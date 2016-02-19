The European Connection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080267753, 9781483189918

The European Connection

1st Edition

Implications of EEC Membership

Authors: Richard Bailey
eBook ISBN: 9781483189918
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 322
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The European Connection: Implications of EEC Membership focuses on the impact of British membership on the Commonwealth countries.

The book first underscores the British dilemma, including the question on whether the British are Europeans and the position of the Schuman Declaration on the attainment of world peace and international politics. The manuscript then examines the movement of Great Britain towards the European Economic Community (EEC), taking into account the set of negotiations which took place regarding the matter.

The publication takes a look at the position in which Britain faces the problem of making a choice between Europe and the Commonwealth, particularly the country's relationship with Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on international trade. The manuscript also highlights the position of the EEC regarding a common energy policy, as well as the development of an efficient energy strategy, the regulation of oil prices, and the role of the International Energy Agency on the application of energy policies.

The text is a dependable source of data for readers wanting to explore the elements involved in the British membership on the Commonwealth countries.

Table of Contents


Introduction — The European Connection

Part I The Six Establish Themselves

1. The British Dilemma

2. The Bridge-Building Syndrome

3. Britain Moves Towards the EEC

4. Farewell to the Old Commonwealth

5. What Happened to EFTA and Ireland?

Part II Britain in Europe — Common Policies

6. The Innocents Abroad

7. CAP Complexities

8. Community Finance

9. Britain Shuns the EMS

10. Redistributing Resources — The Euro-Funds

11. Community Trade Policies

12. Why No Industrial Policy?

13. The Community and the World Energy Problem

Part III The Third World Associables

14. Taking Care of the Former Colonies

15. The Lomé Conventions

16. Mediterranean Policy

Part IV The World at Large

17. Problems of Generalized Preferences

18. Old Dominions, New Deal since 1973

19. The American Factor

20. The Community and Japan

21. The Community and Latin America

22. COMECON and Common Market

23. EEC and the People's Republic of China

Part V Forward to What?

24. Any Number Can Play

25. Is the Community Crumbling?

26. Euro-Stresses and Strains

Appendices

1. List of Abbreviations

2. Community External Trade Relations

3. EEC Relations with the Third World

4. Classification of ACP Countries

Index

Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189918

About the Author

Richard Bailey

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.