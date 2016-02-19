The Father of Child Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213248, 9781483226675

The Father of Child Care

1st Edition

Life of William Cadogan (1711–1797)

Authors: Dr Morwenna John Rendle-Short
eBook ISBN: 9781483226675
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 36
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Father of Child Care: Life of William Cadogan (1711-1797) highlights the life story and significant influence of William Cadogan in practical management of infants. This book is composed of 12 chapters, and begins with a brief introduction of William Cadogan’s early life and career. The subsequent chapters relate the turning point of his career, which was when he wrote the Essay upon Nursing and the Management of Children. This Essay is an important landmark in the history of infant management, naming William Cadogan as the Father of Childcare. The remaining chapters discuss Cadogan’s ideas on children management in various aspects of their life. These chapters also highlight Cadogan’s most widely acclaimed book entitled A Dissertation on the Gout and all Chronic Diseases jointly considered as proceeding from the Same Causes. What these Causes are and a Rational and Natural Method of Care proposed.

Table of Contents


Preface

The Father of Child Care

Chapter I

Chapter II

Chapter III

Chapter IV

Chapter V

Chapter VI

Chapter VII

Chapter VIII

Chapter IX

Chapter X

Chapter XI

Chapter XII

An Essay Upon Nursing, and the Management of Children, from Their Birth to Three Years of Age

Sir


Details

No. of pages:
36
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483226675

About the Author

Dr Morwenna

John Rendle-Short

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.