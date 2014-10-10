The Evaluation of Risk in Business Investment
1st Edition
Description
Provides finance specialists in industry and students of management with a comprehensive set of practical procedures for evaluating the total risk in the major capital investment decisions facing a business. It discusses in detail how companies can make effective use of sensitivity analyses, risk simulations and other techniques, and deals in depth with important issues, such as: How should the results of a sensitivity analysis be interpreted?; How can adequate subjective probability distributions be obtained? How can dependencies between variables be dealt with in a practical way?; The emphasis throughout is on 'how to do it' and the reader needs only a slight knowledge of statistics. A particularly important feature of the book is the FORTRAN subroutines in Appendices A and B which the author prepared for calculating risk evaluations
Readership
Operational research and finance specialists in industry, practising managers. Business school courses and postgraduate students of capital budgeting, engineering economics decision analysis, business administration, finance, accounting, and operational research
Table of Contents
(partial) The basic principles of investment appraisal
Some procedures for quantifying risk
Forecasting and the assessment of subjective probability distributions
Dealing with dependence in risk simulation
The results from a sensitivity analysis
Sequential investment decisions
Risk and return: some theoretical ideas
Case study
Introducing risk evaluation into an organisation
Appendix A: a computer program for carrying out sensitivity analyses
Appendix B: a computer program for carrying out risk simulations
Appendix C: a sampling scheme for dealing with dependent variables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 177
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 10th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296296
About the Author
J.C. Hull
Affiliations and Expertise
Cranfield School of Management, UK
Reviews
@qu:It is a must for the library of medium to large practising offices....I share the author's enthusiasm for risk appraisal. The commercial world will and must learn to adopt a more professional attitude to risk and probability theory. @source:Business Research