The Female Athlete
1st Edition
Description
Of all the important factors that must be considered when assessing and treating an athlete, the impact of patient sex is perhaps the most critical, yet historically has often been neglected. The "same injury" in a male patient may present differently, sometimes in subtle ways, than in a female patient and may require a different treatment approach. The Female Athlete, edited by Dr. Rachel Frank, provides concise, expert coverage of the ways in which common sports medicine injuries present in female patients versus male patients, describing recent literature analyzing sex differences in injury patterns and available treatment options.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Epidemiology of Female versus Male Athletic Injuries
- Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries
- Meniscus and Articular Cartilage Injuries
- Patellofemoral Syndrome
- Patellar Instability
- Shoulder Instability
- Non-arthritic Hip Pathology
- FAI and dysplasia
- Ankle Instability
- Female Overuse Injuries
- Concussions
- Stress Fractures
- Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome
- Female Athlete Triad
- Exercise considerations before, during, and after pregnancy
- Nutrition for the female athlete
- ACL injury prevention strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323759854
About the Author
Rachel Frank
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA