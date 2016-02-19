The Evolution of Pancreatic Islets
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held at Leningrad, September 1975, under the Auspices of the Academy of Sciences, Leningrad
The Evolution of Pancreatic Islets covers the proceedings of the 1975 symposium on The Evolution of Pancreatic Islets, held at Leningrad under the auspices of the Academy of Sciences in Leningrad, U.S.S.R. This symposium brings together numerous studies on the structure, chemistry, and function of the pancreatic islets of animals ranging from the mollusc to man. This book is composed of three parts encompassing twenty seven chapters. The first part deals with the problems related to the production of insulin from its precursor pro-insulin and the ontogeny of the pancreatic islets from the embryonic endoderm. The second part discusses the phylogenetic aspects of the structure of pancreatic islets. This part also looks into the evolutionary morphology and classification of pancreatic acinar-islet cells. The third part describes the biological and chemical aspects of pancreatic hormones of vertebrates.
Preface
List of Participants
Introductory Remarks
Part I The Ontogenetic Aspects of the Structural and Functional Evolution of Pancreatic Islets
The Ontogeny of Maninalian Insular Function
The Enbryonic Development of Pancreatic Islets in Offspring of Alloxan Diabetic Rats
New Data Concermng Early Post-Natal Development of Human Pancreatic Islets
The Development of the Function of Endocrine Pancreas in the Human Foetus
Immunological Study of Endocrine Pancreas Qntogeny in the Chick Embryo: Normal Development and Pancreatic Potentialities in the Early Splanchnopleure
Biosynthesis of Proinsulin and Insulin by the Chick Embryo Pancreas from Labelled Amino Acid
The Secretion and the Role of Insulin in Chick Embryos and Chickens
Part II Phylogenetic Aspects of the Structure of Pancreatic Islets
New Perspectives in Comparative Islet Research
Some Principles of Cytodifferentiation of Pancreatic Islets in Vertebrata During Onto- and Phylogeny from the Standpoint of Molecular Biology and Genetics
Evolutionary Morphology and Classification of Pancreatic Acinar-Islet Cells
Intrinsic Innervation, Monoamines and Acetylcholinesterase Activity in the Pancreatic Islets of sone Poikilothermie Vertebrates and Birds
The Ultrastructure and Innervation of Pancreatic Islets of the Holocephalian Ratfish, Hydrolagus colliei
Production of Islet Horrones in Invertebrates, Cyclostomes and Primitive Gnathostomes
Insulin-like Activity of the Extract of the Digestive Gland and the Pylorus of the Giant African Snail, Adhatina fulica, - A Preliminary Report
The Localization of Immunoreactivity to Insulin, Glucagon and Gastrin in the Gut of Amphioxus (Branchiostoma) lanceolatus
Pancreatic Islets of Some Myxinoid Cyclostomes
The Endocrine Pancreas of Some West African Reptiles - Electron Microscopy, Histochemistry and Hormone Content
The Secretion of Insulin and its Role in Cyclostomes and Fishes
Studies of the Role of Insulin in Teleost Metabolism
Regulation of Blood Glucose in the River Lamprey: The Possible Physiological Role of Insulin and Hyperglycemic Hormones
The Role of Glucagon in Birds and Mammals
Part III Biological and Chemical Peculiarities of Pancreatic Hormones of Vertebrates
Some Biochemical Aspects of Hormone Evolution
Evolution of Insulin-Releasing Mechanisms
Three Avian Pancreatic Hormones
Isolation, Purification and Crystallization of Avian and Pish Insulins
The Comparative Study of Mechanism of Insulin Action on Muscle Carbohydrate Metabolism
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280721