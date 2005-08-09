The Finite Element Method for Solid and Structural Mechanics
6th Edition
Description
This is the key text and reference for engineers, researchers and senior students dealing with the analysis and modelling of structures – from large civil engineering projects such as dams, to aircraft structures, through to small engineered components. Covering small and large deformation behaviour of solids and structures, it is an essential book for engineers and mathematicians. The new edition is a complete solids and structures text and reference in its own right and forms part of the world-renowned Finite Element Method series by Zienkiewicz and Taylor.
New material in this edition includes separate coverage of solid continua and structural theories of rods, plates and shells; extended coverage of plasticity (isotropic and anisotropic); node-to-surface and 'mortar' method treatments; problems involving solids and rigid and pseudo-rigid bodies; and multi-scale modelling.
Key Features
- Dedicated coverage of solid and structural mechanics by world-renowned authors, Zienkiewicz and Taylor
- New material including separate coverage of solid continua and structural theories of rods, plates and shells; extended coverage for small and finite deformation; elastic and inelastic material constitution; contact modelling; problems involving solids, rigid and discrete elements; and multi-scale modelling
Readership
Practicing engineers, senior students, researchers and in mechanical, automotive, aeronautical and civil engineering. Key topic for applied mathematicians and engineering software developers.
Table of Contents
General Problems in solid mechanics and non-linearity; Galerkin method of approximation - irreducible and mixed forms; Solution of non-linear algebraic equations; Inelastic and non-linear materials; Geometrically non-linear problems - finite deformation; Material constitution for finite deformation; Treatment of Constraints - contact and tied interfaces; Pseudo-Rigid & Rigid-Flexible Bodies; Discrete element methods; Structural Mechanics Problems in One Dimension - rods; Plate Bending Approximation; Thick Reissner-Mindlin Plates -Irreducible & Mixed Formulations; Shells as an assembly of flat elements; Curved rods and axisymmetric shells; Shells as a special case of three-dimensional analysis; Semi-analytical finite element processes; Non-linear structural processes - large displacement and instability; Multiscale modelling; Computer procedures for finite element analysis; Appendices
About the Author
Olek Zienkiewicz
O. C. Zienkiewicz was one of the early pioneers of the finite element method and is internationally recognized as a leading figure in its development and wide-ranging application. He was awarded numerous honorary degrees, medals and awards over his career, including the Royal Medal of the Royal Society and Commander of the British Empire (CBE). He was a founding author of The Finite Element Method books and developed them through six editions over 40 years up to his death in 2009.
Affiliations and Expertise
Finite element method pioneer and former UNESCO Professor of Numerical Methods in Engineering, Barcelona, Spain
Robert Taylor
R. L. Taylor is Emeritus Professor of Engineering and Professor in the Graduate School, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Engineering, University of California, Berkeley, USA.
Reviews
"It is very difficult to write a book which covers the entire finite element field. ..The authors have made a splendid attempt at a very difficult task. The books remain a tremendous bargain...and are an invaluable guide to the entire field of finite elements. If you are serious about working on finite elements you cannot do without this book." - Mathematics Today, August 2001 "...the publication of the first edition was an epoch making event...it is written by...the greatest theorist of the subject. If you are serious about finite elements, this is a book that you simply cannot afford to be without." - International Journal of Numerical Methods in Engineering. "..the pre-eminent reference work on finite element analysis." - Applied Mechanical Review "...a very good book...presentation is first class...will be of great assistance to all engineers and scientists interested in the method...a very commendable piece of work." - Journal of the British Society for Strain Measurement "The authors have come up with a key text and reference guide for engineers, researchers and senoir students dealing with the analysis and modeling of structures...New material in this edition includes separate coverage of solid continua and structural theories of rods, plates and shells; extended coverage of plasticity (isotropic and anisotropic); node-to-surface and 'mortar' method treatments; problems involving solids and rigid and pseudo-rigid bodies; and multi-scale modeling." - ENR, Aug. 28, 2006