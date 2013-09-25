The Fine Arts, Neurology, and Neuroscience, Volume 203
1st Edition
Neuro-Historical Dimensions
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Recommended Additional Readings
PART 1: EARLY ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE NEUROSCIENCES
Chapter 1. Vesalius and the emergence of veridical representation in Renaissance anatomy
Abstract
1 A new vision of anatomy
2 Revival of classical knowledge: Art and anatomy
3 The concept of original source: A textual prelude to the human cadaver
4 Seeing and recording the invisible: Rete mirabile
5 Ventricles: From function to structure: Circles to cavities
6 The role of illustrations
7 The need for illustration: Vesalius
8 Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. Medieval and Renaissance anatomists: The printing and unauthorized copying of illustrations, and the dissemination of ideas
Abstract
1 Origins of Anatomical Illustration
2 Andreas Vesalii
3 Vesalian Compendia: Plagiarists, Imitators, and Disseminators
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 3. Anna Morandi's Wax Self-Portrait with Brain
Abstract
1 The context
2 The anatomist
3 Brain power
4 The crankling brain
5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. David Ferrier: Brain drawings and brain maps
Abstract
1 Background
2 Alexander Ecker
3 John Galton
4 Ernest Waterlow
5 The Nature of Illustrations
6 The Nature of Ferrier’s Illustrations
7 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 5. Neura, nerves, nerve fibers, neurofibrils, microtubules: Multidimensional routes of pain, pleasure, and voluntary action in images across the ages
Abstract
1 Our Subject
2 In the Beginning: Routes of Life Power Across the Body
3 Neura: Pathways of Sensation and Will
4 Picturing Things as they Really Are: Nerves in the Renaissance
5 Imagining the Invisible: Pipes within Nerves
6 Turning the Invisible into Visible: Nerve Fibers
7 Lines for Electricity: Neurofibrils
8 Microtubules: The Substratum of Consciousness?
9 Concluding Words
References
PART 2: NEUROSCIENTISTS WITH ARTISTIC TALENTS AND ARTISTS ON THE NEUROSCIENCES
Chapter 6. John Bell (1763–1820): Brother artist and anatomist
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 The Bell Family
3 John Bell, the Surgeon
4 War Wounds
5 The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh
6 From 1800 John Bell the Anatomist Now Concentrates on Clinical Surgery and on his Writing
7 The Final Years
8 Charles Bell Remembers his Brother John
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 7. Jean-Martin Charcot and art: Relationship of the “founder of neurology” with various aspects of art
Abstract
1 Charcot’s neurological career
2 Charcot’s artistic skills
3 Charcot’s taste in art
4 Art in Charcot’s medical practice
References
Chapter 8. Cajal and the discovery of a new artistic world: The neuronal forest
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 The Golgi Method
3 Cajal Arrives on the Scene
4 Drawing of Neural Elements: When Science was Art
5 Scientific “Art” and Skepticism
6 Interpretation of the Microscopic World
7 The Brain as a Neuronal Forest
Acknowledgments
Further Reading
References
PART 3: SOME GREAT ARTISTS AND THEIR NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS
Chapter 9. The lead-poisoned genius: Saturnism in famous artists across five centuries
Abstract
1 Preindustrial historical perspective of extraction and lead poisoning
2 Poisoned painters
3 Musician connections
4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. Frida Kahlo’s neurological deficits and her art
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Neurological diseases in famous painters
Abstract
1 Stroke
2 Dementia
3 General Conclusions
References
Index
About the Serial Volume Editors
Stanley Finger Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University, St. Louis, MO, USA
Dahlia Zaidel Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California,U.S.A.
Francois Boller Serial Volume Editor
François Boller, M.D., Ph.D. has been co-Series Editor of the Handbook of Clinical Neurology since 2002. He is a board-certified neurologist currently Professor of Neurology at the George Washington University Medical School (GW) in Washington, DC. He was born in Switzerland and educated in Italy where he obtained a Medical Degree at the University of Pisa. After specializing in Neurology at the University of Milan, Dr. Boller spent several years at the Boston VA and Boston University Medical School, including a fellowship under the direction of Dr. Norman Geschwind. He obtained a Ph.D. in Experimental Psychology from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1983, Dr. Boller became Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh where he founded and directed one of the first NIH funded Alzheimer Disease Research Centers in the country. In 1989, he was put in charge of a Paris-based INSERM Unit dedicated to the neuropsychology and neurobiology of cerebral aging. He returned to the United States and joined the NIH in 2005, before coming to GW in July 2014. Dr. Boller's initial area of interest was aphasia and related disorders; he later became primarily interested in cognitive disorders and dementia. His current area of interest is Alzheimer's disease and related disorders. He is Past President of the International Society for the History of Neurosciences. He was the founding Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal of Neurology. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and a member of the American Neurological Association.
Dr. Boller’s initial area of interest was aphasia and related disorders; he later became primarily interested in cognitive disorders and dementia with emphasis on the correlates of cognitive disorders with pathology, neurophysiology and imaging. He was one of the first to study the relation between Parkinson and Alzheimer disease, two processes that were thought to be unrelated. His current area of interest is Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders with emphasis on the early and late stages of the disease. He is also interested in the history of Neurosciences and is Past President of the International Society for the History of Neurosciences. He was the founding Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal of Neurology, the official Journal of the European Federation of Neurological Societies (now European Academy of Neurology). He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and a member of the American Neurological Association. In addition, he has chaired Committees within the International Neuropsychological Society, the International Neuropsychology Symposium, and the World Federation of Neurology (WFN). He has authored over 200 papers and books including the Handbook of Neuropsychology (Elsevier).
Affiliations and Expertise
George Washington University Medical School, Washington, DC, USA
Julien Bogousslavsky Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Genolier Swiss Medical Network,Switzerland