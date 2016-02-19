The Evolution of Protein Structure and Function
1st Edition
A Symposium in Honor of Professor Emil L. Smith
Description
The Evolution of Protein Structure and Function documents the proceedings of the symposium ""Evolution of Protein Structure and Function"" held at the Dickson Art Auditorium, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), 28-29 June 1979. Its objective was to honor Professor Emil L. Smith on the occasion of his retirement as Professor and Chairman, Department of Biological Chemistry, School of Medicine, UCLA. The papers presented by Emil’s colleagues, friends, and students from all phases of his long and varied scientific career provided a valuable review of enzymology, protein chemistry, and biochemical evolution. The volume contains 16 chapters is organized into three parts. Part I contains papers on enyzmology, including the role of the recA protein of Escherichia coli in general recombination; the evolution of enzyme families; and studies on metalloenzymes. Part II takes up protein structure and function. It includes papers on glycoprotein hormones, thymus hormones, chromosome biology and chemistry, and the evolution of histones. Part III examines the evolution of proteins, including the evolution of cythochrome c and evolution of phycobilisome of cyanobacteria and red algae.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors and Participants
Preface
Other Titles in the Series
Introductory Review to a Symposium Concerned with Forty Years of Research on Proteins
Amino Acid Analysis
Ribonuclease
Rihonuclease Revisited
The Ribonuclease Inhibitor from the Human Placenta
Conclusion
References
Enzymology
On the Role of the recA Protein of Escherichia coli in General Recombination
recA Protein: A DNA-Dependent Nucleoside Triphosphatase
Annealing of Complementary Single Strands of DNA Catalyzed by recA Protein
Binding of recA Protein to Duplex DNA in the Presence of a Nucleoside Triphosphate
Assimilation of Homologous Single Strands into Duplex DNA by recA Protein
Discussion
References
Experimental Enzyme Evolution
Evolution of Enzyme Families
Experimental Evolution
Evolution of Xylitol Dehydrogenases
Superproduction of Ribitol Dehydrogenase
Ribitol Dehydrogenase mRNA
Transfer of Pentitol Operons to Escherichia coli K12
Specialized Transducing Phages Containing the Pentitol Operons
Evolution of the Pentitol Operons
DNA Sequences of the Pentitol Operons
Conclusion
References
ß-Galactosidase and the Lactose Operon
Text
References
Glycosyltransferases in Analysis of Oligosaccharide Structure and Function
Introduction
Purification of Glycosyltransferases
Glycosyltransferases in Oligosaccharide Biosynthesis
Glycosyltransferases in the Analysis of Oligosaccharide Structure and Function
References
Metalloenzymes
Introduction
Carbonic Anhydrase
"Blue" Copper Proteins
Cytochrome c Oxidase
The Mechanism of Reduction of Dioxygen
Conclusion
References
Protein Structure and Function
Glycoprotein Hormones: Similar Molecules with Different Functions
Text
References
Thymus Hormones: Diverse Molecules Producing Similar Biological Actions
Historical Background
Criteria for Designation of a Preparation as a Thymic Hormone
Purified Molecules with Thymic Hormone-like Activity
Protein Fraction from Human Plasma with Thymic Hormone-like Activity
Biological Activities of Fraction 3
Conclusion
References
Chromosome Biology and Chemistry
Introduction
Primary Structure of the Histones
Histone Sequencing—A Growth Industry
Histone Biology
The Expressed Portion of the Genome
What Makes Chromatin Template Active?
High-Mobility Group and Related Proteins
A General Picture
References
The Evolution of Histones in Relationship to Recent Advances in Elucidating Chromatin Structure
Text
References
Thermal Stability and Protein Structure
Introduction
Method
Stabilizing Effects of the Preferred Exchanges
Useful Exchanges for Evolving Stability
Conclusions
References
Evolution of Proteins
The Cytochromes c: An Exercise in Scientific Serendipity
Electron Transport in Bacteria
Cytochrome Sequence and Structure
Confusion from Lateral Gene Transfer?
Evolution in the Photosynthetic Bacteria
Taxonomy within the Rhodospirillaceae
References
Neutral Changes Revisited
Relation of the Genetic Code to Amino Acid Composition of Proteins
One Gene, Two Proteins
The Evolutionary Clock
Silent Changes in mRNA Comparisons
Discussion and Summary
References
Structure and Evolution of Photosynthetic Accessory Pigment Systems with Special Reference to Phycobiliproteins
Introduction
The "Accessory Light-Harvesting Domain" in Cyanobacteria and Red Algae
Phycobiliproteins—The Light-Harvesting Proteins of Cyanobacteria (Blue-Green Algae) and Red Algae
Cryptomonad Phycobiliproteins—A Case of Interspecific Gene Transfer?
Energy Transfer
Phycobilisome Morphology and Its Relation to Function
References
Structure and Evolution of Chloroplast- and Bacterial-Type Ferredoxins
Chloroplast-Type Ferredoxins: Amino Acid Sequences and Three-dimensional Structure
Molecular Evolution and Gene Duplication
Bacterial-Type Ferredoxins: Amino Acid Sequences, Characteristics, and Molecular Evolution
References
Amino Acid Sequences of Globin Chains and Their Use in Phylogenetic Divergence Point Estimations
Introduction
Myoglobins and Hemoglobins
The Myoglobin Fold
Tetrameric Hemoglobins
Contact Residues and Sites of Cooperative Interactions
Studies on Marsupial Globins
Studies on Monotreme Globins
Rates of Evolution
Studies on Shark Globins
Studies on Mollusk Globins
References
Evolutionary Adaptation of Mitochondrial Cytochrome c to Its Functional Milieu
Neutral Mutations versus Selection in the Evolution of Cytochrome c
The Reaction of Cytochrome c with Mitochondrial Electron Donors and Acceptors
Do In Vitro Tests of Function Reflect Physiologic Activities in the Organism?
References
Appendix I: Tributes to Professor Emil L. Smith by Symposium Participants
Tribute by Robert L. Hill
Tribute by Bo G. Malmström
Tribute by Thomas H. Jukes
Appendix II: Representative Publications of Emil L. Smith (1935-1979)
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262819
About the Editor
David S. Sigman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Biology Institute, University of California