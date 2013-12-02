Dedication

Preface

Chapter 1. The Exposome: Purpose, Definition, and Scope

1.1 Why a Primer?

1.2 What is the Exposome?

1.3 Darwin Would Be Proud

1.4 If it is So Obvious, Why This Book?

1.5 Environmental Health Practitioners

1.6 The Exposome as an Educational Tool

1.7 Discussion Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 2. When the Genome Falls Short: Limitations of a Gene-Centric View of Health

2.1 DNA, No Longer a Secret

2.2 The Gene Versus Environment Continuum

2.3 A Dangerous Metaphor?

2.4 ENCODE Project

2.5 Epigenetics: A Clear Gene–Environment Interface

2.6 Obstacles and Opportunities

2.7 Discussion Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 3. The Explosion of -Omic-Based Technology and its Impact on the Exposome

3.1 The Science of “Me, Too”

3.2 Transcriptome

3.3 Proteome

3.4 Pharmacogenomics/Toxicogenomics

3.5 Epigenomics

3.6 Metabolome

3.7 Microbiome

3.8 What to Do with All of These -Omes

3.9 What Type of Omic is the Exposome?

3.10 Obstacles and Opportunities

3.11 Discussion Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 4. The Exposome in Environmental Health Sciences and Related Disciplines

4.1 Welcome Home Exposome

4.2 Toxicology—Mechanisms of Toxicity

4.3 Exposure Science (or Assessment, or Biology)

4.4 Epidemiology and the Exposome

4.5 Global Epidemiology

4.6 Pesticides as an Example of Strained Relationships

4.7 Obstacles and Opportunities

4.8 Discussion Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 5. Managing and Integrating Exposome Data: Maps, Models, Computation, and Systems Biology

5.1 Maps, Models, and Technology

5.2 Mapping

5.3 Big Data, Really Big

5.4 I am so Smart, S-M-R-T

5.5 Mathematical Modeling

5.6 Models

5.7 Predicting Predictions

5.8 Obstacles and Opportunities

5.9 Discussion Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 6. The Practical Exposome: Education at the University and Community Level

6.1 Immediate Practical Utility

6.2 The Modifiable Exposome

6.3 Behaviors, Mandates, and Nudges

6.4 Academic Education: The Exposome in the Ivory Tower

6.5 Introducing the Exposome as a Single Lecture

6.6 The Exposome as a Unit Within a Course

6.7 The Exposome as the Basis for an Entire Course

6.8 The Exposome Outside of the Classroom

6.9 Obstacles and Opportunities

6.10 Discussion Questions

Further Reading

Chapter 7. Staging the Exposome: A Vision for International Collaboration

7.1 Measuring the Exposome

7.2 What is in Us? What is Near Us? Does it Matter?

7.3 A Basis in Biology

7.4 It Has Already Started

7.5 So What are the Exposome Deliverables?

7.6 Gene × Environment × Grants

7.7 An Exposome Index

7.8 A Human Exposome Project?

7.9 Obstacles and Opportunities

7.10 Discussion Questions

Further Reading