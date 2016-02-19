The Evolution of the Metazoa
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology: Zoology, Vol. 16
Description
Zoology, Volume 16: The Evolution of the Metozoa presents the significant results of the Cnidaria research, their interpretations and implications in the field of zoology.
This book is composed of four chapters, and begins with the establishment of the systematic position of the Spongiae, the position of Ctenophora in the animal classification, and Cnidaria as the only Coelenterata. The subsequent chapter deals with a critical survey of the interpretations of the origin and nature of Cnidaria, with emphasis on the morphologic proofs of its phylogeny. These topics are followed by an outline of the most probable reconstruction of the phylogeny of Cnidaria and the descriptions of the evolution of this metozoa. The final chapter considers the established classification of the animal world and the genealogical tree. This book will be of value to zoologists and researchers who are interested in evolution and classification of Cnidaria.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. Cnidaria as the only Coelenterata
The Systematic Position of the Spongiae
The Systematic Position of the Ctenophora
Cnidaria as the only Coelenterata
Something about the Methods that can be Used in Connection with the Construction of the Natural Animal System
The Significance of the Sessile Way of Life
The Role of the Polymerization and of Subsequent Oligomerization during the Phylogeny
The Validity of Watson's Rule for the Invertebrates
Chapter 2. The Previous Interpretations of Cnidaria
The Origin of Cnidaria
The Right Sequence of the Cnidaria Groups
Why is there no Medusa Form in Anthozoa?
The Primarily Solitary Polyps Appear in Anthozoa only
Polymorphism Has Reached Its Climax in Hydrozoa
The Regressive Development of the Intermediate Layer in Cnidaria
The Morphologic Proofs of the New Interpretation of the Phylogeny of Cnidaria
Muscular Tissue
The Nervous System
The Emunctory-Excretory Organ
The Genital System
The Alternation of Generations in Cnidaria
The Digestive System
The Skin and Cnidae
Ontogeny (the Development of the Embryo)
Asexual Reproduction and the Regeneration
The Endosymbiotic Mononuclear Algae
Chapter 3. The Consequences of the New Interpretation of Cnidaria
The New System of the Cnidaria
The Rank and the Position of Cnidaria in the Animal System
Discussion of the New Interpretation of the Evolution of Cnidaria
The Probable Origin of Cnidaria
The Larvae of "Cnidaria"
A Comparison of Cnidaria Larvae with Other Larvae
The Origin of the Turbellaria
The Origin of the Acoelous Turbellaria
The Relationship between Conjugation and Copulation
The Point of Separation of the Evolutions of Infusoria and Eumctazoa
The Origin of the Complex, Hypercellular Individualities
Is the Plasmodial State of the Acoela a Primary Element?
An Attempt to Reconstruct the Initial State of the Eumetazoa
The Origin of the Middle Body Layer of the So-Called Mesoderm
Two Difficulties of the Theory of Polykaryonts
Can Cleavage be Really Considered as a Proof of the Colonial Theory?
The Basic Principles that should be Used in a Reform of the Whole Animal System
Evolution Generally had a Progressive Trend
Chapter 4. The Classification of the Animal World and the New Genealogical Tree
General Premises
The Limit between the Plant and the Animal Worlds
The System of the Protozoa
The Transition from the Protozoa to the Metazoan State
There Are No Well-Warranted Mesozoa
The Classification of Metazoa
The Parazoa as an Independent Subregnum
The Eumetazoa and their Subdivisions
The Elimination of the Terms Coelenterata-Coelomata
The Coelomata as a Taxonomic Unit
The First Phylum of the Eumetazoa: The Ameria
The Transition from the Amerous to the Polymerous State
The Problem of Justification of the High Taxons: Protostomia-Deuterostomia
The Classes of the Polymeria
The Phylum Oligomeria and Its Classes
The Sphere of the Phylum Oligomeria
The Problem of the Inclusion of the Sipunculida into the Phylum Oligomeria
The Oligomeria as the Initial Form for the Evolution of the Chordonia
The Fourth and the Last Phylum of the Eumetazoa: Chordonia
The Probable Origin of the Chordonia
A Comparison of the Present Attempt to Derive the Chordonia from the Ancestral Form Resembling the Present Day Enteropneusta with the Similar Attempt Made by Hans Steiner
The Genealogical Tree of the Chordonia
The Genealogical Tree of the Entire Animal World
An Attempt to Unify the Animal System
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226637