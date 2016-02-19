The Father of Child Care: Life of William Cadogan (1711-1797) highlights the life story and significant influence of William Cadogan in practical management of infants. This book is composed of 12 chapters, and begins with a brief introduction of William Cadogan’s early life and career. The subsequent chapters relate the turning point of his career, which was when he wrote the Essay upon Nursing and the Management of Children. This Essay is an important landmark in the history of infant management, naming William Cadogan as the Father of Childcare. The remaining chapters discuss Cadogan’s ideas on children management in various aspects of their life. These chapters also highlight Cadogan’s most widely acclaimed book entitled A Dissertation on the Gout and all Chronic Diseases jointly considered as proceeding from the Same Causes. What these Causes are and a Rational and Natural Method of Care proposed.