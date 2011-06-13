The Exotic Animal Respiratory System Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 14-2
1st Edition
Authors: Cathy Johnson-Delaney Susan Orosz
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705214
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th June 2011
Page Count: 256
Description
The busy exotic animal practitioner will find this unique issue packed with useful, practical information on the exotic animal respiratory system. The majority of the issue will cover the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the respiratory systems in pet birds, reptiles, rabbits, amphibians, fish, and small mammals.
About the Authors
Cathy Johnson-Delaney Author
Susan Orosz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Bird and Exotic Pet Wellness Center, Toledo, OH, USA
