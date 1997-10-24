The Executive Protection Professional's Manual

There is a big difference between an "Executive Protection Professional" and a "Bodyguard." This book separates truth from myth. Two authors, both experts in their respective fields, give you the facts and critical knowledge about the field of executive protection. Together they provide a wealth of knowledge about this unique and exciting field.

This book not only explains what it takes to be an executive protection specialist but gives other valuable information as well. This includes, tips on defensive tactics, bomb search, searching for bugging devices, firearms training tips, defensive and evasive driving, and advance reconnaissance. This unique book also covers how to select the area of executive protection that you would like to work in, what you should make, the interview, and stories from real life experiences of an executive protection professional.

Philip Holder is the creator of the Six Zone Safeguard System of Self Defense (Sometimes called the Sidewinder System after his "Sidewinder Executive Protection Consultants"). He is also the chief Instructor and Grandmaster of the North American Wing Chun Association and its Ying Gi Ga method of Wing Chun Kung Fu. His many years as an executive protection professional (EPP), his work as an executive protection consultant, and as a personal trainer, along with his 35 years in the martial arts and his experience in full contact fighting all come together to provide a true sense of realism in his classes and seminars.

Donna Lea Hawley is a retired lawyer who has written a number of books and articles on law, firearms, hunter education, and self defense. She teaches seminars on sports liability, shooting, carrying concealed weapons, the law of self defense and use of deadly force, and self defense for the past fifteen years. She is a firearms instructor who has taught over a thousand people shooting skills and firearms safety. She holds six NRA Instructor Certifications.