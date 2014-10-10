The Evaluation of Risk in Business Investment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080240749, 9781483296296

The Evaluation of Risk in Business Investment

1st Edition

Authors: J.C. Hull
eBook ISBN: 9781483296296
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th October 2014
Page Count: 177
Description

Provides finance specialists in industry and students of management with a comprehensive set of practical procedures for evaluating the total risk in the major capital investment decisions facing a business. It discusses in detail how companies can make effective use of sensitivity analyses, risk simulations and other techniques, and deals in depth with important issues, such as: How should the results of a sensitivity analysis be interpreted?; How can adequate subjective probability distributions be obtained? How can dependencies between variables be dealt with in a practical way?; The emphasis throughout is on 'how to do it' and the reader needs only a slight knowledge of statistics. A particularly important feature of the book is the FORTRAN subroutines in Appendices A and B which the author prepared for calculating risk evaluations

Readership

Operational research and finance specialists in industry, practising managers. Business school courses and postgraduate students of capital budgeting, engineering economics decision analysis, business administration, finance, accounting, and operational research

Table of Contents

(partial) The basic principles of investment appraisal

Some procedures for quantifying risk

Forecasting and the assessment of subjective probability distributions

Dealing with dependence in risk simulation

The results from a sensitivity analysis

Sequential investment decisions

Risk and return: some theoretical ideas

Case study

Introducing risk evaluation into an organisation

Appendix A: a computer program for carrying out sensitivity analyses

Appendix B: a computer program for carrying out risk simulations

Appendix C: a sampling scheme for dealing with dependent variables

About the Author

J.C. Hull

Affiliations and Expertise

Cranfield School of Management, UK

Reviews

@qu:It is a must for the library of medium to large practising offices....I share the author's enthusiasm for risk appraisal. The commercial world will and must learn to adopt a more professional attitude to risk and probability theory. @source:Business Research

