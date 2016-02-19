The Evolution of Genetics provides a review of the development of genetics. It is not intended as a history of the science of heredity. By a brief and general survey, however, it seeks to show the connections of past to present research, and of current discoveries to future investigations. The book opens with a chapter on the legacy of classical genetics. This is followed by separate chapters on the use of microorganisms in molecular genetics; the structure and replication of genetic material; mutation and recombination of genetic material; the heterocatalytic function of genetic material; and concludes with a discussion of the future of genetics. Undergraduates considering a career of teaching or research in biology, students who are embarking on graduate studies in biology, professional biologists working in fields other than genetics but interested in current research on heredity, and laymen who have had some education in biology and have a continued interest in biological science may find something useful in this book.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter I The Legacy of Classical Genetics

The Concept of the Gene

Interaction of Alleles and of Nonallelic Genes

The Relation of Gene to Character

Localization of the Gene on the Chromosome

The Universality of Genetic Theory

A Genetic Theory of Evolution

The Role of the Cytoplasm in Heredity

The Questions Raised by Classical Genetics

Chapter II The Use of Microorganisms in Molecular Genetics

Molecular Specificity and Organization within the Cell

Mutation and Adaptation in Microorganisms

The Mode of Genetic Recombination in Higher Organisms

The Mode of Genetic Recombination in Molds

Modes of Genetic Recombination in Bacteria: Transformation

Modes of Genetic Recombination in Bacteria: Lysogeny and Lysogenic Conversion; Bacteriophage Recombination

Modes of Genetic Recombination in Bacteria: Conjugation

Modes of Genetic Recombination in Bacteria: Transduction

Modes of Genetic Recombination in Bacteria: Sexduction

Chapter III The Structure and Replication of Genetic Material

Selective Systems for Detecting Rare Mutations and Recombinations

The Divisibility of the Gene

The Structure of DNA

The Replication of DNA

The In Vitro Synthesis of DNA

The Cistron, Muton, and Recon in Molecular Terms

Chapter IV Mutation and Recombination of Genetic Material

Theoretical Basis of Mutagenesis

The Mutagenic Action of Base Analogues

The Chemical Alteration of Bases In Vitro

Mutations by the Deletion or Addition of Nucleotides to the DNA Molecule

Recombination at the Molecular Level

The Mechanism of Molecular Recombination

The Anomalies of Molecular Recombination

The Molecular Model of Mutation and Recombination: a Summary

Chapter V The Heterocatalytic Function of Genetic Material

The Genetic Code

The Indirect Action of the Genetic Code: the Role of RNA

Experimental Verification of the Messenger Model of Protein Synthesis

Colinearity of the Structural Gene with the Polypeptide It Determines

Proteins as Aggregates and the Phenomenon of Complementation

Intergenic Suppression

Regulator Genes

Chapter VI The Future of Genetics: Today's Unsolved Problems

The Genes and the Cytoplasm in Morphogenesis

Behavior, an Aspect of Development

DNA and the Chromosome

Recombination, Crossing-Over, and Chromosomal Rearrangements

Mutation, Chromosomal Rearrangements, and Evolution

Concluding Argument

References

Index