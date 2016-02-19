The Evolution of Protein Structure and Function documents the proceedings of the symposium ""Evolution of Protein Structure and Function"" held at the Dickson Art Auditorium, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), 28-29 June 1979. Its objective was to honor Professor Emil L. Smith on the occasion of his retirement as Professor and Chairman, Department of Biological Chemistry, School of Medicine, UCLA. The papers presented by Emil’s colleagues, friends, and students from all phases of his long and varied scientific career provided a valuable review of enzymology, protein chemistry, and biochemical evolution. The volume contains 16 chapters is organized into three parts. Part I contains papers on enyzmology, including the role of the recA protein of Escherichia coli in general recombination; the evolution of enzyme families; and studies on metalloenzymes. Part II takes up protein structure and function. It includes papers on glycoprotein hormones, thymus hormones, chromosome biology and chemistry, and the evolution of histones. Part III examines the evolution of proteins, including the evolution of cythochrome c and evolution of phycobilisome of cyanobacteria and red algae.

Introductory Review to a Symposium Concerned with Forty Years of Research on Proteins

Amino Acid Analysis

Ribonuclease

Rihonuclease Revisited

The Ribonuclease Inhibitor from the Human Placenta

Conclusion

Enzymology

On the Role of the recA Protein of Escherichia coli in General Recombination

recA Protein: A DNA-Dependent Nucleoside Triphosphatase

Annealing of Complementary Single Strands of DNA Catalyzed by recA Protein

Binding of recA Protein to Duplex DNA in the Presence of a Nucleoside Triphosphate

Assimilation of Homologous Single Strands into Duplex DNA by recA Protein

Discussion

Experimental Enzyme Evolution

Evolution of Enzyme Families

Experimental Evolution

Evolution of Xylitol Dehydrogenases

Superproduction of Ribitol Dehydrogenase

Ribitol Dehydrogenase mRNA

Transfer of Pentitol Operons to Escherichia coli K12

Specialized Transducing Phages Containing the Pentitol Operons

Evolution of the Pentitol Operons

DNA Sequences of the Pentitol Operons

Conclusion

ß-Galactosidase and the Lactose Operon

Text

Glycosyltransferases in Analysis of Oligosaccharide Structure and Function

Introduction

Purification of Glycosyltransferases

Glycosyltransferases in Oligosaccharide Biosynthesis

Glycosyltransferases in the Analysis of Oligosaccharide Structure and Function

Metalloenzymes

Introduction

Carbonic Anhydrase

"Blue" Copper Proteins

Cytochrome c Oxidase

The Mechanism of Reduction of Dioxygen

Conclusion

Protein Structure and Function

Glycoprotein Hormones: Similar Molecules with Different Functions

Text

Thymus Hormones: Diverse Molecules Producing Similar Biological Actions

Historical Background

Criteria for Designation of a Preparation as a Thymic Hormone

Purified Molecules with Thymic Hormone-like Activity

Protein Fraction from Human Plasma with Thymic Hormone-like Activity

Biological Activities of Fraction 3

Conclusion

Chromosome Biology and Chemistry

Introduction

Primary Structure of the Histones

Histone Sequencing—A Growth Industry

Histone Biology

The Expressed Portion of the Genome

What Makes Chromatin Template Active?

High-Mobility Group and Related Proteins

A General Picture

The Evolution of Histones in Relationship to Recent Advances in Elucidating Chromatin Structure

Text

Thermal Stability and Protein Structure

Introduction

Method

Stabilizing Effects of the Preferred Exchanges

Useful Exchanges for Evolving Stability

Conclusions

Evolution of Proteins

The Cytochromes c: An Exercise in Scientific Serendipity

Electron Transport in Bacteria

Cytochrome Sequence and Structure

Confusion from Lateral Gene Transfer?

Evolution in the Photosynthetic Bacteria

Taxonomy within the Rhodospirillaceae

Neutral Changes Revisited

Relation of the Genetic Code to Amino Acid Composition of Proteins

One Gene, Two Proteins

The Evolutionary Clock

Silent Changes in mRNA Comparisons

Discussion and Summary

Structure and Evolution of Photosynthetic Accessory Pigment Systems with Special Reference to Phycobiliproteins

Introduction

The "Accessory Light-Harvesting Domain" in Cyanobacteria and Red Algae

Phycobiliproteins—The Light-Harvesting Proteins of Cyanobacteria (Blue-Green Algae) and Red Algae

Cryptomonad Phycobiliproteins—A Case of Interspecific Gene Transfer?

Energy Transfer

Phycobilisome Morphology and Its Relation to Function

Structure and Evolution of Chloroplast- and Bacterial-Type Ferredoxins

Chloroplast-Type Ferredoxins: Amino Acid Sequences and Three-dimensional Structure

Molecular Evolution and Gene Duplication

Bacterial-Type Ferredoxins: Amino Acid Sequences, Characteristics, and Molecular Evolution

Amino Acid Sequences of Globin Chains and Their Use in Phylogenetic Divergence Point Estimations

Introduction

Myoglobins and Hemoglobins

The Myoglobin Fold

Tetrameric Hemoglobins

Contact Residues and Sites of Cooperative Interactions

Studies on Marsupial Globins

Studies on Monotreme Globins

Rates of Evolution

Studies on Shark Globins

Studies on Mollusk Globins

Evolutionary Adaptation of Mitochondrial Cytochrome c to Its Functional Milieu

Neutral Mutations versus Selection in the Evolution of Cytochrome c

The Reaction of Cytochrome c with Mitochondrial Electron Donors and Acceptors

Do In Vitro Tests of Function Reflect Physiologic Activities in the Organism?

Appendix I: Tributes to Professor Emil L. Smith by Symposium Participants

Tribute by Robert L. Hill

Tribute by Bo G. Malmström

Tribute by Thomas H. Jukes

Appendix II: Representative Publications of Emil L. Smith (1935-1979)

Author Index

Subject Index

