The European Connection
1st Edition
Implications of EEC Membership
Description
The European Connection: Implications of EEC Membership focuses on the impact of British membership on the Commonwealth countries.
The book first underscores the British dilemma, including the question on whether the British are Europeans and the position of the Schuman Declaration on the attainment of world peace and international politics. The manuscript then examines the movement of Great Britain towards the European Economic Community (EEC), taking into account the set of negotiations which took place regarding the matter.
The publication takes a look at the position in which Britain faces the problem of making a choice between Europe and the Commonwealth, particularly the country's relationship with Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on international trade. The manuscript also highlights the position of the EEC regarding a common energy policy, as well as the development of an efficient energy strategy, the regulation of oil prices, and the role of the International Energy Agency on the application of energy policies.
The text is a dependable source of data for readers wanting to explore the elements involved in the British membership on the Commonwealth countries.
Table of Contents
Introduction — The European Connection
Part I The Six Establish Themselves
1. The British Dilemma
2. The Bridge-Building Syndrome
3. Britain Moves Towards the EEC
4. Farewell to the Old Commonwealth
5. What Happened to EFTA and Ireland?
Part II Britain in Europe — Common Policies
6. The Innocents Abroad
7. CAP Complexities
8. Community Finance
9. Britain Shuns the EMS
10. Redistributing Resources — The Euro-Funds
11. Community Trade Policies
12. Why No Industrial Policy?
13. The Community and the World Energy Problem
Part III The Third World Associables
14. Taking Care of the Former Colonies
15. The Lomé Conventions
16. Mediterranean Policy
Part IV The World at Large
17. Problems of Generalized Preferences
18. Old Dominions, New Deal since 1973
19. The American Factor
20. The Community and Japan
21. The Community and Latin America
22. COMECON and Common Market
23. EEC and the People's Republic of China
Part V Forward to What?
24. Any Number Can Play
25. Is the Community Crumbling?
26. Euro-Stresses and Strains
Appendices
1. List of Abbreviations
2. Community External Trade Relations
3. EEC Relations with the Third World
4. Classification of ACP Countries
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189918