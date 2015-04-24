The Eye: Basic Sciences in Practice provides highly accessible, concise coverage of all the essential basic science required by today’s ophthalmologists and optometrists in training. It is also essential reading for those embarking on a career in visual and ophthalmic science, as well as an invaluable, current refresher for the range of practitioners working in this area.

This new fourth edition has now been fully revised and updated in line with current curricula, key research developments and clinical best practice. It succinctly incorporates the massive strides being made by genetics and functional genomics based on the Human Genome Project, the new understanding of how the microbiome affects all aspects of immunology, the remarkable progress in imaging technology now applied to anatomy and neurophysiology, as well as exciting new molecular and other diagnostic methodologies now being used in microbiology and pathology. All this and more collectively brings a wealth of new knowledge to students and practitioners in the fields of ophthalmology and visual science.

For the first time, this (print) edition also now comes with bonus access to the complete, fully searchable electronic text – including carefully selected additional information and new video content to further explain and expand on key concepts - making The Eye a more flexible, comprehensive and engaging learning package than ever before.