducible & Mixed Formulations; Shells as an assembly of flat elements; Curved rods and axisymmetric shells; Shells as a special case of three-dimensional analysis; Semi-analytical finite element processes; Non-linear structural processes - large displacement and instability; Multiscale modelling; Computer procedures for finite element analysis; Appendices

Introduction to the equations of fluid dynamics and the finite element approximation; Convection dominated problems – finite element approximations to the convection–diffusion-reaction equation; The characteristic-based split (CBS) algorithm. A general procedure for compressible and incompressible flow; Incompressible Newtonian laminar flows; Incompressible non-Newtonian flows; Free surface and buoyancy driven flows; Compressible high-speed gas flow; Turbulent flows; Flow through porous media; Shallow water problems; Long and medium waves; Short waves; Computer implementation of the CBS algorithm; Appendices