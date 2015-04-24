The Eye - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702055546, 9780702061776

The Eye

4th Edition

Basic Sciences in Practice

Authors: John Forrester Andrew Dick Paul McMenamin Fiona Roberts Eric Pearlman Fiona Roberts Eric Pearlman
eBook ISBN: 9780702061776
eBook ISBN: 9780702055539
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702055546
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 24th April 2015
Page Count: 568
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Eye: Basic Sciences in Practice provides highly accessible, concise coverage of all the essential basic science required by today’s ophthalmologists and optometrists in training. It is also essential reading for those embarking on a career in visual and ophthalmic science, as well as an invaluable, current refresher for the range of practitioners working in this area.

This new fourth edition has now been fully revised and updated in line with current curricula, key research developments and clinical best practice. It succinctly incorporates the massive strides being made by genetics and functional genomics based on the Human Genome Project, the new understanding of how the microbiome affects all aspects of immunology, the remarkable progress in imaging technology now applied to anatomy and neurophysiology, as well as exciting new molecular and other diagnostic methodologies now being used in microbiology and pathology. All this and more collectively brings a wealth of new knowledge to students and practitioners in the fields of ophthalmology and visual science.

For the first time, this (print) edition also now comes with bonus access to the complete, fully searchable electronic text – including carefully selected additional information and new video content to further explain and expand on key concepts - making The Eye a more flexible, comprehensive and engaging learning package than ever before.

 

Key Features

  • The only all-embracing textbook of basic science suitable for trainee ophthalmologists, optometrists and vision scientists – other books concentrate on the individual areas such as anatomy.
  • Attractive page design with clear, colour diagrams and text boxes make this a much more accessible book to learn from than many postgraduate textbooks.
  • Presents in a readable form an account of all the basic sciences necessary for an understanding of the eye – anatomy, embryology, genetics, biochemistry, physiology, pharmacology, immunology, microbiology and infection and pathology.

Table of Contents

  • Anatomy of the eye and orbit.
  • Embryology and early development of the eye and adnexia.
  • Genetics.
  • Biochemistry and cell biology.
  • Physiology of vision and the visual system.
  • General and ocular pharmacology.
  • Immunology.
  • Microbiology and infection.
  • Pathology.
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702061776
eBook ISBN:
9780702055539
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702055546

About the Author

John Forrester

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology and Head of Department of Ophthalmology, University of Aberdeen, UK; Section of Immunology and Infection, University of Aberdeen, UK; Ocular Immunology Program, The University of Western Australia, Australia; Centre for Experimental Immunology, Lions Eye Institute, Western Australia, Australia

Andrew Dick

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology and Head of Academic Unit of Ophthalmology, University of Bristol, UK

Paul McMenamin

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of the Centre for Human Anatomy Education, Department of Anatomy & Developmental Biology, Monash University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Fiona Roberts

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmic Pathologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer in Pathology, University Department of Pathology, Southern General Hospital, Glasgow, UK

Eric Pearlman

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Institute of Immunology, Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology and Physiology, University of California, Irvine, California; Professor and Director of Research in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

Fiona Roberts

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmic Pathologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer in Pathology, University Department of Pathology, Southern General Hospital, Glasgow, UK

Eric Pearlman

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Institute of Immunology, Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology and Physiology, University of California, Irvine, California; Professor and Director of Research in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.