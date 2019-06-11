The Extended Energy–Growth Nexus
1st Edition
Theory and Empirical Applications
Description
The Extended Energy-Growth Nexus: Theory and Empirical Applications advances the established bivariate econometric relationship which inextricably links energy consumption to economic growth. The book extends this "nexus" to accommodate variables such as globalization, institutional variables, financial variables and the energy "mix." Rooted firmly in the modern literature, it covers empirical applications such as the evaluation of renewable energy incentives, the electricity generation mix, and sustainable development. Each application area incorporates modern econometric methodologies, including VAR, panel VAR, ARDL, panel ARDL, Asymmetric panel ARDL, and Panel Quantile Regression. Throughout chapters are accompanied by illustrative Stata and EViews code, demonstrating their uses in applied research.
Key Features
- Primes researchers to understand advanced literature and current methodologies within the energy-growth nexus
- Provides a rich set of working tools for econometricians working on real-world energy and growth problems
- Accompanied by representative databases and illustrative Stata and EViews code, facilitating replication and use
Readership
Graduate students and 1st year PhD students, researchers and practitioners in the fields of energy economics and economic growth
Table of Contents
- Energy-growth nexus and economic development: a quantile regression for panel data
2. On the augmented energy-growth nexus: Electricity generation, waste, and CO2 emissions in Latin America and Caribbean countries: A panel ARDL approach
3. Income inequality, globalization, and economic growth: A panel VAR approach for Latin American countries
4. The impacts of China’s effect and globalization on the augmented energy-nexus: evidence in four aggregated regions
5. The effect of fiscal and financial incentive policies for renewable energy on CO2 emissions: The case for the Latin American region
6. Energy-growth nexus, domestic credit and environmental sustainability: A panel causality analysis
7. The relationship between financial openness, renewable and non-renewable energy consumption, CO2 emissions, and economic growth in the Latin American countries: An approach with a PVAR model
8. The interactions between conventional and alternative energy sources in the transport sector: A panel of OECD countries
9. Daily management of the electricity generation mix in France and Germany
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 11th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154441
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128157190
About the Editor
Jose Alberto Fuinhas
José Alberto Fuinhas, Ph.D. (in Economics) is Professor of Monetary and Financial Economics, Energy Economics, and Course Director of the Master´s Degree in Economics at the Management and Economics Department of the University of Beira Interior (Portugal).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Monetary and Financial Economics, Energy Economics, and Course Director of the Master´s Degree in Economics, Management and Economics Department, University of Beira Interior, Portugal
António Cardoso Marques
António Cardoso Marques, Ph.D. (in Economics) is Professor of Microeconomics and Energy Economics at the Management and Economics Department of the University of Beira Interior (Portugal).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Microeconomics and Energy Economics, Management and Economics Department, University of Beira Interior, Portugal