The Evolution of Genetics
1st Edition
Description
The Evolution of Genetics provides a review of the development of genetics. It is not intended as a history of the science of heredity. By a brief and general survey, however, it seeks to show the connections of past to present research, and of current discoveries to future investigations. The book opens with a chapter on the legacy of classical genetics. This is followed by separate chapters on the use of microorganisms in molecular genetics; the structure and replication of genetic material; mutation and recombination of genetic material; the heterocatalytic function of genetic material; and concludes with a discussion of the future of genetics. Undergraduates considering a career of teaching or research in biology, students who are embarking on graduate studies in biology, professional biologists working in fields other than genetics but interested in current research on heredity, and laymen who have had some education in biology and have a continued interest in biological science may find something useful in this book.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I The Legacy of Classical Genetics
The Concept of the Gene
Interaction of Alleles and of Nonallelic Genes
The Relation of Gene to Character
Localization of the Gene on the Chromosome
The Universality of Genetic Theory
A Genetic Theory of Evolution
The Role of the Cytoplasm in Heredity
The Questions Raised by Classical Genetics
Chapter II The Use of Microorganisms in Molecular Genetics
Molecular Specificity and Organization within the Cell
Mutation and Adaptation in Microorganisms
The Mode of Genetic Recombination in Higher Organisms
The Mode of Genetic Recombination in Molds
Modes of Genetic Recombination in Bacteria: Transformation
Modes of Genetic Recombination in Bacteria: Lysogeny and Lysogenic Conversion; Bacteriophage Recombination
Modes of Genetic Recombination in Bacteria: Conjugation
Modes of Genetic Recombination in Bacteria: Transduction
Modes of Genetic Recombination in Bacteria: Sexduction
Chapter III The Structure and Replication of Genetic Material
Selective Systems for Detecting Rare Mutations and Recombinations
The Divisibility of the Gene
The Structure of DNA
The Replication of DNA
The In Vitro Synthesis of DNA
The Cistron, Muton, and Recon in Molecular Terms
Chapter IV Mutation and Recombination of Genetic Material
Theoretical Basis of Mutagenesis
The Mutagenic Action of Base Analogues
The Chemical Alteration of Bases In Vitro
Mutations by the Deletion or Addition of Nucleotides to the DNA Molecule
Recombination at the Molecular Level
The Mechanism of Molecular Recombination
The Anomalies of Molecular Recombination
The Molecular Model of Mutation and Recombination: a Summary
Chapter V The Heterocatalytic Function of Genetic Material
The Genetic Code
The Indirect Action of the Genetic Code: the Role of RNA
Experimental Verification of the Messenger Model of Protein Synthesis
Colinearity of the Structural Gene with the Polypeptide It Determines
Proteins as Aggregates and the Phenomenon of Complementation
Intergenic Suppression
Regulator Genes
Chapter VI The Future of Genetics: Today's Unsolved Problems
The Genes and the Cytoplasm in Morphogenesis
Behavior, an Aspect of Development
DNA and the Chromosome
Recombination, Crossing-Over, and Chromosomal Rearrangements
Mutation, Chromosomal Rearrangements, and Evolution
Concluding Argument
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483263588