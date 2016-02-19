The Fabrication of Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408703932, 9781483162676

The Fabrication of Materials

1st Edition

Materials Technology

Authors: J. G. Tweeddale
eBook ISBN: 9781483162676
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 194
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Materials Technology, Volume 2: The Fabrication of Materials deals with the processes of materials fabrication. This book focuses on systems used to transform raw materials into shaped states suitable for practical service. Principles of manufacture are discussed, along with the advantages and disadvantages of each method of fabrication and the diverse manufacturing sequences that are possible. The administrative aspects of manufacture are also considered. This volume is comprised of eight chapters and begins by introducing the reader to casting methods, including solidification casting, gravity-flow mold-filling, and pressurized mold-filling. Emphasis is placed on how materials that are reduced to a liquid state and then solidified can be prepared for service or formed to a useful shape. The chapters that follow explore powder preparation, mixing, compacting, and consolidation; mechanical means of fabrication; fabrication by bonding and machining; and the role of inventors and designers in fabrication. This volume concludes by assessing the economic aspects of fabrication, with particular reference to essential needs, conveniences, and luxuries. This book will be useful to first-year university undergraduates in engineering technician courses and more specialized technician courses.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

2 Casting

3 Fabrication from Powder

4 Mechanical Fabrication

5 Fabrication by Bonding

6 Fabrication by Machining

7 Invention and Design

8 Fabrication Economics

Index

Details

No. of pages:
194
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162676

About the Author

J. G. Tweeddale

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.