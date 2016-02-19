The Fetus and Neonate
1st Edition
Editors: N. S. Assali
eBook ISBN: 9781483282329
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 422
Description
Biology of Gestation Volume II provides an account of the various mechanisms that take place during the adjustment of the fetus to intrauterine life and the changes that happen at birth.
The book covers topics such as the growth and composition of the newborn and the fetus, fetal and neonatal circulation, and maternal and fetal blood constituents. Also covered are topics such as the lung and kidneys, and the development of the nervous system and immunologic function of neonates and the fetus.
The text is recommended for biologists and doctors, especially gynecologists and pediatricians, who would like to know more about the anatomy and biological processes of fetuses and neonates.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
1. Growth and Composition of the Fetus and Newborn
I. Growth of the Whole Body
II. Deposition of Fat and Carbohydrate
III. Volume and Distribution of the Body Fluids
IV. Nitrogen and Minerals in the Developing Fetus
V. Total Amounts of Water, Fat, Nitrogen, and Minerals in the Body of the Fetus
VI. Composition of the Serum and Extracellular Fluids
VII. Chemical Composition of Fetal Organs and Tissues
VIII. Conclusion
References
2. Fetal and Neonatal Circulation
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System
III. Physiology of the Fetal Circulation
IV. Physiology of the Neonatal Circulation
V. Teleological Afterthoughts
References
VI. Mathematical Approach to the Study of Fetal Circulatory Dynamics
References
3. Maternal and Fetal Blood Constituents
I. Introduction
II. Blood Composition
III. Blood Oxygen Concentrations
IV. The Characteristics of Fetal Hemoglobin
V. Oxyhemoglobin Dissociation Characteristics of Maternal and Fetal Blood
VI. Effects of Ionic Environment on Hemoglobin Oxygen Affinity
VII. The Dynamics of Oxygenation
VIII. Carbon Dioxide
IX. Blood pH
X. Maternal Physiology during Labor as Reflected by Blood Composition
References
4. The Fetal and Neonatal Lung
I. General Introduction
II. General Developmental Aspects
III. Development of the Mammalian Respiratory System
IV. Histology and Histochemistry of the Fetal and Neonatal Lung
V. Conclusions
References
5. Fetal and Neonatal Kidney
I. Anatomical Aspects of Renal Development
II. Ultrastructural Aspects of Renal Development
III. Renal Function
References
6. Development and Plasticity of the Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Morphological Development
III. Biochemical Development
IV. Functional Development
V. Environmental Regulation of CNS Development
References
7. Development of Fetal and Neonatal Immunological Function
I. Introduction
II. Phylogeny of Lymphoreticular System
III. Development of Cells and Organs in Mammalian Lymphoreticular System
IV. Prenatal Functional Development of Lymphoreticular System
V. Natal and Early Postnatal Changes in the Lymphoreticular System
VI. Correlation of Development Physiology with Certain Clinical Problems
References
8. Bilirubin Metabolism in the Developing Liver
I. Introduction
II. Bilirubin Metabolism in the Fetus
III. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
N. S. Assali
