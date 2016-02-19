The Fetus and Neonate - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120654024, 9781483282329

The Fetus and Neonate

1st Edition

Editors: N. S. Assali
eBook ISBN: 9781483282329
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 422
Description

Biology of Gestation Volume II provides an account of the various mechanisms that take place during the adjustment of the fetus to intrauterine life and the changes that happen at birth.

The book covers topics such as the growth and composition of the newborn and the fetus, fetal and neonatal circulation, and maternal and fetal blood constituents. Also covered are topics such as the lung and kidneys, and the development of the nervous system and immunologic function of neonates and the fetus.

The text is recommended for biologists and doctors, especially gynecologists and pediatricians, who would like to know more about the anatomy and biological processes of fetuses and neonates.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

1. Growth and Composition of the Fetus and Newborn

I. Growth of the Whole Body

II. Deposition of Fat and Carbohydrate

III. Volume and Distribution of the Body Fluids

IV. Nitrogen and Minerals in the Developing Fetus

V. Total Amounts of Water, Fat, Nitrogen, and Minerals in the Body of the Fetus

VI. Composition of the Serum and Extracellular Fluids

VII. Chemical Composition of Fetal Organs and Tissues

VIII. Conclusion

References

2. Fetal and Neonatal Circulation

I. Introduction

II. Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System

III. Physiology of the Fetal Circulation

IV. Physiology of the Neonatal Circulation

V. Teleological Afterthoughts

References

VI. Mathematical Approach to the Study of Fetal Circulatory Dynamics

References

3. Maternal and Fetal Blood Constituents

I. Introduction

II. Blood Composition

III. Blood Oxygen Concentrations

IV. The Characteristics of Fetal Hemoglobin

V. Oxyhemoglobin Dissociation Characteristics of Maternal and Fetal Blood

VI. Effects of Ionic Environment on Hemoglobin Oxygen Affinity

VII. The Dynamics of Oxygenation

VIII. Carbon Dioxide

IX. Blood pH

X. Maternal Physiology during Labor as Reflected by Blood Composition

References

4. The Fetal and Neonatal Lung

I. General Introduction

II. General Developmental Aspects

III. Development of the Mammalian Respiratory System

IV. Histology and Histochemistry of the Fetal and Neonatal Lung

V. Conclusions

References

5. Fetal and Neonatal Kidney

I. Anatomical Aspects of Renal Development

II. Ultrastructural Aspects of Renal Development

III. Renal Function

References

6. Development and Plasticity of the Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Morphological Development

III. Biochemical Development

IV. Functional Development

V. Environmental Regulation of CNS Development

References

7. Development of Fetal and Neonatal Immunological Function

I. Introduction

II. Phylogeny of Lymphoreticular System

III. Development of Cells and Organs in Mammalian Lymphoreticular System

IV. Prenatal Functional Development of Lymphoreticular System

V. Natal and Early Postnatal Changes in the Lymphoreticular System

VI. Correlation of Development Physiology with Certain Clinical Problems

References

8. Bilirubin Metabolism in the Developing Liver

I. Introduction

II. Bilirubin Metabolism in the Fetus

III. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index


