The European Connection: Implications of EEC Membership focuses on the impact of British membership on the Commonwealth countries.

The book first underscores the British dilemma, including the question on whether the British are Europeans and the position of the Schuman Declaration on the attainment of world peace and international politics. The manuscript then examines the movement of Great Britain towards the European Economic Community (EEC), taking into account the set of negotiations which took place regarding the matter.

The publication takes a look at the position in which Britain faces the problem of making a choice between Europe and the Commonwealth, particularly the country's relationship with Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on international trade. The manuscript also highlights the position of the EEC regarding a common energy policy, as well as the development of an efficient energy strategy, the regulation of oil prices, and the role of the International Energy Agency on the application of energy policies.

The text is a dependable source of data for readers wanting to explore the elements involved in the British membership on the Commonwealth countries.