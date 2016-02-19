The Father of Child Care
1st Edition
Life of William Cadogan (1711–1797)
Description
The Father of Child Care: Life of William Cadogan (1711-1797) highlights the life story and significant influence of William Cadogan in practical management of infants. This book is composed of 12 chapters, and begins with a brief introduction of William Cadogan’s early life and career. The subsequent chapters relate the turning point of his career, which was when he wrote the Essay upon Nursing and the Management of Children. This Essay is an important landmark in the history of infant management, naming William Cadogan as the Father of Childcare. The remaining chapters discuss Cadogan’s ideas on children management in various aspects of their life. These chapters also highlight Cadogan’s most widely acclaimed book entitled A Dissertation on the Gout and all Chronic Diseases jointly considered as proceeding from the Same Causes. What these Causes are and a Rational and Natural Method of Care proposed.
Table of Contents
Preface
The Father of Child Care
Chapter I
Chapter II
Chapter III
Chapter IV
Chapter V
Chapter VI
Chapter VII
Chapter VIII
Chapter IX
Chapter X
Chapter XI
Chapter XII
An Essay Upon Nursing, and the Management of Children, from Their Birth to Three Years of Age
Sir
Details
- No. of pages:
- 36
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226675