The Exposome
1st Edition
A Primer
Description
The Exposome: A Primer is the first book dedicated to exposomics, detailing the purpose and scope of this emerging field of study, its practical applications and how it complements a broad range of disciplines. Genetic causes account for up to a third of all complex diseases. (As genomic approaches improve, this is likely to rise.) Environmental factors also influence human disease but, unlike with genetics, there is no standard or systematic way to measure the influence of environmental exposures. The exposome is an emerging concept that hopes to address this, measuring the effects of life-long environmental exposures on health and how these exposures can influence disease.
This systematic introduction considers topics of managing and integrating exposome data (including maps, models, computation, and systems biology), "-omics"-based technologies, and more. Both students and scientists in disciplines including toxicology, environmental health, epidemiology, and public health will benefit from this rigorous yet readable overview.
Readership
The intended audience for this book is graduate students and professional scientists interested in environmental mediators of disease. These include students and scientists from such disciplines as toxicology, environmental health sciences, epidemiology, genetics, public health, medicine, and nursing
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Chapter 1. The Exposome: Purpose, Definition, and Scope
1.1 Why a Primer?
1.2 What is the Exposome?
1.3 Darwin Would Be Proud
1.4 If it is So Obvious, Why This Book?
1.5 Environmental Health Practitioners
1.6 The Exposome as an Educational Tool
1.7 Discussion Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 2. When the Genome Falls Short: Limitations of a Gene-Centric View of Health
2.1 DNA, No Longer a Secret
2.2 The Gene Versus Environment Continuum
2.3 A Dangerous Metaphor?
2.4 ENCODE Project
2.5 Epigenetics: A Clear Gene–Environment Interface
2.6 Obstacles and Opportunities
2.7 Discussion Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 3. The Explosion of -Omic-Based Technology and its Impact on the Exposome
3.1 The Science of “Me, Too”
3.2 Transcriptome
3.3 Proteome
3.4 Pharmacogenomics/Toxicogenomics
3.5 Epigenomics
3.6 Metabolome
3.7 Microbiome
3.8 What to Do with All of These -Omes
3.9 What Type of Omic is the Exposome?
3.10 Obstacles and Opportunities
3.11 Discussion Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 4. The Exposome in Environmental Health Sciences and Related Disciplines
4.1 Welcome Home Exposome
4.2 Toxicology—Mechanisms of Toxicity
4.3 Exposure Science (or Assessment, or Biology)
4.4 Epidemiology and the Exposome
4.5 Global Epidemiology
4.6 Pesticides as an Example of Strained Relationships
4.7 Obstacles and Opportunities
4.8 Discussion Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 5. Managing and Integrating Exposome Data: Maps, Models, Computation, and Systems Biology
5.1 Maps, Models, and Technology
5.2 Mapping
5.3 Big Data, Really Big
5.4 I am so Smart, S-M-R-T
5.5 Mathematical Modeling
5.6 Models
5.7 Predicting Predictions
5.8 Obstacles and Opportunities
5.9 Discussion Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 6. The Practical Exposome: Education at the University and Community Level
6.1 Immediate Practical Utility
6.2 The Modifiable Exposome
6.3 Behaviors, Mandates, and Nudges
6.4 Academic Education: The Exposome in the Ivory Tower
6.5 Introducing the Exposome as a Single Lecture
6.6 The Exposome as a Unit Within a Course
6.7 The Exposome as the Basis for an Entire Course
6.8 The Exposome Outside of the Classroom
6.9 Obstacles and Opportunities
6.10 Discussion Questions
Further Reading
Chapter 7. Staging the Exposome: A Vision for International Collaboration
7.1 Measuring the Exposome
7.2 What is in Us? What is Near Us? Does it Matter?
7.3 A Basis in Biology
7.4 It Has Already Started
7.5 So What are the Exposome Deliverables?
7.6 Gene × Environment × Grants
7.7 An Exposome Index
7.8 A Human Exposome Project?
7.9 Obstacles and Opportunities
7.10 Discussion Questions
Further Reading
Details
- No. of pages:
- 118
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 2nd December 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124172173
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124172180
About the Author
Gary W. Miller
Gary W. Miller, PhD is the Vice Dean for Research Strategy and Innovation and Professor of Environmental Health Sciences at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University. He was founding director of the HERCULES Exposome Research Center at Emory University, the first exposome-based center in the U.S. In addition to his work on the exposome, his research interests include the role of environmental factors in neurodegenerative disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, and the regulation of dopamine signaling in the brain. He served as Editor-in-Chief of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, from 2013-2019.
Vice Dean for Research Strategy and Innovation, Professor of Environmental Health Sciences, Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University, USA
Reviews
"There is some suggestions for teaching the exposome, including an outline syllabus for a short course, and Miller's ideas about how the science might move forward over the next five to ten years… Overall I found this a useful introduction to the exposome and well worth reading if you want to better understand this new developing science." --OH-World.org blog, January 2014