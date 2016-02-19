The Exciplex - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122906503, 9780323152860

The Exciplex

1st Edition

Editors: M. Gordon
eBook ISBN: 9780323152860
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 384
Description

The Exciplex contains the proceedings of the International Exciplex Conference held at the University of Western Ontario, on May 28-31, 1974. The papers explore various aspects of exciplex behavior and cover topics ranging from singlet- and triplet-state exciplexes to the photophysics of aromatic excimers. Electron-transfer reactions in multicomponent systems are also considered, along with intramolecular triplet-state charge-transfer interactions in aminoketones. Comprised of 15 chapters, this book opens with an overview of the photochemistry of excimers and exciplexes, followed by a discussion on singlet- and triplet-state exciplexes and the photophysics of aromatic excimers. Experimental results on intersystem crossing and ionic recombination processes are then presented, and electronic structures as well as dynamical behavior of some exciplex systems are described. The next chapters focus on excimers of hydrogen and acetone; complexes of dipolar excited states and small polar molecules; electron transfer and exciplex formation from triplet states of anthracene and metalloporphyrins; and exciplexes in electrogenerated chemiluminescence. The final chapter is devoted to intramolecular triplet-state charge-transfer interactions in aminoketones. This monograph will be of interest to chemists and physicists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Theodor Förster-1910-1974

Excimers and Exciplexes

Singlet- and Triplet-State Exciplexes

The Photo-physics of Aromatic Excimers

Inter-system Crossing and Ionic Recombination Processes Studied by Pulsed Laser Excitation of Charge-Transfer Systems

Electronic Structures and Dynamical Behavior of Some Exciplex Systems

Hydrogen Excimer - A Bound State of H4

The Acetone Excimer. A Case for the Concept of "Masked" or "Crypto" Electronically-Excited States

Complexes of Dipolar Excited States and Small Polar Molecules

Cation Radical Intermediates, Exciplexes and Encounter Complexes in Photochemically-Induced Polymerization and Cyclodimerization of Olefins

Spectroscopic Studies of Nonluminescent Exciplexes. Electron Transfer and Exciplex Formation from Triplet States of Anthracene and Metalloporphyrins

Exciplexes in Chemiluminescent Radical Ion Recombination

Exciplexes in Electrogenerated Chemiluminescence

Electron-Transfer Reactions in Multicomponent Systems

Singlet Quenching Mechanisms-Sensitized Dimerization of Phenyl Vinyl Ether

Intramolecular Triplet-State Charge-Transfer Interactions in Aminoketones

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152860

About the Editor

M. Gordon

Dr Michael Gordon, Senior Lecturer in Food Science, University of Reading, UK.

