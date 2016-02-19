The Fifth Generation Computer Project is a two-part book consisting of the invited papers and the analysis. The invited papers examine various aspects of The Fifth Generation Computer Project. The analysis part assesses the major advances of the Fifth Generation Computer Project and provides a balanced analysis of the state of the art in The Fifth Generation. This part provides a balanced and comprehensive view of the development in Fifth Generation Computer technology. The Bibliography compiles the most important published material on the subject of The Fifth Generation.

Table of Contents



Editor's Foreword

Publisher's Note

Invited Papers

1 Overview and Introduction to the Fifth Generation

2 Knowledge for Machines

3 VLSI Overall System Design

4 VLSI Applications: Speech Processing

5 Distributed Processing Power in Memory

6 Japan—Road to the Future

7 Logic as the Fifth Generation Computer Language

8 Content Addressing as an Aid to Information Management

9 The Intelligent Interface System

10 The Need for Theory to Illuminate Problem Solving and Inference

11 Computer Architectures for the Fifth Generation

12 Intelligent User Interfaces

13 A View of the Fifth Generation and Its Impact

Invited Paper References

Analysis

1: Introduction—The Role of Information in Human Affairs

2: The Scope and Present Status of Information Engineering

2:1 Engineering in Society

2:2 User's Needs and Computer Design

2:3 The Field of Interest in Information Engineering

2:4 Architecture Design for People

2:5 The 'Anatomy' of Information and Consequent System Design Objectives

3: Technology Forecasting

4: Technology Forecast for Information Engineering

4:1 The Present Situation

4:2 Current Evolutionary Forces

4:3 Forecast Scenario

5: An Assessment of the JIPDEC Proposals

Analysis References

Bibliography

An Annotated Bibliography of the Fifth Generation Computer Project

Index

Subject and Contributor Index