The Finite Element Method Set
6th Edition
Description
The sixth editions of these seminal books deliver the most up to date and comprehensive reference yet on the finite element method for all engineers and mathematicians. Renowned for their scope, range and authority, the new editions have been significantly developed in terms of both contents and scope. Each book is now complete in its own right and provides self-contained reference; used together they provide a formidable resource covering the theory and the application of the universally used FEM. Written by the leading professors in their fields, the three books cover the basis of the method, its application to solid mechanics and to fluid dynamics.
Key Features
- This is THE classic finite element method set, by two the subject's leading authors
- FEM is a constantly developing subject, and any professional or student of engineering involved in understanding the computational modelling of physical systems will inevitably use the techniques in these books
- Fully up-to-date; ideal for teaching and reference
Readership
Senior students, researchers and practicing engineers in mechanical, automotive, aeronautical and civil engineering. Key topic for applied mathematicians and engineering software developers.
Table of Contents
The standard discrete system and origins of the finite element method; A direct physical approach to problems in elasticity: plane stress; Generalization of finite element concepts; Element shape functions; Mapped elements and numerical integration; Linear elasticity; Field problems; Automatic mesh generation; The patch test and reduced integration; Mixed formulation and constraints; Incompressible problems, mixed methods and other procedures of solution; Multidomain mixed approximations - domain decomposition and 'frame' methods; Errors, recovery processes and error estimates; Adaptive finite element refinement; Point-based and partition of unity approximations; Semi-discretization and analytical solution; Discrete approximation in time; Coupled systems; Computer procedures for finite element analysis; AppendicesVolume 2: Solid and Structural Mechanics (0750663219)
General Problems in solid mechanics and non-linearity; Galerkin method of approximation - irreducible and mixed forms; Solution of non-linear algebraic equations; Inelastic and non-linear materials; Geometrically non-linear problems - finite deformation; Material constitution for finite deformation; Treatment of Constraints - contact and tied interfaces; Pseudo-Rigid & Rigid-Flexible Bodies; Discrete element methods; Structural Mechanics Problems in One Dimension - rods; Plate Bending Approximation; Thick Reissner-Mindlin Plates -Irreducible & Mixed Formulations; Shells as an assembly of flat elements; Curved rods and axisymmetric shells; Shells as a special case of three-dimensional analysis; Semi-analytical finite element processes; Non-linear structural processes - large displacement and instability; Multiscale modelling; Computer procedures for finite element analysis; AppendicesVolume 3: Fluid Dynamics (0750663227)
Introduction to the equations of fluid dynamics and the finite element approximation; Convection dominated problems – finite element approximations to the convection–diffusion-reaction equation; The characteristic-based split (CBS) algorithm. A general procedure for compressible and incompressible flow; Incompressible Newtonian laminar flows; Incompressible non-Newtonian flows; Free surface and buoyancy driven flows; Compressible high-speed gas flow; Turbulent flows; Flow through porous media; Shallow water problems; Long and medium waves; Short waves; Computer implementation of the CBS algorithm; Appendices
Details
- 1872
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- 25th November 2005
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9780080531670
- 9780750664318
About the Author
Olek Zienkiewicz
O. C. Zienkiewicz was one of the early pioneers of the finite element method and is internationally recognized as a leading figure in its development and wide-ranging application. He was awarded numerous honorary degrees, medals and awards over his career, including the Royal Medal of the Royal Society and Commander of the British Empire (CBE). He was a founding author of The Finite Element Method books and developed them through six editions over 40 years up to his death in 2009.
Affiliations and Expertise
Finite element method pioneer and former UNESCO Professor of Numerical Methods in Engineering, Barcelona, Spain
Robert Taylor
R. L. Taylor is Emeritus Professor of Engineering and Professor in the Graduate School, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Engineering, University of California, Berkeley, USA.
Reviews
"..the pre-eminent reference work on finite element analysis." Applied Mechanical Review