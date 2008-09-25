The Eye's Aqueous Humor, Volume 62
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Ion Transport Mortimer M. Civan
Ocular Aquaporins and Aqueous Humor Dynamics W. Daniel Stamer, Nicholas W. Baetz and Andrea J. Yool
The Role of Gap Junction Channels in the Ciliary Body Secretory Epithelium Richard T. Matthias, Thomas W. White and Peter R. Brink
Chapter 4: Regional Dependence of Inflow Anthony D.C. Macknight and Mortimer M. Civan
Functional Modulators Linking Inflow with Outflow of Aqueous Humor Miguel Coca-Prados and Sikha Ghosh
Aqueous Humor Outflow Resistance Thomas F. Freddo and Mark Johnson
Aqueous Humor Dynamics I: Measurement methods and animal studies Carol B. Toris
Aqueous Humor Dynamics II: Clinical Studies Carol B. Toris and Carl B. Camras
Effects of Circulatory Events on Aqueous Humor Inflow and Intraocular Pressure Herbert A. Reitsamer and Jeffrey W. Kiel
Retinal Ganglion Cells and Glaucoma: Traditional Patterns and New Possibilities Claire H. Mitchell and Wennan Lu
Chapter 11: What is Functional Genomics teaching us about Intraocular Pressure Regulation and Glaucoma? Teresa Borrás
Chapter 12: Molecular Approaches to Glaucoma: Intriguing Clues for Pathology Ernst R. Tamm
Chapter 13: Outflow Signaling Mechanisms and New Therapeutic Strategies for the Control of Intraocular Pressure Iok-Hou Pang and Abbot F. Clark
Description
Current Topics in Membranes provides a systematic, comprehensive, and rigorous approach to specific topics relevant to the study of cellular membranes. Each volume is a guest edited compendium of membrane biology.
Key Features
- Guest edited by cell membrane experts
- Dynamic and thorough coverage of all aspects of the aqueous humor from inflow to outflow
- Provides the latest teachings on genomics and glaucoma
- Highlights new therapeutic strategies for the control of intraocular pressure
Readership
Basic scientists and clinicians studying biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, and biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 25th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920511
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123738943
About the Serial Editors
Dale Benos Serial Editor
Department of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA
Sidney Simon Serial Editor
Department of Neurobiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Mortimer Civan Serial Volume Editor
University of Pennsylvania Medical School, Philadelphia, USA Professor of Physiology