The Finite Element Method in Engineering

Part 1. Introduction

1. Overview of the Finite Element Method

Part 2. Basic Procedure

2. Discretization of the Domain

3. Interpolation Models

4. Higher Order and Isoparametric Elements

5. Derivation of Element Matrices and Vectors

6. Assembly of Element Matrices and Vectors and Derivation of System Equations

7. Numerical Solution of Finite Element Equations

Part 3. Application to Solid Mechanics Problems

8. Basic Equations and Solution Procedure

9. Analysis of Trusses, Beams and Frames

10. Analysis of Plates

11. Analysis of Three-Dimensional Problems

12. Dynamic Analysis

Part 4. Application to Heat Transfer Problems

13. Formulation and Solution Procedure

14. One-Dimensional Problems

15. Two-Dimensional Problems

16. Three-Dimensional Problems

Part 5. Application to Fluid Mechanics Problems

17. Basic Equations of Fluid Mechanics

18. Inviscid and Incompressible Flows

19. Viscous and Non-Newtonian Flows

Part 6. Solution and Applications of Quasi-Harmonic Equations

20. Solution of Quasi-Harmonic Equations

Part 7. ABAQUS and ANSYS Software and MATLAB® Programs for Finite Element Analysis

21. Finite Element Analysis Using ABAQUS

22. Finite Element Analysis Using ANSYS

23. MATLAB Programs for Finite Element Analysis

Appendix

A Comparison of Finite Element Method with other Methods of Analysis

B Green-Gauss Theorem (Integration by Parts in Two and Three Dimensions)