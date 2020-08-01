The Female Athlete - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323759854

The Female Athlete

1st Edition

Authors: Rachel Frank
Paperback ISBN: 9780323759854
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 300
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Of all the important factors that must be considered when assessing and treating an athlete, the impact of patient sex is perhaps the most critical, yet historically has often been neglected. The "same injury" in a male patient may present differently, sometimes in subtle ways, than in a female patient and may require a different treatment approach. The Female Athlete, edited by Dr. Rachel Frank, provides concise, expert coverage of the ways in which common sports medicine injuries present in female patients versus male patients, describing recent literature analyzing sex differences in injury patterns and available treatment options.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction

  2. Epidemiology of Female versus Male Athletic Injuries

  3. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries

  4. Meniscus and Articular Cartilage Injuries

  5. Patellofemoral Syndrome

  6. Patellar Instability

  7. Shoulder Instability

  8. Non-arthritic Hip Pathology

  9. FAI and dysplasia

  10. Ankle Instability

  11. Female Overuse Injuries

  12. Concussions

  13. Stress Fractures

  14. Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome

  15. Female Athlete Triad

  16. Exercise considerations before, during, and after pregnancy

  17. Nutrition for the female athlete

  18. ACL injury prevention strategies

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st August 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323759854

About the Author

Rachel Frank

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.