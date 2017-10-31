The Finite Element Method in Engineering
6th Edition
Description
The Finite Element Method in Engineering, Sixth Edition, provides a thorough grounding in the mathematical principles behind the Finite Element Analysis technique—an analytical engineering tool originated in the 1960's by the aerospace and nuclear power industries to find usable, approximate solutions to problems with many complex variables. Rao shows how to set up finite element solutions in civil, mechanical and aerospace engineering applications. The new edition features updated real-world examples from MATLAB, Ansys and Abaqus, and a new chapter on additional FEM topics including extended FEM (X-FEM). Professional engineers will benefit from the introduction to the many useful applications of finite element analysis.
Key Features
- Includes revised and updated chapters on MATLAB, Ansys and Abaqus
- Offers a new chapter, Additional Topics in Finite Element Method
- Includes discussion of practical considerations, errors and pitfalls in FEM singularity elements
- Features a brief presentation of recent developments in FEM including extended FEM (X-FEM), augmented FEM (A-FEM) and partition of unity FEM (POUFEM)
- Features improved pedagogy, including the addition of more design-oriented and practical examples and problems
- Covers real-life applications, sample review questions at the end of most chapters, and updated references
Readership
3rd and 4th year students in mechanical, structural, civil, and aerospace engineering. Practicing engineers learning finite element methods
Table of Contents
Part 1. Introduction
1. Overview of the Finite Element Method
Part 2. Basic Procedure
2. Discretization of the Domain
3. Interpolation Models
4. Higher Order and Isoparametric Elements
5. Derivation of Element Matrices and Vectors
6. Assembly of Element Matrices and Vectors and Derivation of System Equations
7. Numerical Solution of Finite Element Equations
Part 3. Application to Solid Mechanics Problems
8. Basic Equations and Solution Procedure
9. Analysis of Trusses, Beams and Frames
10. Analysis of Plates
11. Analysis of Three-Dimensional Problems
12. Dynamic Analysis
Part 4. Application to Heat Transfer Problems
13. Formulation and Solution Procedure
14. One-Dimensional Problems
15. Two-Dimensional Problems
16. Three-Dimensional Problems
Part 5. Application to Fluid Mechanics Problems
17. Basic Equations of Fluid Mechanics
18. Inviscid and Incompressible Flows
19. Viscous and Non-Newtonian Flows
Part 6. Solution and Applications of Quasi-Harmonic Equations
20. Solution of Quasi-Harmonic Equations
Part 7. ABAQUS and ANSYS Software and MATLAB® Programs for Finite Element Analysis
21. Finite Element Analysis Using ABAQUS
22. Finite Element Analysis Using ANSYS
23. MATLAB Programs for Finite Element Analysis
Appendix
A Comparison of Finite Element Method with other Methods of Analysis
B Green-Gauss Theorem (Integration by Parts in Two and Three Dimensions)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 782
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 31st October 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117682
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128143643
- eBook ISBN:
About the Author
Singiresu Rao
Mechanical Design, Optimization and Reliability in Mechanical and Structural Design, Finite Element methods, Structural Dynamics.
RESEARCH/SPECIALIZATION:
1. Multi-objective optimization.
2. Uncertainty models in engineering analysis, design and optimization.
3. Reliability based design.
4. Finite element and meshfree methods.
5. Optimization and reliability of renewable energy systems.
BOOKS PUBLISHED:
The Finite Element Method for Engineers, 5e, Elsevier, 2010; Mechanical Vibrations, 6th Edition, Pearson, 2016; Engineering Optimization Theory and Practice, 4th Edition, Wiley, 2009; Reliability Engineering, 1st Edition, Pearson, 2014
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL, USA