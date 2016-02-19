The Evolution of Pancreatic Islets covers the proceedings of the 1975 symposium on The Evolution of Pancreatic Islets, held at Leningrad under the auspices of the Academy of Sciences in Leningrad, U.S.S.R. This symposium brings together numerous studies on the structure, chemistry, and function of the pancreatic islets of animals ranging from the mollusc to man. This book is composed of three parts encompassing twenty seven chapters. The first part deals with the problems related to the production of insulin from its precursor pro-insulin and the ontogeny of the pancreatic islets from the embryonic endoderm. The second part discusses the phylogenetic aspects of the structure of pancreatic islets. This part also looks into the evolutionary morphology and classification of pancreatic acinar-islet cells. The third part describes the biological and chemical aspects of pancreatic hormones of vertebrates.

Table of Contents



Part I The Ontogenetic Aspects of the Structural and Functional Evolution of Pancreatic Islets

The Ontogeny of Maninalian Insular Function

The Enbryonic Development of Pancreatic Islets in Offspring of Alloxan Diabetic Rats

New Data Concermng Early Post-Natal Development of Human Pancreatic Islets

The Development of the Function of Endocrine Pancreas in the Human Foetus

Immunological Study of Endocrine Pancreas Qntogeny in the Chick Embryo: Normal Development and Pancreatic Potentialities in the Early Splanchnopleure

Biosynthesis of Proinsulin and Insulin by the Chick Embryo Pancreas from Labelled Amino Acid

The Secretion and the Role of Insulin in Chick Embryos and Chickens

Part II Phylogenetic Aspects of the Structure of Pancreatic Islets

New Perspectives in Comparative Islet Research

Some Principles of Cytodifferentiation of Pancreatic Islets in Vertebrata During Onto- and Phylogeny from the Standpoint of Molecular Biology and Genetics

Evolutionary Morphology and Classification of Pancreatic Acinar-Islet Cells

Intrinsic Innervation, Monoamines and Acetylcholinesterase Activity in the Pancreatic Islets of sone Poikilothermie Vertebrates and Birds

The Ultrastructure and Innervation of Pancreatic Islets of the Holocephalian Ratfish, Hydrolagus colliei

Production of Islet Horrones in Invertebrates, Cyclostomes and Primitive Gnathostomes

Insulin-like Activity of the Extract of the Digestive Gland and the Pylorus of the Giant African Snail, Adhatina fulica, - A Preliminary Report

The Localization of Immunoreactivity to Insulin, Glucagon and Gastrin in the Gut of Amphioxus (Branchiostoma) lanceolatus

Pancreatic Islets of Some Myxinoid Cyclostomes

The Endocrine Pancreas of Some West African Reptiles - Electron Microscopy, Histochemistry and Hormone Content

The Secretion of Insulin and its Role in Cyclostomes and Fishes

Studies of the Role of Insulin in Teleost Metabolism

Regulation of Blood Glucose in the River Lamprey: The Possible Physiological Role of Insulin and Hyperglycemic Hormones

The Role of Glucagon in Birds and Mammals

Part III Biological and Chemical Peculiarities of Pancreatic Hormones of Vertebrates

Some Biochemical Aspects of Hormone Evolution

Evolution of Insulin-Releasing Mechanisms

Three Avian Pancreatic Hormones

Isolation, Purification and Crystallization of Avian and Pish Insulins

The Comparative Study of Mechanism of Insulin Action on Muscle Carbohydrate Metabolism

