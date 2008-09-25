The Eye's Aqueous Humor - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123738943, 9780080920511

The Eye's Aqueous Humor, Volume 62

2nd Edition

Serial Editors: Dale Benos Sidney Simon
Serial Volume Editors: Mortimer Civan
eBook ISBN: 9780080920511
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123738943
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th September 2008
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Ion Transport Mortimer M. Civan

  1. Ocular Aquaporins and Aqueous Humor Dynamics W. Daniel Stamer, Nicholas W. Baetz and Andrea J. Yool

  2. The Role of Gap Junction Channels in the Ciliary Body Secretory Epithelium Richard T. Matthias, Thomas W. White and Peter R. Brink

Chapter 4: Regional Dependence of Inflow Anthony D.C. Macknight and Mortimer M. Civan

  1. Functional Modulators Linking Inflow with Outflow of Aqueous Humor Miguel Coca-Prados and Sikha Ghosh

  2. Aqueous Humor Outflow Resistance Thomas F. Freddo and Mark Johnson

  3. Aqueous Humor Dynamics I: Measurement methods and animal studies Carol B. Toris

  4. Aqueous Humor Dynamics II: Clinical Studies Carol B. Toris and Carl B. Camras

  5. Effects of Circulatory Events on Aqueous Humor Inflow and Intraocular Pressure Herbert A. Reitsamer and Jeffrey W. Kiel

  6. Retinal Ganglion Cells and Glaucoma: Traditional Patterns and New Possibilities Claire H. Mitchell and Wennan Lu

Chapter 11: What is Functional Genomics teaching us about Intraocular Pressure Regulation and Glaucoma? Teresa Borrás

Chapter 12: Molecular Approaches to Glaucoma: Intriguing Clues for Pathology Ernst R. Tamm

Chapter 13: Outflow Signaling Mechanisms and New Therapeutic Strategies for the Control of Intraocular Pressure Iok-Hou Pang and Abbot F. Clark

Description

Current Topics in Membranes provides a systematic, comprehensive, and rigorous approach to specific topics relevant to the study of cellular membranes. Each volume is a guest edited compendium of membrane biology.

Key Features

  • Guest edited by cell membrane experts
  • Dynamic and thorough coverage of all aspects of the aqueous humor from inflow to outflow
  • Provides the latest teachings on genomics and glaucoma
  • Highlights new therapeutic strategies for the control of intraocular pressure

Readership

Basic scientists and clinicians studying biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, and biotechnology

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080920511
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123738943

About the Serial Editors

Dale Benos Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA

Sidney Simon Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurobiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mortimer Civan Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania Medical School, Philadelphia, USA Professor of Physiology

