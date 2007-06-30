The Evaluation of Worldwide Digital Reference Services in Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843343097, 9781780631127

The Evaluation of Worldwide Digital Reference Services in Libraries

1st Edition

Authors: Jia Liu
eBook ISBN: 9781780631127
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843343103
Paperback ISBN: 9781843343097
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th June 2007
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
52.95
45.01
42.50
36.13
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
52.95
45.01
70.00
59.50
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Basics about digital reference services; Evaluating digital reference services; Views from the Western world: Evaluation by the German team; Views from the Eastern world: Evaluation by the Chinese team; Comparisons and conclusions.

Description

This book outlines and evaluates the digital reference services in libraries worldwide. The work is based on an international collaborative project between two groups from German and Chinese institutions, during which digital reference services provided by nearly 200 libraries all over the world were evaluated. The book also examines the reasons for the resulting differences; it also contains more generic proposals and perspectives on digital reference services.

Key Features

  • An international, evaluative approach is taken
  • Includes unique information - which has never before being gathered and evaluated
  • Includes a brief introduction to the basic knowledge and development in the field of digital reference service in the library

Readership

Professionals and practitioners in the field of digital reference service

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631127
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843343103
Paperback ISBN:
9781843343097

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Jia Liu Author

Dr Jia Liu has been a research fellow of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Germany. During the research project, she was based at the Faculty of Information and Communication, University of Media, Stuttgart, Germany. Before this, she was an associate professor in the Department of Information Management, Peking University, Beijing, China.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Media, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.