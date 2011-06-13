The Exotic Animal Respiratory System Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705214

The Exotic Animal Respiratory System Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 14-2

1st Edition

Authors: Cathy Johnson-Delaney Susan Orosz
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705214
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th June 2011
Page Count: 256
Description

The busy exotic animal practitioner will find this unique issue packed with useful, practical information on the exotic animal respiratory system. The majority of the issue will cover the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the respiratory systems in pet birds, reptiles, rabbits, amphibians, fish, and small mammals.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455705214

About the Authors

Cathy Johnson-Delaney Author

Susan Orosz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Bird and Exotic Pet Wellness Center, Toledo, OH, USA

