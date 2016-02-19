The Feasibility of Fertility Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080214528, 9781483153797

The Feasibility of Fertility Planning

1st Edition

Micro Perspectives

Editors: T. Scarlett Epstein Darrell Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9781483153797
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 252
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
101.77
71.24
71.24
71.24
81.42
71.24
71.24
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Feasibility of Fertility Planning: Micro Perspectives is a collection of papers presented during a conference held at the Institute of Development Studies in December 1975.

Part 1 gives an introduction to the paradigms and perspectives of population growth and rural poverty in Third World countries. This section discusses the need for a cross-cultural approach in coming up with recommendations that will vary in different social, economic, or political environments. Part 2 discusses culture and fertility, particularly the relationship between economic and demographic changes. A case study regarding the impact of the inter-relationships of economic, social, and political factors in the demographic processes in a Nigerian village is presented. Part 3 examines development and fertility including intra-rural migration. This section notes that the decline of the fertility rate in Sri Lanka is not related to the country's economic development, unlike in other countries such as Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore. Part 4 addresses planning and fertility to disaggregate the available macro-demographic data and analyze the rationale of the different fertility practices followed by various sections of the population. The paper emphasizes that the communities' social and self-interests should be taken into account, along with demographic factors, to improve their members' welfare.

Sociologists, administrators and chiefs of social welfare organizations, heads of health services, local and government officials, and volunteer health organizations will find this book highly valuable.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Part 1. Introduction

1. Paradigms and Perspectives: A Cross-cultural Approach to Population Growth and Rural Poverty

2. An Analysis of Village Fertility, Mortality and Growth

Part 2. Culture and Fertility

3. The Traditional Cultural Inventory versus the Elite Roadside Ecology

4. Continuity and Change: Abortion and Family Size in a Nigerian Village

5. From a Closed to an Open System: Fertility Behavior in a Changing Indian Village

Part 3. Development and Fertility

6. Intra-rural Migration in a North Indian District

7. Underdevelopment and Declining Fertility in a Kandyan Village

8. A Sri Lankan Village on the Verge of a Demographic Transition

9. Education, Poverty and Fertility among the Wataita of Kenya

10. Changing Production Relations and Population Growth

Part 4. Planning and Fertility

11. Population Planning in China: the Individual and the State

12. From 'Accommodation' to 'Intervention': Socio-economic Heterogeneity and Demographic Patterns

Notes on Contributors

Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153797

About the Editor

T. Scarlett Epstein

Darrell Jackson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.