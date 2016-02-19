The Exciplex
1st Edition
Description
The Exciplex contains the proceedings of the International Exciplex Conference held at the University of Western Ontario, on May 28-31, 1974. The papers explore various aspects of exciplex behavior and cover topics ranging from singlet- and triplet-state exciplexes to the photophysics of aromatic excimers. Electron-transfer reactions in multicomponent systems are also considered, along with intramolecular triplet-state charge-transfer interactions in aminoketones. Comprised of 15 chapters, this book opens with an overview of the photochemistry of excimers and exciplexes, followed by a discussion on singlet- and triplet-state exciplexes and the photophysics of aromatic excimers. Experimental results on intersystem crossing and ionic recombination processes are then presented, and electronic structures as well as dynamical behavior of some exciplex systems are described. The next chapters focus on excimers of hydrogen and acetone; complexes of dipolar excited states and small polar molecules; electron transfer and exciplex formation from triplet states of anthracene and metalloporphyrins; and exciplexes in electrogenerated chemiluminescence. The final chapter is devoted to intramolecular triplet-state charge-transfer interactions in aminoketones. This monograph will be of interest to chemists and physicists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Theodor Förster-1910-1974
Excimers and Exciplexes
Singlet- and Triplet-State Exciplexes
The Photo-physics of Aromatic Excimers
Inter-system Crossing and Ionic Recombination Processes Studied by Pulsed Laser Excitation of Charge-Transfer Systems
Electronic Structures and Dynamical Behavior of Some Exciplex Systems
Hydrogen Excimer - A Bound State of H4
The Acetone Excimer. A Case for the Concept of "Masked" or "Crypto" Electronically-Excited States
Complexes of Dipolar Excited States and Small Polar Molecules
Cation Radical Intermediates, Exciplexes and Encounter Complexes in Photochemically-Induced Polymerization and Cyclodimerization of Olefins
Spectroscopic Studies of Nonluminescent Exciplexes. Electron Transfer and Exciplex Formation from Triplet States of Anthracene and Metalloporphyrins
Exciplexes in Chemiluminescent Radical Ion Recombination
Exciplexes in Electrogenerated Chemiluminescence
Electron-Transfer Reactions in Multicomponent Systems
Singlet Quenching Mechanisms-Sensitized Dimerization of Phenyl Vinyl Ether
Intramolecular Triplet-State Charge-Transfer Interactions in Aminoketones
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152860
About the Editor
M. Gordon
Dr Michael Gordon, Senior Lecturer in Food Science, University of Reading, UK.