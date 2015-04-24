The Eye
4th Edition
Basic Sciences in Practice
Description
The Eye: Basic Sciences in Practice provides highly accessible, concise coverage of all the essential basic science required by today’s ophthalmologists and optometrists in training. It is also essential reading for those embarking on a career in visual and ophthalmic science, as well as an invaluable, current refresher for the range of practitioners working in this area.
This new fourth edition has now been fully revised and updated in line with current curricula, key research developments and clinical best practice. It succinctly incorporates the massive strides being made by genetics and functional genomics based on the Human Genome Project, the new understanding of how the microbiome affects all aspects of immunology, the remarkable progress in imaging technology now applied to anatomy and neurophysiology, as well as exciting new molecular and other diagnostic methodologies now being used in microbiology and pathology. All this and more collectively brings a wealth of new knowledge to students and practitioners in the fields of ophthalmology and visual science.
For the first time, this (print) edition also now comes with bonus access to the complete, fully searchable electronic text – including carefully selected additional information and new video content to further explain and expand on key concepts - making The Eye a more flexible, comprehensive and engaging learning package than ever before.
Key Features
- The only all-embracing textbook of basic science suitable for trainee ophthalmologists, optometrists and vision scientists – other books concentrate on the individual areas such as anatomy.
- Attractive page design with clear, colour diagrams and text boxes make this a much more accessible book to learn from than many postgraduate textbooks.
- Presents in a readable form an account of all the basic sciences necessary for an understanding of the eye – anatomy, embryology, genetics, biochemistry, physiology, pharmacology, immunology, microbiology and infection and pathology.
Table of Contents
- Anatomy of the eye and orbit.
- Embryology and early development of the eye and adnexia.
- Genetics.
- Biochemistry and cell biology.
- Physiology of vision and the visual system.
- General and ocular pharmacology.
- Immunology.
- Microbiology and infection.
- Pathology.
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2016
- Published:
- 24th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061776
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702055539
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702055546
About the Author
John Forrester
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology and Head of Department of Ophthalmology, University of Aberdeen, UK; Section of Immunology and Infection, University of Aberdeen, UK; Ocular Immunology Program, The University of Western Australia, Australia; Centre for Experimental Immunology, Lions Eye Institute, Western Australia, Australia
Andrew Dick
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology and Head of Academic Unit of Ophthalmology, University of Bristol, UK
Paul McMenamin
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Centre for Human Anatomy Education, Department of Anatomy & Developmental Biology, Monash University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Fiona Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmic Pathologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer in Pathology, University Department of Pathology, Southern General Hospital, Glasgow, UK
Eric Pearlman
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Institute of Immunology, Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology and Physiology, University of California, Irvine, California; Professor and Director of Research in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Fiona Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmic Pathologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer in Pathology, University Department of Pathology, Southern General Hospital, Glasgow, UK
Eric Pearlman
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Institute of Immunology, Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology and Physiology, University of California, Irvine, California; Professor and Director of Research in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.