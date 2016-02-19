The Fetus and Neonate

Biology of Gestation Volume II provides an account of the various mechanisms that take place during the adjustment of the fetus to intrauterine life and the changes that happen at birth.

The book covers topics such as the growth and composition of the newborn and the fetus, fetal and neonatal circulation, and maternal and fetal blood constituents. Also covered are topics such as the lung and kidneys, and the development of the nervous system and immunologic function of neonates and the fetus.

The text is recommended for biologists and doctors, especially gynecologists and pediatricians, who would like to know more about the anatomy and biological processes of fetuses and neonates.